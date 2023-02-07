ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Grease's First-Ever Pink Ladies in Trailer for Paramount+ Prequel Series

By Andy Swift
 5 days ago
Who’s up for a trip back to 1954?

Paramount+ on Tuesday released the official trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies , its new musical series about the origins of Rydell High’s first girl gang.

“In 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever,” reads the official logline. That much is made clear in the trailer, which also gives us our first taste of some of the original songs being performed on the show.

The leading ladies — Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia and Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy — were all on hand for the premiere of the trailer during Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show .

Rise of the Pink Ladies also stars Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

Paramount+’s Grease prequel premieres Thursday, April 6. Hit PLAY on the video above to meet the “new” (old?) Pink Ladies, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be watching?

