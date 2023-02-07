HUTCHINSON, Kan. – One man is in custody after an early Friday morning incident where shots were fired into a southeast Hutchinson residence. Hutchinson Police Investigations Commander Lt. Dustin Loepp said officers were called to a residence in the 1100 block of East 4th just after 1:30 AM. A man there said he heard gunshots coming from outside. An undetermined number of bullets entered the interior of the home in close proximity to where the victim was, and the property was damaged.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO