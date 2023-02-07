Read full article on original website
Related
Northwest Arkansas Concerts: The Place To Be For Music Lovers
Are you interested in northwest arkansas concerts? You are in luck…Northwest Arkansas is a bustling and vibrant region that offers a variety of cultural and entertainment options for its residents and visitors. One of the most popular and sought-after forms of entertainment in the area is live music and...
Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
5newsonline.com
UPS driver delivers help, kindness to Arkansas woman in need
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter how many miles traveled or deliveries made, you'll never hear Frederick Stephens complain about what he does. "Meeting people," Stephens said. "Talking [and] interacting with people." Because as cliché as it sounds, if you love what you do you never have to work...
Could climate change and farming endanger Arkansas duck hunting?
ARKANSAS, USA — No other place on the planet offers a more ideal home for wintering waterfowl than Arkansas. Given our near-perfect positioning in the Mississippi Flyway and historically abundant habitat, ducks have been spending their winters in the Natural State for centuries. When ducks seek out a winter...
Sylvan Hills mom going to prom in daughter’s place
Finding a way to smile soon after the death of a loved one is rarely easy. It's especially true after five current and former Sylvan Hills students were killed in a Wyoming crash last month.
Capitol View: Looking at Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ LEARNS package
A big week in legislation has passed after Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveiled the details of her LEARNS bill package. The details of this legislative package are the focus of this week’s Capitol View.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 0.5-Mile Trail In Arkansas Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
The Ozarks is a magical place with tons of hidden gems. From gorgeous rock formations to scenic overlooks, and not to mention the majestic waterfalls. And when you think you’ve witnessed them all, there’s always another treasure waiting to be explored. One such gem is High Bank Twin Falls, a stunning, little-known waterfall in Arkansas that is tucked away inside the Ozark National Forest. Grab your boots, and let’s trek this marvelous 0.5-mile trail that has one of the greatest rewards at the end.
kuaf.com
Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominees for '23
The finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are in and winners will be announced in early March. Nominees includes Hugo's of Fayetteville, DeVito's Restaurant in Harrison, The Ozark Cafe in Jasper and Skyline Cafe in Mena.
OnlyInYourState
Arkansas Has A Brand New Family-Friendly Entertainment Center Coming Soon
Are you ready for the “most fun you can have under one roof?” Then brace yourself for the next big thing in Little Rock. Main Event is a family-friendly entertainment center coming soon to Arkansas. This 50,000 square foot facility features arcade games, bowling, laser tag, and of course, a restaurant. Get ready to have a blast at this brand new attraction in Arkansas.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Spring Walk Across Arkansas registration opens February 27
Walk Across Arkansas is an eight-week exercise program organized each spring and fall by the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, with the goal of helping Arkansans improve their health. Participation is free, and registration opens online on Monday, Feb. 27, at walk.uada.edu.
Kait 8
New amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas introduced
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Another push to get recreational marijuana legalized in Arkansas is now at the state Capitol. According to content partner KNWA, State Senator Joshua Bryant introduced an amendment on Feb. 10 because he wants the language to be decided by elected representatives and not “big money, out-of-state interests”.
localmemphis.com
Meteor passes through Arkansas skies
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter in Arkansas has been anything but predictable-- from freezing rain, followed by 60 degree weather, and now we can add a flashing meteor to the list. Hundreds of Arkansans spotted the fiery meteor as it flew through the night skies of the Natural State on Monday.
KATV
New complaints filed on Arkansas contractor whose license was revoked in 2018
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KATV) — A fencing contractor who had his license revoked more than four years ago is still taking on jobs and leaving them unfinished. Mark Curtis, who is operating under the business name MC Construction LLC, is taking money from homeowners and either not finishing the job or cutting corners according to complaints Seven On Your Side has received.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: It will be a super nice Sunday
SUNDAY: After a cold start temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies will be sunny with a light south wind 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Southerly winds increase to 10-15 mph Monday. This will push temperatures into the upper 60s with sunny skies. Beautiful weather to enjoy the outdoors!
5newsonline.com
Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning
ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
Best Friends Animal Society looking for transport volunteers
The Best Friends Animal Society will soon open a new pet resource center in Northwest Arkansas and is looking for volunteers to be transport drivers.
KHBS
Arkansas families share budget tips amid rising grocery prices
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From December 2021 to December 2022, food prices went up 10.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In that same period, overall inflation has gone up nearly 8%. The rise in costs has been hitting families in Arkansas, Oklahoma and across the United States. "It's...
Mississippi detainee found dead in Texas
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
Arkansas joins lawsuit against Justice Department gun brace ban
Arkansas has joined a coalition of 25 states and others in a lawsuit against a federal gun regulation banning a weapon accessory.
menastar.com
How gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Comments / 4