One Green Planet
Outrage After Footage Shows Tourists Stuffing Seagulls and Beating Peacocks in China Zoo
In a world where technology has made it easier to capture moments and share them with others, it has also brought to light some disturbing incidents that have sparked outrage and activism. One such event was recently recorded in China, where a family was caught on video forcing seagulls into a plastic bottle and a young boy was filmed beating a peacock in a zoo. These incidents have caused widespread public anger and calls for action against animal cruelty.
Zoogoer Throws Water Bottle at Captive Chimpanzee and the Animal Strikes Back
A tourist at a zoo threw a water bottle at a captive chimpanzee provoking the animal to strike back at the zoogoers. Footage shows a man throwing a plastic water bottle into a chimpanzee enclose at Changsha Ecological Zoo in southern China last week. The chimpanzee, Diu Na Xing, saw the bottle after it was thrown into his enclosure and he grabbed the bottle and started hitting it on the ground before throwing it back into the tour of loud and obnoxious tourists.
How Contaminated Drinking Water is Drying up America’s Cities
It’s a problem that you’d expect to find in a developing nation, but it’s happening right here in the United States – cities are struggling to supply safe drinking water to their residents. Jackson, Mississippi, Flint, Michigan, parts of New York City, Baltimore, and Hawaii have all had to deal with contaminated water in recent years. But why are so many cities having problems with their drinking water?
