Benoit David Quit Yes After Being Mocked Onstage by Chris Squire
Former Yes singer Benoit David recalled the moment he reached a “breaking point” with the band, which led to his departure in 2012. He’d been singing in the Canadian Yes tribute band Close to the Edge for several years when he was contacted by co-founding bassist Chris Squire in 2008 after Jon Anderson suffered vocal issues. David wound up leaving for a similar reason, and in a new interview with Rolling Stone, he explained how it began to surface during Yes’ double-header tour with Styx in 2011.
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Marc Anthony married a 23-year-old model. Let’s take a look at the story of Nadia Ferreira
On the 31st of January, 2023, photo model Nadia Ferreira shared a video from her wedding with singer Marc Anthony on her Instagram page. She had been dating him for about a year, and the press often referred to her as Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband’s bride. But Nadia is a perfectly impressive person herself. In her 23 years of life, she has achieved recognition in the beauty industry and gained fame as a volunteer and an advocate for women’s rights.
David Crosby Called Graham Nash to Apologize Before His Death
A little more than a week before his death, David Crosby called his former bandmate Graham Nash in an attempt to apologize. “The fact is that we were getting a little closer at the end,” Nash revealed to AARP. “[Crosby] had sent me a voicemail saying that he wanted to talk to apologize, and could we set up a time to talk. I emailed him back and said, ‘OK, call me at 11 o’clock tomorrow your time, which is two o’clock on the East Coast.’ He never called, and then he was gone.”
Elton John Out-Triangles Jack Harlow in Doritos Super Bowl Ad
Elton John might be winding down his touring career, but he’s still got enough fire in him to upstage rapper Jack Harlow for “Triangle Player of the Year” in a new Doritos Super Bowl commercial, which you can watch below. The 90-second spot begins with Harlow in the studio, listening disappointedly to a generic hip-hop beat and deciding he “need[s] to try something new.”
Deen Castronovo’s Revolution Saints Confirm ‘Eagle Flight’ Album
Journey drummer Deen Castronovo has confirmed details of Eagle Flight, his fourth Revolution Saints album. The album, which will be released on April 21 via Frontiers Music Srl, is the first from the new lineup featuring Joel Hoektra and Jeff Pilson, who replace Doug Aldrich and Jack Blades respectively. The trio's latest single, "Talking Like Strangers," can be heard below, with the complete track listing also available below.
The Day Mick Jagger, Metallica and Poison All Released Music
When a solo album from the Rolling Stones' frontman is coming down the pike -- still a major deal 30 years ago -- you'd think everyone else would clear the way and just let it happen. That wasn't the case during the second week of February 1993, however. Yes, Mick...
Burt Bacharach Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach, the composer, songwriter, producer and pianist responsible for some of the most enduring pop songs in history, died Wednesday at 94. Born on May 12, 1928, in Kansas City, Mo., Bacharach played piano in officers' clubs while serving in the United States Army in the early '50s. His songwriting career began in earnest in 1957 when he met lyricist Hal David at the Brill Building in New York City. That same year, they scored their first No. 1 hit on the U.S. country chart with "The Story of My Life," recorded by Marty Robbins.
Kevin Cronin and Dolly Parton Re-Imagine ‘Keep on Loving You’
Kevin Cronin revealed that he’s recorded a new version of REO Speedwagon's classic power ballad “Keep on Loving You,” joining Dolly Parton to reinterpret the song as a “dark duet.” For Cronin, teaming with the country legend was a chance to revisit the true intent behind “Keep on Loving You.”
Roger Waters Has Re-Recorded ‘Dark Side’ Without Pink Floyd
Roger Waters has re-recorded The Dark Side of the Moon without the rest of his former Pink Floyd bandmates. “I wrote The Dark Side of the Moon. Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap!” Waters declared during an interview with The Telegraph. “Of course we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it. So… blah!”
Watch Motley Crue Play Their First Show With New Guitarist John 5
Motley Crue played their first show without Mick Mars last night (Feb. 10), with John 5 taking over as the band's new touring guitarist during a show in Atlantic City, NJ. If 5 was nervous about his latest assignment it certainly didn't show. He was the first musician to hit the stage, gesturing for the crowd to get loud before launching into the riff for "Wild Side." He prowled the stage throughout the night, adding a handful of cool new twists and solos to otherwise faithful renditions of Mars' guitar parts.
How Joe Perry Wound Up With a Stolen Jeff Beck Guitar Pedal
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry said he'd always felt bad about winding up with a guitar effects pedal stolen from Jeff Beck – and told how he managed to "adjust the karma" nearly four decades later. In a new interview with Guitar World, Perry explained that he'd come into possession...
2023 Super Bowl Classic Rock Commercials Roundup
Classic rock's biggest stars and some of their most popular songs are once again turning up in this year's Super Bowl commercials. You can see all of the ads and learn more about the songs you'll hear during Sunday's big game below. Workday: Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, Billy Idol and...
Listen to Depeche Mode’s New Song, ‘Ghosts Again’
Depeche Mode has released "Ghosts Again," the first song from their upcoming album Memento Mori. "To me, 'Ghosts Again' just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy," singer Dave Gahan said in a press release. His bandmate Martin Gore added that "it's not often that we record a song that I just don't get sick of listening to – I'm excited to be able to share it."
