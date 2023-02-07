Read full article on original website
Lig Nex1 Co Ltd Q4 Operating Profit 23 Billion Won, Up 15% From Year Earlier
* LIG NEX1 CO LTD: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 23 BILLION WON, UP 15% FROM YEAR EARLIER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Innofactor Q4 Oper Profit Up At EUR 1.8 Million
* Q4 NET SALES EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.5 MILLION YEAR AGO. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO. * EXPECTS 2023 REVENUE AND EBITDA TO GROW FROM 2022. * OUTLOOK 2023: INNOFACTOR'S NET SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA) IN 2023 ARE ESTIMATED...
United Insurance Board Proposes FY Dividend
* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDENDS OF 10% OF PAID IN CAPITAL Further company coverage:.
Revenio Group Q4 Oper Profit Rises To EUR 9.3 Mln
* Q4 NET SALES TOTALED EUR 28.3 (23.8) MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18.8%. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 9.3 (7.1) MILLION, OR 33.1% OF NET SALES, UP BY 31.3%. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MARCH 23, 2023, THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.36 PER SHARE BE PAID.
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
Australia's Fortescue signs deal to start mining at Gabon project in second-half
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with the Gabonese government for the Belinga Iron Ore Project located in the West African nation that would see first mining in the second-half of 2023. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Malibu Boats Inc <MBUU.O>: Profits of $1.90 announced for second quarter
7 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Malibu Boats Inc in the second quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.90 per share, 40 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.50. Profits of $1.66 per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.57 to $1.74 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.66 per share. The company reported revenue of $338.73 million, which is higher than the estimated $313.86 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the recreational products peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $338.73 million from $263.89 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.68 1.79 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.29 2.43 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.96 2.61 Beat Dec. 31 2021 1.35 1.50 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 02:31 p.m.
Capri Holdings Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
Should you explore these FTSE stocks amid rising energy prices?. * Capri Holdings Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of eighteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $2.22 per share. * Revenue fell 6% to $1.51 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $1.53 billion. * Capri Holdings Ltd's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.72. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 1.8% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates * Capri Holdings Ltd shares had risen by 15.8% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $225 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Capri Holdings Ltd is $67.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 "strong buy" or "buy," 8 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 12:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 2.22 1.84 Missed Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.79 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.36 1.50 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.82 1.02 Beat.
Gc Cell Corp Q4 Operating Loss 6.5 Billion Won, Swings To Loss From Year Earlier
* GC CELL CORP: Q4 OPERATING LOSS 6.5 BILLION WON, SWINGS TO LOSS FROM YEAR EARLIER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise after RBI hikes interest rate
BENGALURU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares were trading higher on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India delivered a widely expected smaller interest rate hike. The Nifty 50 index was up 0.72% at 17,849.85, as of 10:06 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.68% to 60,695.09. The...
Steelmaker Outokumpu misses profit forecast on lower volumes, high inflation
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu on Thursday reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings dragged by cost inflation in energy and consumable prices, lower stainless steel volumes and distributors trimming their inventories. Steelmakers benefited from solid demand for much of 2022 but saw a significant slowdown in Europe, the region...
CF Bankshares Inc <CFBK.O>: Profits of 72 cents announced for fourth quarter
7 February 2023 03:15 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by CF Bankshares Inc in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 72 cents per share, 4 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 68 cents. Profits of 74 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $13.81 million, which is lower than the estimated $14.7 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the banks peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $13.81 million from $12.35 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.72 0.65 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.68 0.72 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.73 0.69 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.71 0.68 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 03:15 p.m.
Carrier Global Corp <CARR.K>: Profits of 40 cents announced for fourth quarter
7 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Carrier Global Corp in the fourth quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 40 cents per share, 4 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 44 cents. Profits of 40 cents per share were anticipated by the twenty analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 33 cents to 42 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 40 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $5.11 billion, which is higher than the estimated $5.07 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the electrical components & equipment peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Sixteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $5.11 billion from $5.13 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.65 0.70 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.62 0.69 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.47 0.54 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.39 0.44 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 02:31 p.m.
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Micron, facing ‘severe downturn,’ lays off employees. What we know, and who’s affected
“We are acting quickly to reduce supply and control costs to address the rapidly changing business environment,” Micron said.
