10 February 2023 11:52 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Ternium SA is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to 29 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from six analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -34 cents to ​66 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", seven "Buy", five "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 37.94 percent from 47 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 66 cents to a low of 18 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is negative for the company at 92.92 percent. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eight analysts providing estimates is $46.27. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $3.78 billion from $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 29 cents per share implies a loss of 94.26 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $5.08 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.86 0.78 Missed Jun. 30 2022 3.59 4.07 Beat Mar. 31 2022 3.29 3.95 Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.99 5.08 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 11:52 p.m..

2 DAYS AGO