4 Family-Friendly Festivities at Frost Science

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science recently unveiled a February and March lineup of activities sure to please science lovers of all ages. The Miami museum will host its beloved Laser Evenings of lights and music, Mini-Me Science sessions, spring camps, and more. Read up on the activities below:

Laser Evenings

On February 11, from 7 to 11 p.m., rock out to Daft Punk, Bob Marley, and more under the Frost Planetarium’s 67-foot dome. Enjoy the Symphony of the Stars with family, chill out with Bob Marley, move to the beat with Daft Punk, and more. Refreshments and light snacks will be available for purchase in the Main Atrium until 10 p.m.

For fans of EDM and dance music, enjoy beats by The Weeknd, Gorillaz, and more with a laser light show to match March 10. Tickets for both shows are $8-$10 and are available here .

Mini-Me Science

Join Frost Science February 12 for the latest edition of the museum’s Mini-Me Science program, developed for children aged two to five years. In Mini-Me Science: Loving Hands , children will explore the freezing and melting points of water through a tactile sensory activity; learn to use tools, such as a pipette, to melt a special piece of ice; and explore the wonders of water.

In Mini-Me Science: Radiant Rainbows March 12, children will learn the science behind rainbows through a hands-on luminescent experience. They will use colorful tools and methods to make rainbows, while exploring the light waves that create them. Register for the morning or afternoon session.

Mini-Me Science sessions last approximately 60 minutes, with a 30-minute hands-on activity, followed by a 30-minute guided museum exploration. All children must be accompanied by an adult (maximum of two adults per child). The sessions take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m. Registration is required and is $25 per child.

Technology and Engineering Day

Celebrate National Engineers Week and World Engineering Day at Frost Science’s Technology and Engineering Day March 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about the future of technology and engineering directly from local scientists and engineers, all while testing out cutting-edge gadgets. While guests await the big day, they can check out Frost Science’s “ Power of Science ” exhibition, which highlights how engineers and scientists are working together in groundbreaking scientific innovations. Free with paid museum admission.

Spring Camp: Destination Excavation

Discover the answers to all of your paleontology questions with real scientists working in the field. Spring into science at the week-long Spring Camp: Destination Excavation March 20-24. While school is out for spring break, explore the museum, see a planetarium show, and learn about interesting facts on how the Earth has changed over time, how are fossils prepared, and what the world was like when dinosaurs roamed in the museum’s “ Ultimate Dinosaurs ” special exhibition.

Registration is required and closes March 16 at 5 p.m. For more information, click here .

