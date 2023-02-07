ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont cannabis regulators warn of fungicide contamination

By Isabel Schonemann
MyChamplainValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mU7KP_0kfDrmzI00

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued a warning for several products released by the company Holland Cannabis.

The agency says the products could be contaminated with pesticides.

The CCB wrote in a release that it “received a report of an adverse health impact allegedly related to the smoking of an unregistered strain of Holland Cannabis flower.”

The board stopped the sale of products made by the company, and obtained a sample which underwent testing. The CCB verified that multiple strains of Holland Cannabis flower contained a chemical used as a fungicide.

The CCB is investigating the report and warns if you develop any reactions after consuming the Holland Cannabis product, to seek medical attention, and report it to the establishment the product was purchased from.

The CCB confirmed the contaminated products were sold at the following establishments:

  • Zenbarn; Waterbury
  • The High Country Cannabis; Derby
  • The Green Man; St. Johnsbury
  • Lamoille County Cannabis; Morrisville
  • Capital Cannabis Company; Montpelier

Chair of the Cannabis Control Board, James Pepper, added that the board has the ability to test for quality, but lacks the adequate space and resources to do so.

“One of our big legislative asks this year is expanding capacity at the state lab down in Randolph so that we have a cannabis specific quality assurance program,” Pepper said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

WCAX

Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores

(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
