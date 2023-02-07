Vermont cannabis regulators warn of fungicide contamination

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued a warning for several products released by the company Holland Cannabis.

The agency says the products could be contaminated with pesticides.

The CCB wrote in a release that it “received a report of an adverse health impact allegedly related to the smoking of an unregistered strain of Holland Cannabis flower.”

The board stopped the sale of products made by the company, and obtained a sample which underwent testing. The CCB verified that multiple strains of Holland Cannabis flower contained a chemical used as a fungicide.

The CCB is investigating the report and warns if you develop any reactions after consuming the Holland Cannabis product, to seek medical attention, and report it to the establishment the product was purchased from.

The CCB confirmed the contaminated products were sold at the following establishments:

Zenbarn; Waterbury

The High Country Cannabis; Derby

The Green Man; St. Johnsbury

Lamoille County Cannabis; Morrisville

Capital Cannabis Company; Montpelier

Chair of the Cannabis Control Board, James Pepper, added that the board has the ability to test for quality, but lacks the adequate space and resources to do so.

“One of our big legislative asks this year is expanding capacity at the state lab down in Randolph so that we have a cannabis specific quality assurance program,” Pepper said.

