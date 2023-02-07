Today’s Photo of the Day is “First Sight” by Amy Ames. Location: Great Bear Rainforest, British Columbia. “2022 was full of many adventures and surprises, but the best of all was my first sight of ‘Strawberry’ in the Great Bear Rainforest,” says Ames. “During just a few weeks of the year, the spirit bears come out to the streams to fish for salmon. I was lucky enough to spend a few days sitting beside that stream in October. This was the first time I laid eyes on her and I’ll never forget that moment.”

