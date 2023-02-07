ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia

By Amanda Lee
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. ( WFXR ) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that representatives took photos of their homes or went inside.

Scammers steal EBT info with card skimmers at High Point Walmarts, police say

WFXR also spoke with a representative from the Virginia Department of Health who said they were not made aware of the survey in the region.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department says they’re still investigating the situation. They advise remaining cautious and not allowing representatives in your home.

