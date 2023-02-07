Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Deputies: 26-year-old man arrested in Johns Island murder
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Johns Island murder. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records. Charleston County deputies were called to the 2500 block of Gibbs Road to...
live5news.com
Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Hollywood woman Thursday after they discovered a malnourished, unsheltered dog in the area. Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Deputies responded on Monday to a call about a dog...
live5news.com
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police made an arrest Saturday in an early-morning hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury, Sgt. Craig Dubose said. Police, the Charleston Fire Department...
abcnews4.com
7 people escape large house fire on Dunwick Drive Sunday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Seven people reportedly escaped a large house fire on Dunwick Drive Sunday morning. CFD says dispatch started receiving calls before 5 a.m. reporting a residential structure fire. Charleston, Saint Johns, James Island Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD were dispatched to the incident.
BBC
Alex Murdaugh: The US murder trial obsessing true crime tourists
Each morning, at around 6am, the crowd starts to gather, a loose line forming outside the Colleton County Courthouse for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh, scion of a legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shootings of his wife and son. The trial in Walterboro,...
abcnews4.com
CPD: 78 reported motor vehicle thefts, 18 guns stolen in January
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced 78 motor vehicle thefts were reported in January. The announcement was made in a tweet on Feb. 10. According to the CPD, 36 of the thefts involved a vehicle that was left unsecured. These incidents also resulted in 18 guns being reported stolen.
abcnews4.com
Georgetown police seeking bank robbery suspect
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown Police Department is on the scene at Anderson Brothers Bank on 706 N Fraser Street, after a reported bank robbery that took place around 4 p.m. Friday. There were reportedly no injuries at the time of the incident. Police reported the last...
Former Summerville officer sentenced to prison for stealing money, guns from evidence room
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- A former Town of Summerville police officer was sentenced to prison Thursday for stealing from the department’s evidence room. Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pleaded guilty to two charges of misconduct in office and one charge of grand larceny. Judge Bentley Price sentenced Rollings to 10 years in prison, suspended to one […]
abcnews4.com
BCSO 'intensely' searching Pineville for missing elderly man
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says deputies are actively searching for an 87-year-old man last seen Thursday night. Jesse Jones was last seen around 8 p.m. in the area of Sandlapper Lanes, near Highway 45. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.
FOX Carolina
Murdaugh trial recap: New testimony causes heated debate in court
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The third week of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial wrapped up Friday as the jury heard new details from witnesses close to the Murdaugh family. On Friday morning, Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, a former housekeeper for the Murdaugh family, testified. Simpson said she initially helped Murdaugh when he needed a translator, but he later approached her about helping Maggie around the house.
Man injured after shots fired into Walterboro home
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured Tuesday night after someone allegedly fired several shots into a Walterboro home. First responders were dispatched to a residence off Wilkey Street around 7:30 p.m. “Someone reportedly fired several shots into a residence striking the man. He was treated at the scene by Firefighter-Paramedics, then transported to […]
Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning. According to Corporal David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2:50am on Interstate 26 East at mile marker 203. A 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling Eastbound on Interstate 26 when it struck a pedestrian. The […]
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Colleagues and caregivers detail dark side of Alex Murdaugh during week three of double murder trial
Walterboro, S.C.- Women played a powerful role for the prosecution this week in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh as they painted a portrait of a once prominent attorney as someone perhaps no one ever really knew. Their testimony raised eyebrows in a gallery filled primarily with women and...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry woman unhappy with lack of urgency at a local hospital
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry woman is upset with a Lowcountry hospital. She took to social media on Feb. 9 to post about how she spent her whole day in Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, waiting for proper care after her father was admitted. In what...
live5news.com
Colleton Co. man sentenced to prison for killing ex-girlfriend
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Round O man has been charged in the 2018 strangulation death of a woman, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Jarvise Terrell Jenkins, 38, of Round O, is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Anelia Simone Garvin in Dec. 2018, the solicitor’s office said.
live5news.com
Summerville man sentenced for murdering wife with butcher knife
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a 60-year-old man Thursday after a jury convicted him of the 2019 murder of his wife. Anthony Argoe of Summerville was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe, on June 14, 2019, Solicitor David Pascoe said.
abcnews4.com
Road near Summerville HS closes due to wash out
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic for Summerville High School students will be diverted to the DSS office at Ancrum Lane. Orangeburg road between Highway 17A and Dorchester Road is closed indefinitely due to part of the roadway washing out. Please be cautious driving in the area, as law enforcement...
