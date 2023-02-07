TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke spoke with students at Twin Falls High School about a new incentive program to keep Idahoans working in the Gem State. House Bill 24, if passed on the senate floor, would provide an $8,500 incentive for high school seniors in 2024 if they were to pursue 'in demand' jobs in Idaho.

