Arkansas State

Comments / 4

Karen Vierling
5d ago

This Arkansas Ozarks lady loves Wes Bentley From Beautiful Roses 🌹 to AHS in Freak Show he's an awesome actor 😀

Reply
4
THV11

Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

UPS driver delivers help, kindness to Arkansas woman in need

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter how many miles traveled or deliveries made, you'll never hear Frederick Stephens complain about what he does. "Meeting people," Stephens said. "Talking [and] interacting with people." Because as cliché as it sounds, if you love what you do you never have to work...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Could climate change and farming endanger Arkansas duck hunting?

ARKANSAS, USA — No other place on the planet offers a more ideal home for wintering waterfowl than Arkansas. Given our near-perfect positioning in the Mississippi Flyway and historically abundant habitat, ducks have been spending their winters in the Natural State for centuries. When ducks seek out a winter...
ARKANSAS STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 0.5-Mile Trail In Arkansas Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

The Ozarks is a magical place with tons of hidden gems. From gorgeous rock formations to scenic overlooks, and not to mention the majestic waterfalls. And when you think you’ve witnessed them all, there’s always another treasure waiting to be explored. One such gem is High Bank Twin Falls, a stunning, little-known waterfall in Arkansas that is tucked away inside the Ozark National Forest. Grab your boots, and let’s trek this marvelous 0.5-mile trail that has one of the greatest rewards at the end.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominees for '23

The finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are in and winners will be announced in early March. Nominees includes Hugo's of Fayetteville, DeVito's Restaurant in Harrison, The Ozark Cafe in Jasper and Skyline Cafe in Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
OnlyInYourState

Arkansas Has A Brand New Family-Friendly Entertainment Center Coming Soon

Are you ready for the “most fun you can have under one roof?” Then brace yourself for the next big thing in Little Rock. Main Event is a family-friendly entertainment center coming soon to Arkansas. This 50,000 square foot facility features arcade games, bowling, laser tag, and of course, a restaurant. Get ready to have a blast at this brand new attraction in Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Spring Walk Across Arkansas registration opens February 27

Walk Across Arkansas is an eight-week exercise program organized each spring and fall by the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, with the goal of helping Arkansans improve their health. Participation is free, and registration opens online on Monday, Feb. 27, at walk.uada.edu.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

New amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas introduced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Another push to get recreational marijuana legalized in Arkansas is now at the state Capitol. According to content partner KNWA, State Senator Joshua Bryant introduced an amendment on Feb. 10 because he wants the language to be decided by elected representatives and not “big money, out-of-state interests”.
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

Meteor passes through Arkansas skies

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter in Arkansas has been anything but predictable-- from freezing rain, followed by 60 degree weather, and now we can add a flashing meteor to the list. Hundreds of Arkansans spotted the fiery meteor as it flew through the night skies of the Natural State on Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

New complaints filed on Arkansas contractor whose license was revoked in 2018

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KATV) — A fencing contractor who had his license revoked more than four years ago is still taking on jobs and leaving them unfinished. Mark Curtis, who is operating under the business name MC Construction LLC, is taking money from homeowners and either not finishing the job or cutting corners according to complaints Seven On Your Side has received.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: It will be a super nice Sunday

SUNDAY: After a cold start temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies will be sunny with a light south wind 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Southerly winds increase to 10-15 mph Monday. This will push temperatures into the upper 60s with sunny skies. Beautiful weather to enjoy the outdoors!
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning

ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas families share budget tips amid rising grocery prices

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From December 2021 to December 2022, food prices went up 10.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In that same period, overall inflation has gone up nearly 8%. The rise in costs has been hitting families in Arkansas, Oklahoma and across the United States. "It's...
ARKANSAS STATE
