Michigan State

Comments / 6

Lori Jones
5d ago

Make examples of these stupid kids instead of letting them off too easy! Make all of them do community service on top of juvenile to pay for the services that had to be used to clear those schools! Quit giving them a slap on the hand so they realize this is SERIOUS!

UpNorthLive.com

AG Nessel issues Hawaiian distiller $25,000 for illegal activities in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued a fine Tuesday of $25,000 to a Hawaiian-based distilling company for illegal sales and distribution to Michigan buyers. Island Distillers, Inc. allegedly performed illegal activities under the federal 21st Amendment Enforcement Act and Michigan's...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

DNR debuts free weekend for snowmobilers

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan offers more than 6,000 miles of snowmobile trails and this weekend you can ride those trails for free. The Michigan DNR is debuting its first ever free snowmobile weekend. Snowmobilers can enjoy the trails this Saturday and Sunday without a trail permit or a snowmobile registration.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?

Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
MICHIGAN STATE
candgnews.com

Employee allegedly embezzles $200,000 from local dental practice

BERKLEY — A St. Clair Shores woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling many thousands of dollars from her former place of employment. Kimberly Monette, 38, was arrested Jan. 18 by the Berkley Public Safety Department for allegedly embezzling more than $200,000 from a dental practice from 2015 to 2022.
BERKLEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan wolf population remains stable

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources conducts a wolf survey every other winter, both in the northern Lower Peninsula and eastern Upper Peninsula. "We want to be able to demonstrate to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that our wolves are stable and recovered in the state...
MICHIGAN STATE
southarkansassun.com

$180 Inflation Relief Checks in Michigan, Who are Qualified?

An amount of $180 inflation relief checks might be sent to the qualified residents in Michigan if it will pass the legislation process. The inflation relief checks were sent to qualified residents in some states in the country to combat the effect of the increasing inflation rate. On the other hand, a state like Michigan is still in the stage of proposing to send $180 inflation relief checks.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Sturgis man arrested, over 20 firearms found during warrant arrest

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was arrested after deputies found multiple firearms and narcotics during a warrant arrest in January, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. On January 14, deputies served a felony warrant arrest at a residence in the 71000 block of Balk Road...
STURGIS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan awards businesses $1.7M for employee training

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The State of Michigan has awarded dozens of businesses $1.7 million to help train incoming employees. The Going Pro Talent Fund is providing this assistance to 54 employers throughout northern Michigan. The training includes anything from construction and healthcare to viticulture or other jobs specific to northern...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

