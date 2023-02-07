ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
outdoorphotographer.com

Photo Of The Day By Marti Phillips

Today’s Photo of the Day is “Late Afternoon Dust Bath” by Marti Phillips. Location: Etosha National Park, Namibia. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
outdoorphotographer.com

Photo Of The Day By Amy Ames

Today’s Photo of the Day is “First Sight” by Amy Ames. Location: Great Bear Rainforest, British Columbia. “2022 was full of many adventures and surprises, but the best of all was my first sight of ‘Strawberry’ in the Great Bear Rainforest,” says Ames. “During just a few weeks of the year, the spirit bears come out to the streams to fish for salmon. I was lucky enough to spend a few days sitting beside that stream in October. This was the first time I laid eyes on her and I’ll never forget that moment.”
outdoorphotographer.com

Photo Of The Day By Faraaz Abdool

Today’s Photo of the Day is “Color Explosion” by Faraaz Abdool. Location: Trinidad. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy