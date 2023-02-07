CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police say an 81-year-old woman and 75-year-old man were killed then the car they were in collided with a pickup near Westdale Mall. It happened just at 5:00pm Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Wiley and Williams Boulevards. Both victims were taken to the hospital where they were both pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup was treated on scene before being taken to the hospital, where they are expected to recover.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO