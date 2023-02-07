ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Deputies: 26-year-old man arrested in Johns Island murder

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Johns Island murder. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records. Charleston County deputies were called to the 2500 block of Gibbs Road to...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Hollywood woman Thursday after they discovered a malnourished, unsheltered dog in the area. Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Deputies responded on Monday to a call about a dog...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Arrest made in hit and run crash on Ashley Point Drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man was arrested on a hit-and-run charge after a pedestrian was found in the road early Saturday morning. The Charleston Police Department said 35-year-old Kurt Watson was arrested on the charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury. The incident happened Saturday at 2:33 a.m. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

7 people escape large house fire on Dunwick Drive Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Seven people reportedly escaped a large house fire on Dunwick Drive Sunday morning. CFD says dispatch started receiving calls before 5 a.m. reporting a residential structure fire. Charleston, Saint Johns, James Island Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD were dispatched to the incident.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD: 78 reported motor vehicle thefts, 18 guns stolen in January

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced 78 motor vehicle thefts were reported in January. The announcement was made in a tweet on Feb. 10. According to the CPD, 36 of the thefts involved a vehicle that was left unsecured. These incidents also resulted in 18 guns being reported stolen.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgetown police seeking bank robbery suspect

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown Police Department is on the scene at Anderson Brothers Bank on 706 N Fraser Street, after a reported bank robbery that took place around 4 p.m. Friday. There were reportedly no injuries at the time of the incident. Police reported the last...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSO 'intensely' searching Pineville for missing elderly man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says deputies are actively searching for an 87-year-old man last seen Thursday night. Jesse Jones was last seen around 8 p.m. in the area of Sandlapper Lanes, near Highway 45. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.
PINEVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Murdaugh trial recap: New testimony causes heated debate in court

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The third week of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial wrapped up Friday as the jury heard new details from witnesses close to the Murdaugh family. On Friday morning, Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, a former housekeeper for the Murdaugh family, testified. Simpson said she initially helped Murdaugh when he needed a translator, but he later approached her about helping Maggie around the house.
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man injured after shots fired into Walterboro home

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured Tuesday night after someone allegedly fired several shots into a Walterboro home. First responders were dispatched to a residence off Wilkey Street around 7:30 p.m. “Someone reportedly fired several shots into a residence striking the man. He was treated at the scene by Firefighter-Paramedics, then transported to […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning. According to Corporal David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2:50am on Interstate 26 East at mile marker 203. A 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling Eastbound on Interstate 26 when it struck a pedestrian. The […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Colleton Co. man sentenced to prison for killing ex-girlfriend

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Round O man has been charged in the 2018 strangulation death of a woman, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Jarvise Terrell Jenkins, 38, of Round O, is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Anelia Simone Garvin in Dec. 2018, the solicitor’s office said.
ROUND O, SC
live5news.com

Summerville man sentenced for murdering wife with butcher knife

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a 60-year-old man Thursday after a jury convicted him of the 2019 murder of his wife. Anthony Argoe of Summerville was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe, on June 14, 2019, Solicitor David Pascoe said.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Road near Summerville HS closes due to wash out

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic for Summerville High School students will be diverted to the DSS office at Ancrum Lane. Orangeburg road between Highway 17A and Dorchester Road is closed indefinitely due to part of the roadway washing out. Please be cautious driving in the area, as law enforcement...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy