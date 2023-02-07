Read full article on original website
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl
Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
Michael Irvin Files $100 Million Lawsuit After Being Pulled From NFL Network’s Super Bowl Coverage
On Wednesday, the NFL Network told Michael Irvin that it would move forward with its coverage of Super Bowl LVII without him. The network’s decision to exclude Irvin from its broadcasts during the week of Super Bowl LVII is reportedly tied to an interaction Irvin had with a hotel employee. The network didn’t provide details regarding the interaction, but Irvin told media outlets that it was brief and there was “absolutely no sexual wrongdoing” during the encounter.
Brett Favre Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee
Former NFL quarterback and University of Southern Mississippi graduate Brett Favre has filed a defamation lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe of FOX Sports, Pat McAfee and Mississippi auditor Shad White. Favre claims Sharpe, McAfee and White “shamelessly and falsely” attacked his “good name” after he was accused of obtaining state funds for projects of personal gain.
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
The Black Keys, Jason Derulo To Headline Super Bowl LVII TikTok Tailgate
The Super Bowl is not only the biggest event in all of American pro sports, but it’s also one of the biggest events in music. Thus far, those in and around Glendale, Arizona have seen Drake, Cardi B and Travis Scott take the stage at a variety of concerts throughout the week. Now, all eyes will turn toward State Farm Stadium as Rihanna prepares for an epic halftime performance. Before she steps foot onto the field, TikTok is ready to set the mood with its own tailgate celebration.
Taylor Rooks, Steve Levy To Call Puppy Bowl XIX
Sure, there will be a big game at the Rihanna concert in Glendale, Arizona this evening. However, the most compelling matchup of the weekend will air at 2 p.m. EST on February 12, 2023. Bringing together 122 puppies from 67 shelters across 34 states, Puppy Bowl XIX is set to air on Discovery+ and Animal Planet.
All-Women Flyover Crew To Make History At Super Bowl LVII
It is not out of the ordinary to watch members of the U.S. military fly over the field before kickoff. However, the ceremonial flyover at Super Bowl LVII will be a bit different as the armed forces pay tribute to 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the team of pilots that will fly over the field prior to kickoff will be entirely comprised of women.
James Wiseman Headed To Detroit, Saddiq Bey Moves To Atlanta In Three-Team Trade
UPDATE (February 9, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. EST): New reports indicate Kevin Knox will also make the move from Detroit to San Francisco. However, insiders are unclear as to whether he will remain in the Bay or be moved yet again before the deadline. The trade deadline is nearly here...
Terrence Ross and Magic Finalizing Contract Buyout
The Orlando Magic and wing Terrence Ross are finalizing a contract buyout that will make Ross a free agent to close out the season. With the conclusion of the 2022-23 NBA Trade Deadline, teams will look to reach these types of agreements with expiring contracts that they do not plan to bring back next season. Ross will be free to sign with a playoff contender for the remainder of the season once the buyout is finalized. The talented wing has been a member of the Orlando Magic for seven seasons. Several playoff contenders will pursue the veteran wing.
Devonte’ Graham Heads To Spurs In Exchange For Josh Richardson
The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired San Antonio Spurs Guard Josh Richardson in exchange for Devonte’ Graham and four second-round picks. At 29 years old, Richardson is averaging 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per outing through 42 games. Richardson has also upped his field goal-shooting percentage from last season, but dropped to shooting 36% from three-point range.
Reggie Jackson Plans to Sign with Denver Nuggets After Buyout
Point guard Reggie Jackson plans to sign with the Denver Nuggets after his contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets becomes official. The Los Angeles Clippers traded the veteran point guard to the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the 2022-23 NBA Trade Deadline for center Mason Plumlee and a second-round draft pick. With the guard assets the Clippers acquired in other deals, the move made sense for them. Charlotte already has a young rotation of guards and is not currently in contention for an NBA Playoff spot. Denver though is hoping this helps them compete for an NBA Championship this season.
Bones Hyland Traded to Los Angeles Clippers
The Denver Nuggets have traded guard Bones Hyland to the Los Angeles Clippers for two future second-round picks. Hyland was a popular name nearing the trade deadline this season and now he heads to Los Angeles to be a key rotational player. Denver gets two second-round picks to replace some picks they lost in other deals. This deal moves Hyland to a team that can use him more as he grows into a better player in the NBA. Both teams hope to contend for a title this season and have made moves to try and accomplish that goal.
Pacers Pick Up George Hill In Trade With Milwaukee Bucks
Indianapolis native George Hill is reportedly headed back to his hometown. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Milwaukee Bucks have moved Hill and a second-round pick to the Indiana Pacers. In return, the Pacers will take on Hill’s four million dollar salary. Both the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks...
Gary Payton II Traded Back To Golden State Warriors
The Portland Trail Blazers have traded guard Gary Payton II back to the Golden State Warriors for Kevin Knox and five second-round picks. Golden State acquired Knox and five second-round picks in a trade that sent James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons and Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks. Portland continues to acquire draft picks that they can use down the road to try and build a contender around star point guard Damian Lillard. Payton II was a vital member of the Golden State Warriors last season on their way to winning the 2022 NBA Championship.
