A little more than a week before his death, David Crosby called his former bandmate Graham Nash in an attempt to apologize. “The fact is that we were getting a little closer at the end,” Nash revealed to AARP. “[Crosby] had sent me a voicemail saying that he wanted to talk to apologize, and could we set up a time to talk. I emailed him back and said, ‘OK, call me at 11 o’clock tomorrow your time, which is two o’clock on the East Coast.’ He never called, and then he was gone.”

3 DAYS AGO