BNPL lender Affirm to cut about 19% of its workforce
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later lending firm Affirm Holdings Inc on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan to reduce about 500 employees, or about 19% of the company's workforce. Shares of Affirm were down about 18% in aftermarket trade. The move follows several other U.S. companies, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc...
Wilson Bayly Holmes Sees HY HEPS To Be Up At Least 800 Cents
* TRADING STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022. * HY CONTINUING OPERATIONS OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE UP BY AT LEAST 10% IN COMPARISON TO RE-PRESENTED PRIOR PERIOD. * HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP AT LEAST 800 CENTS...
Jewellery maker Pandora says organic sales could rise or fall this year
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora expects organic sales growth between -3% and 3% this year, it said on Wednesday as it reported fourth-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations. Analysts had expected the organic growth forecast to come in at 1% on average. "We ended 2022 on a high note....
Revenio Group Q4 Oper Profit Rises To EUR 9.3 Mln
* Q4 NET SALES TOTALED EUR 28.3 (23.8) MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18.8%. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 9.3 (7.1) MILLION, OR 33.1% OF NET SALES, UP BY 31.3%. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MARCH 23, 2023, THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.36 PER SHARE BE PAID.
Scotgold Resources Raises Gross Proceeds Of £2.5 Mln Through Capital Raising
* CONDITIONALLY RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF £2.5 MILLION THROUGH CAPITAL RAISING
Morning News Call - Europe, February 9
To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://solutions.refinitiv.com/MorningNewsCallENsubscriptionpage. For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are...
United Insurance Board Proposes FY Dividend
* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDENDS OF 10% OF PAID IN CAPITAL
Tkg Huchems Q4 Operating Profit 14 Billion Won, Down 27% From Year Earlier
* TKG HUCHEMS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 14 BILLION WON, DOWN 27% FROM YEAR EARLIER
Yellen: its 'good climate policy' if Europe adopts clean energy incentives similar to U.S.
SPRING HILL, Tenn., Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday it would be "good climate policy" if Europe put in place clean energy incentives similar to those in the United States. "If Europe takes action to put in place subsidies similar to ours, this is...
LivaNova Initiates Limited Commercial Release In Europe Of Essenz Perfusion System
* LIVANOVA INITIATES LIMITED COMMERCIAL RELEASE IN EUROPE OF ESSENZ PERFUSION SYSTEM FOR CARDIOPULMONARY BYPASS PROCEDURES
Daiichi Sankyo Co - Influenza mRNA Vaccine Project Selected For Japan Government Agency Grant
* INFLUENZA MRNA VACCINE PROJECT SELECTED FOR JAPAN GOVERNMENT AGENCY GRANT
Capri Holdings Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
Should you explore these FTSE stocks amid rising energy prices?. * Capri Holdings Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of eighteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $2.22 per share. * Revenue fell 6% to $1.51 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $1.53 billion. * Capri Holdings Ltd's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.72. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 1.8% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates * Capri Holdings Ltd shares had risen by 15.8% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $225 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Capri Holdings Ltd is $67.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 "strong buy" or "buy," 8 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 12:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 2.22 1.84 Missed Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.79 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.36 1.50 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.82 1.02 Beat.
Innofactor Q4 Oper Profit Up At EUR 1.8 Million
* Q4 NET SALES EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.5 MILLION YEAR AGO. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO. * EXPECTS 2023 REVENUE AND EBITDA TO GROW FROM 2022. * OUTLOOK 2023: INNOFACTOR'S NET SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA) IN 2023 ARE ESTIMATED...
Australia's Fortescue signs deal to start mining at Gabon project in second-half
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with the Gabonese government for the Belinga Iron Ore Project located in the West African nation that would see first mining in the second-half of 2023. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Eastern Polymer Group Posts QTRLY Net Profit Of 212.8 Million Baht
* QTRLY NET PROFIT 212.8 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 402 MILLION BAHT. * QTRLY REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS 3,005.9 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 2,944.5 MILLION BAHT
Element 25 Ltd Said Secures A$30 Million Funding Facility
* STANDBY FACILITY MAY BE USED TO FUND DEVELOPMENT OF HIGH PURITY MANGANESE SULPHATE FACILITY PROJECT AND WORKING CAPITAL
Tenet Healthcare Corp expected to post earnings of $1.23 a share - Earnings Preview
* Tenet Healthcare Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Dallas Texas-based company is expected to report a 1.7% increase in revenue to $4.939 billion from $4.86 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 14 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 20 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $4.82 billion and $5.02 billion. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corp is for earnings of $1.23 per share. The company's EPS guidance on October 20 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $1.00 and $1.54 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Tenet Healthcare Corp is $63, above its last closing price of $55.11. The company's guidance on October 20 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of between USD4.816 billion and USD903 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.26 1.24 1.44 Beat 15.8 Jun. 30 2022 0.73 0.82 1.50 Beat 84 Mar. 31 2022 1.07 1.04 1.93 Beat 85.5 Dec. 31 2021 1.54 1.49 2.70 Beat 81.1 Sep. 1.08 1.02 1.99 Beat 94.5 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.06 1.07 1.59 Beat 49.2 Mar. 31 2021 0.76 0.72 1.30 Beat 79.5 Dec. 31 2020 1.91 1.75 4.72 Beat 169.3 This summary was machine generated February 7 at 15:50 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
SII TURNOVER FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AT EUR 259.3 MLN
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Societe Pour l Informatique Industrielle SA:. * CONFIRM EXPECTATIONS OF OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 9% AND 10% FOR FY 2022/2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
Expedia Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.65 a share - Earnings Preview
* Expedia Group Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Seattle Washington-based company is expected to report a 17.9% increase in revenue to $2.687 billion from $2.28 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 25 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Expedia Group Inc is for earnings of $1.65 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 16 "strong buy" or "buy," 15 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Expedia Group Inc is $120, below its last closing price of $120.20. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.09 4.12 4.05 Missed -1.7 Jun. 30 2022 1.56 1.56 1.96 Beat 25.3 Mar. 31 2022 -0.50 -0.62 -0.47 Beat 24.6 Dec. 31 2021 0.87 0.69 1.06 Beat 54.5 Sep. 1.76 1.65 3.53 Beat 113.6 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -0.44 -0.65 -1.13 Missed -72.8 Mar. 31 2021 -2.42 -2.31 -2.02 Beat 12.6 Dec. 31 2020 -1.83 -1.97 -2.64 Missed -34.1 This summary was machine generated February 8 at 00:39 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
