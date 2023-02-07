Read full article on original website
Roger Daltrey Lists His Live Who Highlights
Roger Daltrey looked back at some of his most memorable moments performing with the Who, choosing experiences spanning over three decades. In a new interview with Vulture, the singer discussed the Concert for New York City in 2001, Woodstock in 1969 and The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus TV special the previous year.
Benoit David Quit Yes After Being Mocked Onstage by Chris Squire
Former Yes singer Benoit David recalled the moment he reached a “breaking point” with the band, which led to his departure in 2012. He’d been singing in the Canadian Yes tribute band Close to the Edge for several years when he was contacted by co-founding bassist Chris Squire in 2008 after Jon Anderson suffered vocal issues. David wound up leaving for a similar reason, and in a new interview with Rolling Stone, he explained how it began to surface during Yes’ double-header tour with Styx in 2011.
45 Years Ago: Queen Dreams Big With ‘Spread Your Wings’
"Sammy was low," Freddie Mercury croons in the very first line of Queen's "Spread Your Wings." Sammy, it turns out, works in a place called the Emerald Bar, cleaning floors and dreaming of a better life while his tightfisted boss tells him: "You've got no real ambition, you won't get very far." Still, Sammy yearns to be elsewhere. At the end of the song, he talks himself into liberation: "Pull yourself together, because you know you should do better – that's because you're a free man."
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Marc Anthony married a 23-year-old model. Let’s take a look at the story of Nadia Ferreira
On the 31st of January, 2023, photo model Nadia Ferreira shared a video from her wedding with singer Marc Anthony on her Instagram page. She had been dating him for about a year, and the press often referred to her as Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband’s bride. But Nadia is a perfectly impressive person herself. In her 23 years of life, she has achieved recognition in the beauty industry and gained fame as a volunteer and an advocate for women’s rights.
Cyndi Lauper, George Michael and Warren Zevon Lead Rock Hall Vote
The number of public votes cast for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction passed 1.25 million as solo artists dominated the list of 10 nominees. Cyndi Lauper currently comes in at the top in the figures released most recently, with more than 147,000 votes. George Michael followed with over 137,000 and Warren Zevon was third with 112,935.
Kevin Cronin and Dolly Parton Re-Imagine ‘Keep on Loving You’
Kevin Cronin revealed that he’s recorded a new version of REO Speedwagon's classic power ballad “Keep on Loving You,” joining Dolly Parton to reinterpret the song as a “dark duet.” For Cronin, teaming with the country legend was a chance to revisit the true intent behind “Keep on Loving You.”
Elton John Out-Triangles Jack Harlow in Doritos Super Bowl Ad
Elton John might be winding down his touring career, but he’s still got enough fire in him to upstage rapper Jack Harlow for “Triangle Player of the Year” in a new Doritos Super Bowl commercial, which you can watch below. The 90-second spot begins with Harlow in the studio, listening disappointedly to a generic hip-hop beat and deciding he “need[s] to try something new.”
Deen Castronovo’s Revolution Saints Confirm ‘Eagle Flight’ Album
Journey drummer Deen Castronovo has confirmed details of Eagle Flight, his fourth Revolution Saints album. The album, which will be released on April 21 via Frontiers Music Srl, is the first from the new lineup featuring Joel Hoektra and Jeff Pilson, who replace Doug Aldrich and Jack Blades respectively. The trio's latest single, "Talking Like Strangers," can be heard below, with the complete track listing also available below.
The Day Mick Jagger, Metallica and Poison All Released Music
When a solo album from the Rolling Stones' frontman is coming down the pike -- still a major deal 30 years ago -- you'd think everyone else would clear the way and just let it happen. That wasn't the case during the second week of February 1993, however. Yes, Mick...
40 Years Ago: A Concert Film Showcases the Rolling Stones’ ’80s Excess
In a lot of ways, the Rolling Stones were built for the big screen. Performance after compelling concert performance found Mick Jagger's larger-than-life personality paired alongside Keith Richards' suave lead guitar playing, with Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman weaving in between. Take 20 cameras, train them on this band and an audience, and you're bound to capture something magical.
Duran Duran’s 2023 Summer Tour Includes 2 Nights at Colorado’s Red Rocks
One of the most iconic bands in music history is setting out on tour in support of a brand new album, and that tour is coming to Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are still out there doing what the love, as they have, for over 40 years. This new tour is about keeping the music alive and brinGing new fans into the Duran Duran kingdom.
Burt Bacharach Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach, the composer, songwriter, producer and pianist responsible for some of the most enduring pop songs in history, died Wednesday at 94. Born on May 12, 1928, in Kansas City, Mo., Bacharach played piano in officers' clubs while serving in the United States Army in the early '50s. His songwriting career began in earnest in 1957 when he met lyricist Hal David at the Brill Building in New York City. That same year, they scored their first No. 1 hit on the U.S. country chart with "The Story of My Life," recorded by Marty Robbins.
Roger Waters Has Re-Recorded ‘Dark Side’ Without Pink Floyd
Roger Waters has re-recorded The Dark Side of the Moon without the rest of his former Pink Floyd bandmates. “I wrote The Dark Side of the Moon. Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap!” Waters declared during an interview with The Telegraph. “Of course we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it. So… blah!”
Burt Bacharach, Legendary Songwriter, Dies at 94
Burt Bacharach passed away from natural causes in his Los Angeles home on February 8. Bacharach was an incredibly talented composer and songwriter, working with many of the biggest pop musicians of the 20th century. His usual lounge pop style would also go on to inspire tons of artists as the decades went on.
Five Reasons Missy Elliott Should Be in the Rock Hall of Fame
Missy Elliott has broken down just about every barrier there is. Born an only child in 1971 in Portsmouth, Va., Elliott grew up singing in church choirs and knew from the time she was small that performance was her destiny. When she was 20 years old, she formed an all-female...
How Joe Perry Wound Up With a Stolen Jeff Beck Guitar Pedal
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry said he'd always felt bad about winding up with a guitar effects pedal stolen from Jeff Beck – and told how he managed to "adjust the karma" nearly four decades later. In a new interview with Guitar World, Perry explained that he'd come into possession...
How Metallica Won Over Bob Rock With ‘Sad but True’
With more than 30 million copies sold worldwide, Metallica's 1991 self-titled album is practically a greatest-hits compilation unto itself. Perhaps none of its 12 tracks are as important as "Sad but True," which convinced super-producer Bob Rock that he simply had to work with the band. Rock had already piqued...
2023 Super Bowl Classic Rock Commercials Roundup
Classic rock's biggest stars and some of their most popular songs are once again turning up in this year's Super Bowl commercials. You can see all of the ads and learn more about the songs you'll hear during Sunday's big game below. Workday: Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, Billy Idol and...
Tony Iommi Excited About Black Sabbath Ballet
Tonny Iommi shared his enthusiasm over a ballet based on the music of Black Sabbath, which will debut in the band’s hometown in September. Titled simply Black Sabbath – the Ballet, the performance is set to feature eight classic Sabbath songs adapted for the stage: “Paranoid,” “Iron Man,” “War Pigs,” “Black Sabbath,” “Solitude,” “Laguna Sunrise” and “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath.” Five performances are planned at the Birmingham Hippodrome, with the show moving elsewhere in England afterward.
