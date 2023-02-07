ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Local Special Olympics athletes excel at Winter Games

By By CARMEN MUSICK Sports Editor
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TgiGg_0kfDshXS00

Athletes from Area 32 Tennessee Special Olympics made a bittersweet return to Winter Games, the first state event since the COVID pandemic and their first event of any kind since the death of their beloved director Christy Thacker on Jan. 10.

Volunteer chaperones, coaches and athletes joined Christy’s daughter, Ali, in bringing the trip together to honor her mother’s legacy. Tennessee Special Olympics honored Christy Thacker at the event and selected Ali Thacker to replace her mother as area director.

Winter Games are a state Special Olympics event held at Ober Gatlinburg. Akin to the Olympics, the event features an opening ceremony — one that this year held special meaning for those in attendance from Area 32.

“It was emotional, but she had everything planned out for it and I wanted to keep on with it. They gave me a little trophy at the opening ceremonies in honor of her 15 years,” Ali said. “When they presented me with that trophy in memory of her, I don’t think there was a dry eye from our area.”

There were a number of emotional moments throughout the trip.

“Kathy Christian actually had T-shirts made with a picture of mom and a saying under it. All of us wore those on Monday. It was so sweet, but it was really hard to look at it also,” Ali said.

The shirts read: “From winning Special Olympic gold to walking the streets of gold.”

Winter Games features three events: snowboarding, skiing and ice skating. Athletes get Monday to practice and come back Tuesday morning to compete.

“They all did really well. They had a lot of fun. It’s good to be back around their peers like that, competing,” Ali said. “Lindsey (Trent) just lost her grandmother also, and when she won her two medals, she said one was for her nana and one was for Mrs. Thacker.”

Typically, Area 32 is made up only of Hawkins County competitors. However, one student from West Ridge accompanied the group to Winter Games this year.

Here are the results for local competitors:

In skiing, Clint Barrett won a gold and a silver medal; Trent won two gold medals; and West Ridge’s Rowan Benton won one gold and one bronze.

In snowboarding, adult Robert Miller won two silver medals.

In ice skating, Dakota Russell won one gold and one bronze; Zaine Manis won one silver and one bronze; Melvin Russell won two bronze medals; and adult Scottie Smith won one silver and one bronze.

“In addition, Mackenzie Smith (Unified Partner) and Joanna Long were wonderful representing VHS for the Unified Champion School conference,” Ali said.

Kelly Middleton served as ice skating coach. Janie Alton was the ski coach, and Jacob Haynes was the team’s snowboarding coach. Vivian McGhee and Louis Collier served as school chaperones. Christian also joined the trip to assist.

Next up for Area 32 Special Olympics is the Polar Plunge on Sunday, Feb. 19, in Johnson City. Anyone interested in supporting the event can visit https://www.specialolympicstn.org/polar-plunge and click on Johnson City for details.

Summer Games will be held in May, and Area 32 Special Olympics will be raising money to help offset travel to Nashville, T-shirts and food costs for the team. Anyone interested in supporting Area 32 Special Olympics can email Ali Thacker at alithacker@yahoo. com.

Comments / 0

