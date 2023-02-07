7 February 2023 02:31 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Malibu Boats Inc in the second quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.90 per share, 40 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.50. Profits of $1.66 per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.57 to $1.74 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.66 per share. The company reported revenue of $338.73 million, which is higher than the estimated $313.86 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the recreational products peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $338.73 million from $263.89 million in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.68​ 1.79 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.29 2.43 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.96 2.61 Beat​ Dec. 31 2021 1.35 1.50 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 02:31 p.m.

