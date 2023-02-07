Read full article on original website
Photo Of The Day By Marti Phillips
Today’s Photo of the Day is “Late Afternoon Dust Bath” by Marti Phillips. Location: Etosha National Park, Namibia. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
Photo Of The Day By Amy Ames
Today’s Photo of the Day is “First Sight” by Amy Ames. Location: Great Bear Rainforest, British Columbia. “2022 was full of many adventures and surprises, but the best of all was my first sight of ‘Strawberry’ in the Great Bear Rainforest,” says Ames. “During just a few weeks of the year, the spirit bears come out to the streams to fish for salmon. I was lucky enough to spend a few days sitting beside that stream in October. This was the first time I laid eyes on her and I’ll never forget that moment.”
Photo Of The Day By Faraaz Abdool
Today’s Photo of the Day is “Color Explosion” by Faraaz Abdool. Location: Trinidad. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
