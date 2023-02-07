Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Dollar General to Open a new Store in OklahomaBryan DijkhuizenOklahoma State
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Is One Of The Best Salad Bars In Midland Now Closed?
How many of your favorite restaurants still have a salad bar? Well, if this place was one of your favorites, you can apparently take it off your list. Was this place known for its Salad Bar? Because a lot of people sure did comment on the salad bar. • CATTLE...
Here Is a Great Place For You to Get Some Down Home Soul Food In Midland
I love some good soul food and I know the perfect place to get the best soul food in Midland. Doris J.'s Kitchen is located where Chinese Kitchen used to be on Illinois & Midland Drive. The first plate I got there was smothered pork chops with mashed potatoes, candied...
2023 Most Dangerous Texas City! You Will Be Shocked
When thinking about the most overall dangerous city in Texas, you would probably guess one of the biggest ones like Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. We know that at one point and time, Odessa fell into the list of most dangerous cities and we do know that Odessa is listed as one of the most dangerous places after dark.
Long Time Odessa Business Closes Permanently-Find Out What Is Taking It’s Place!
For as long as I can remember, my mother would visit La Casa Verde Nursery in Odessa to get her plants and everything to go with when it was time to plant flowers. If we were making a grocery run in Odessa, you can bet momma was going to stop to grab either something to plant or something that would help her do so. Well, the end of an era has come as I discovered recently that it has permanently closed.
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
cbs7.com
MMH introduces a new machine that is the only one of its kind in the country
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Health has a new toy that is the only of its kind in not just the region, and not just Texas, but the entire country. The all-digital OMNI legend PET/CT scanner is used to identify a variety of cancers including breast cancer and even pelvic cancer as well as diagnose diseases like Alzheimer’s.
Awesome New Night Club Headed to The Apex Building at ClayDesta in Midland
For the partying crowd, there is a new club that will be opening up in the Apex Building at the ClayDesta Complex. The future owners have asked the City of Midland Planning and Zoning Commission for a specific use designation and sale and consumption of alcohol at a bar inside the Apex Building.
Remember When A Local Kid Got To Hangout With Robin Williams
We are so excited to have been celebrating our LoneStar92 Country Care for St. Jude Kid's Radiothon. Every year we spend two days raising money for St. Jude and because of all of you, we have been able to donate over $2.3 million, plus the money will raise this year.
cbs7.com
Midlander set to begin filming movie in West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland Lee graduate has written a film about domestic abuse that begins filming in Midland-Odessa this spring. This project is personal for Drafus Andrews because the film “Closure” is about his mother. A three-sport athlete at Lee, he was also involved in the...
Forget Chocolate! Give A Heart-Shaped Steak For Valentine’s Day
What man or maybe even a woman wouldn't want a heart-shaped steak for Valentine's Day? This is the perfect way to show your love this Valentine's Day! I don't know a restaurant that offers these, so you will have to do the cooking yourself or this place will cook them for you.
Stunning! Is This Airbnb In Texas One Of The Most Impressive?
Airbnbs are more popular now than have ever been. Airbnb is an app that list vacation rentals and places to stay that are an alternative choice to a hotel and are usually homes and rooms owned by owners around the nation. While checking out the Airbnb app recently, this property...
Midland-Odessa Do These 5 Things People Do At Work Annoy You?
I do not plan to name names, well maybe 1 at some point in this story but OMG some of the things my coworkers do drive me crazy! I just came back from the restroom and for the 3rd time this week saw something that is such a quick, easy fix, but no, someone, I have no clue who doesn't seem to think it is so simple.
cbs7.com
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on February 09, 2023, at 7:18 pm, there was a fatal crash in Martin County that took place on State Highway 349, just 6 miles north of Midland. The investigation determined that Darren Dean Anthony, 58, of Midland, Texas, was traveling...
1 person confirmed dead in Odessa crash
ODESSA, Texas — A three-vehicle crash in Odessa Wednesday night left one person dead. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that Joseph Richard Autry, 37, of Odessa was driving a Kenworth truck southbound on Loop 338. He was stopped at the red light at the intersection of 8th Street.
ECSO addresses false Facebook post
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for the community- don’t believe everything you read on social media. Recently, a social media user posted a status stating that a baby had been left in a dumpster in Gardendale; the post claimed the newborn was alive, but in critical condition. The […]
cbs7.com
Odessa man arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, An Odessa man has been arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries he committed during the early morning hours of February 6, 2023. The burglaries occurred in the area of Pine Leaf and Ratliff Ridge, Lawndale community. Nathan...
Truck left on blocks after suspect steals all four tires and rims, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after a woman found her vehicle on wooden blocks in a hotel parking lot. Bryan Brown, 24, has been charged with Theft of Property, a state jail felony, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, around 2:30 a.m. on February […]
Unidentified Midland teen receiving health care from Child Protective Services
MIDLAND, Texas — It has been nearly two weeks since the Midland Police Department found an unidentified teen in an alley near the intersection of Shandon Avenue and Ward Street in Midland. With the teen believed to be between 13 to 17 years old, he is in state custody...
Odessa man dies in deadly four-vehicle crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a victim in a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night as 33-year-old Felipe Oviedo-Castillo, of Odessa. Oviedo-Castillo died at the scene. According to a crash report, around 7:35 p.m. on February 8, troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Loop 338 […]
Odessan accused of strangling, punching 61-year-old mother
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he seriously injured his mom during an assault. Jeremy Duane Yeilding, 34, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, on February 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on […]
