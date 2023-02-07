* Tenet Healthcare Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Dallas Texas-based company is expected to report a 1.7% increase in revenue to $4.939 billion from $4.86 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 14 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 20 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $4.82 billion and $5.02 billion. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corp is for earnings of $1.23 per share. The company's EPS guidance on October 20 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $1.00 and $1.54 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Tenet Healthcare Corp is $63​, above​ its last closing price of $55.11. ​​​ The company's guidance on October 20 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of between USD4.816 billion and USD903 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.26 1.24 1.44 Beat 15.8 Jun. 30 2022 0.73 0.82 1.50 Beat 84 Mar. 31 2022 1.07 1.04 1.93 Beat 85.5​ Dec. 31 2021 1.54 1.49 2.70 Beat 81.1 ​​Sep. 1.08 1.02 1.99 Beat 94.5 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.06 1.07 1.59 Beat 49.2​ Mar. 31 2021 0.76 0.72 1.30 Beat 79.5 Dec. 31 2020 1.91 1.75 4.72 Beat 169.3 This summary was machine generated February 7 at 15:50 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

