Iowa City, IA

Levin's hot night leads Solon into Regional semifinals

SOLON, Iowa — Solon junior and Hawkeye commit Callie Levin scored 23 points in less than three full quarters of work as the Spartans beat Fairfield 75-31 in the first round of Regional play on Saturday evening. #2 Solon will host Davis County in the semifinal round next Wednesday.
Coe wrestling asserts dominance over rival Cornell

MT. VERNON, Iowa – Coe College left Cornell's home mat with a dominant victory, defeating the Rams on their senior night 33-6. The Kohawks, who are currently No. 13 in Division III, opened the dual by winning their first four matches, taking a commanding 14-0 lead. The exclamation point for the matchup was Coe's 197 pound wrestler Jared Voss and 285 pound wrestler Kaleb Reeves closed the dual by gaining pins in a combined time of 2:39.
16th annual Granny Basketball Jamboree

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Saturday the Cedar Rapids Sizzlers kicked off the Granny Basketball League's 2023 season by hosting the 16th annual Granny Basketball Jamboree. This is the 19th season of the league, which is is a non-profit organization that offers women 50 and older a healthy exercise option combined with charitable giving in 10 states across the United States.
City High wins a pair of titles at State swim meet

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Joe Polyak and John Weigel etched their name into the City High history books on Saturday, each of them winning a State championship at the State swim meet. Full results from the meet can be found here.
Iowa to pay $834,000 for PFAS cleanup after C6-Zero explosion

Marengo, Iowa — The state of Iowa is now agreeing to pay $834,000 to get toxic forever chemicals out of a water basin, following the massive explosion and fire at C6-Zero in Marengo back in December. All that PFAS came from the foam used by firefighters to contain the...
National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa to hit the brakes in September

It's the end of an era for the National Motorcycle Museum. They're hitting the brakes after two decades of exhibits in Anamosa. The museum was founded in 1989 but didn't get the warehouse off U.S. 151 until 2010. Jill Parham tells Iowa's News Now her husband John was the mastermind...
Illinois man severely injured after being struck by train

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A Rock Island, Illinois man was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after being struck by a train in Dubuque, police say. Officers found Jayden Upton, 21, lying on the Canadian National tracks under the 3rd Street bridge near Highway 151 and 61 early Sunday morning at 12:35.
Two dead after car and pickup collide near Westdale Mall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police say an 81-year-old woman and 75-year-old man were killed then the car they were in collided with a pickup near Westdale Mall. It happened just at 5:00pm Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Wiley and Williams Boulevards. Both victims were taken to the hospital where they were both pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup was treated on scene before being taken to the hospital, where they are expected to recover.
Charity provides body armor for Delaware County Sheriff K-9 Eclipse

MANCHESTER, Iowa — A national charity has provided K-9 Eclipse, who serves with the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, a bullet and stab protective vest. The body armor was made possible by Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit who equips K-9 officers with the potentially lifesaving equipment. The armor features...
