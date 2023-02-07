DMV gets new-look inspection stickers

ALBANY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is fully transitioning to a new-look inspection sticker by the end of 2023.

According to the DMV, the new stickers will provide enhanced security by adding vehicle-specific information directly onto the sticker.

They are also print-on-demand, which allows inspection stations to print right on their premises instead of having to wait for a supply of stickers to arrive from the DMV.

The sticker color will also continue to change based on the expiration year.

Previous stickers are being phased out, but customers may continue to see valid inspection stickers in the previous design until the end of 2024.

The DMV says it is working with law enforcement partners and local governments to inform them about the new stickers so that they are recognized as valid and legal.

Take a look at the new sticker design above.

For more information, you can visit dmv.ny.gov .

