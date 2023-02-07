More Than 400 Snacks, Sandwiches Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) – A variety of sandwiches, salads, wraps, snacks and yogurt made by the company Fresh Ideation Food Group have been recalled because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

All of the products have a “Fresh Creative Cuisine” label or an identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name, the Baltimore company said in its recall notice .

The items also have a fresh through or sell through date ranging from Jan. 31 through Feb. 6.

Products could have been purchased at retailers, in vending machines and on transportation services from Jan. 24 through Jan. 30 in Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia, the company said.

The company recalled the products after its environmental samples tested positive for L. monocytogenes. It has not received any reports of illness.

The company announced the recall on Feb. 3.

L. monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those most at high risk. These include young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Symptoms may include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Consumers who purchased the products are urged to contact Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC at 855-969-3338 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST on Mondays through Fridays.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on listeria .

