Hutchinson Police and Fire to Hoop It Up for Big Brothers Big Sisters
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson FOP Lodge 7, and Officers of the Hutchinson Police Department have challenged The Hutchinson Fire Department to a benefit Basketball game for Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Reno County on Saturday, February 25th. Hutchinson, Guns-N-Axes will take place at 1 p.m. at the North Gym at Hutchinson High School.
Barbara Laurine Masar
Barbara Laurine Masar, 76, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Pleasant View Home in Inman, Kansas. Cremation is planned with services pending.
Joycyln M Kessler
Joycyln M. Kessler, 86, of Hutchinson, died February 2, 2023. She was born January 12, 1937, in Salina, Kansas to Leo and Edith (Olsen) Warnow. Joy is survived by: children, Lyn (Jerry) Boone, and Jay Kessler, all of Hutchinson; grandsons, Casey (Sharaun) Hauschild, and Matthew Boone; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Harlow, and Henry Hauschild.
Max Lee Liby
Hutchinson - Max Lee Liby, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away on February 8th, 2023 at Hutchinson Hospital. Max was born in Concordia, KS on June 18, 1942 to Harold Edwin Liby and Reva Charlotte Felt Liby and grew up in Glasco, KS. He was preceded in death by his only sibling, Charlotte Lou Orebaugh of Hobart, OK, and his wife, Yvonne Marie Liby.
Barbara Ann Phillips
Barbara Ann Phillips, Hutchinson, passed from this world on January 28, 2023. Barbara was 74 years old. Barbara was born on February 23, 1948, at St. Anthony Hospital in Hays. She lived her childhood and early teens on a farm north of Gorham. Her parents, Wendelin “Nick” and Helen Brungardt welcomed Barbara as their fifth and youngest child.
Katherine “Kathy” M. Kittle
Katherine Mae “Kathy” Kittle, 81, died peacefully February 7, 2023, at her home. She was born October 9, 1941, in Aurora, NE, to John Thomas and Geraldine Lee (Tatum) Adams. Kathy graduated from Aurora High School, Aurora, NE. After moving to Hutchinson, she received her associate degree from...
Suspect Arrested After Shots Were Fired at Hutchinson Residence on Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – One man is in custody after an early Friday morning incident where shots were fired into a southeast Hutchinson residence. Hutchinson Police Investigations Commander Lt. Dustin Loepp said officers were called to a residence in the 1100 block of East 4th just after 1:30 AM. A man there said he heard gunshots coming from outside. An undetermined number of bullets entered the interior of the home in close proximity to where the victim was, and the property was damaged.
Lyons City Council Notes: Quote Accepted for Swimming Pool Repaint
LYONS, Kan. – Following a tour of the Lyons Swimming Pool, which began their meeting, the Lyons City Council Monday evening accepted a $53,250 quote from Ashton Kate Construction LLC of Wamego for the painting of the pool. The project will include sandblasting and washing all surfaces, crack sealing, and painting trim work around the pool. It comes with a three-year warranty against flaking or peeling.
South Hutch Earns Second Bond Rating Upgrade in 11-Months
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Moody’s Investor Service announced it has upgraded the City of South Hutchinson’s bond rating for the second time in less than a year. It raised the City’s bond rating from A3 to A2 equaling the highest grade the City has ever held by Moody’s. The City was previously downgraded twice in 2017 and 2018 from A2 to Baa1.
