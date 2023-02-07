ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

SEC Round-Up: Bama Fans Mad at Saban

By Kent Smith
All Hogs
All Hogs
 5 days ago

Freeze gets hot, Tom Brady money in Arkansas, different kind of Coach at LSU, and Petrino lands his first QB at A&M

FRISCO, Texas – After years of watching Nick Saban coach, fans in Alabama have determined they have now surpassed the wisdom of the seven-time national championship coach and do not approve of his latest coordinator hires.

Meanwhile, in Auburn, Hugh Freeze swung into Arkansas and took the highest rated quarterback the state has had in a long time. To make matters worse for the Razorbacks, he was an Arkansas legacy with deep ties to the university.

All this, plus Texas, OU still possibly on the menu for 2024, a situation at LSU with a high profile Coach, and team news regarding the Super Bowl, NFL Draft and the start of baseball season in this Tuesday edition of the SEC Round-Up.

Bama Fans Less Than Enthused with Nick Saban's Latest Hires

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — You could feel the reaction almost immediately. Social media wasn't necessary. When the word came out over the weekend that Nick Saban had...

No. 19 Athlete Bails on Tide; Possibly Headed to Auburn

Four-star athlete Martavious Collins decommitted from the University of Alabama's 2024 recruiting class on Monday. Collins originally committed to Alabama on July 20. Collins announced...

Putting Alabama's Second 10-0 Start in Three Years in Context

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Just a Minute, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, a duo will pair up to provide

Arkansas Recipe Calls for Four Kentucky L's

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman loves to talk about the three runs that happen in a game and the need to be responsible for two of them while surviving the third. If the Razorbacks want...

Someone In Arkansas Has a Huge Pile of Cash Collecting Dust Thanks to Tom Brady

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Somewhere in the state of Arkansas, probably tucked into the side of a mirror for the past couple of decades, a Razorback fan has a nice down payment toward a new house just collecting dust. When Tom Brady announced...

Don't Close Door on Texas, OU
Ending up on Hogs' SEC Schedule in 2024 Just Yet

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just as we suspected, Friday's announcement was just negotiating in public by the Big 12. There's a better chance than most think that...

Auburn Lands 4-Star Arkansas Legacy Quarterback

The Tigers have added a four-star QB to their 2024 class. Walker White, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound signal-caller in the 2024 recruiting class, has committed to Auburn, per his social media. White included...

Tigers Fall Out of AP Top 25 for First Time in Three Years

For the first time since the 2020-21 season, Auburn basketball has fallen outside of the AP top 25. The Tigers rode a 32-week streak into Saturday afternoon before losing in heartbreaking fashion to

Freeze Turning Up Heat in Auburn Recruiting

Auburn has begun the second month of the year on a hot streak in the 2024 recruiting class. In the previous two recruiting cycles, Auburn only had

Four Bulldogs Projected in First Round of NFL Draft

We are about a full month into the college football offseason already and inching closer to the NFL draft getting kicked off. There has been increased discussion about players whose draft stock...

Georgia Linebacker Out For a While after Shoulder Surgery

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to begin spring practice for the 2023 season in just a few weeks. However, they will be short a key contributor in the linebacker room as Marvin Jones Jr. is expected to miss...

Legendary Ex-Bulldog Announces NFL Retirement

A former Georgia legend and veteran NFL star AJ Green has announced his retirement from football. Green spent 12 seasons as a professional football player and pieced together...

What's Gotten Into Kentucky Since South Carolina Loss?

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky is trending upward as it moves into the home stretch of the 2022-23 regular season. With eight games left before the SEC Tournament, the Wildcats are tied...

LSU's 'Bayou Barbie' Presents Entire Team with Coach Bags

LSU forward Angel Reese has asserted herself as one of the top players in college basketball under Head Coach Kim Mulkey. The two fit like a glove and their chemistry is shown on a daily basis. For Reese, the “Bayou Barbie,” her game...

Tigers Pursued Multi-Positional Star, but Were Spurned
for the Bright Lights of Prime Time

Louisiana athlete Ju’Juan Johnson has made his college decision. The Lafayette Christian Academy product has committed to Deion Sanders and Colorado. Johnson was a major LSU target after...

Turner Reflects on Developing Bulldog Pair
Who Will Face Off in Super Bowl

Having two former Bulldogs gearing up to play hard in the Super Bowl, now is a good time for the coaches involved with their development to...

Football May Be King,
but Baseball is Definitely Mississippi's Crowned Prince

When I was in high school, I was the public address announcer for my school's sports teams: the Vardaman Rams. We were a (very) small school, I had a decent voice, and I got the job. "Job" is a strong term since...

Former Ole Miss Defensive Coordinator to be Hired at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Michigan Wolverines are expected to hire Chris Partridge as an assistant coach, according to On3Sports. Partridge served as the defensive coordinator for the Ole Miss Rebels in 2022 before he was let go recently in January. Partridge is no stranger to Ann Arbor, as he...

Win at UConn Checks Box
on South Carolina's Growth Under Staley

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks are fresh off of a four-point victory over the UConn Huskies, their first ever at the XL Center and arguably the final feat they'd yet...

Future Gamecocks QB Transfers Schools
So He Can Graduate Early

Amidst all of the craziness surrounding South Carolina's recent stretch of recruiting madness, a bit of news broke Saturday surrounding an already committed Gamecock, Dante Reno. The first player to...

Pruitt's Violations Key in Not Getting
into Saban Coach's Rehabilitation Program

Head coach Nick Saban managed to stay in the news during the coaching carousel. Alabama parted ways with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, as both left the program to take the same role in new locations. Golding moved on to...

National Media Predicts Top 15 Showdown
Between Tennessee, Alabama in Late October

It's almost time for spring camp, which means all the media festivities are in full view. Preseason lines, Heisman odds, media days, and more are all around the corner. Therefore, it's time to project...

What Did 247 Find to Love About Tennessee Football?

Head coach Josh Heupel is one of the best offensive minds in college football. He maximizes the quarterback position, which is the most critical part for an offensive mind. It's why many aren't worried about...

Petrino Dips into Mississippi to Get
His Quarterback of the Future

The Texas A&M Aggies have their next quarterback recruit. On Monday evening, Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove High School star Anthony Maddox Jr. announced his verbal commitment...

Aggies Projected to Host NCAA Regional in Baseball

There might not have been a bigger surprise in college baseball last season than the Texas A&M Aggies. In their first season under coach Jim Schlossnagle the Aggies made their first trip to Omaha since 2017. Now, as they prepare for...

Former A&M QB Interviews for Job with Houston Texans

Former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson could return to the Lone Star State for the impending 2023 NFL season. According to KPRC in Houston, the Houston Texans interviewed...

Comments / 69

Steve Arnold
5d ago

Real Bama fans aren't mad. If a recruit wants to go elsewhere then that's not an issue. I've always said if you don't want to be at Alabama then go where you'll be happy.

Reply(4)
29
Lea Walker
5d ago

stop speaking for Bama fans. I am excited to about the hire because we all want OBrien gone and some wanted the DC gone and now we have 2 replacements so looking forward to 2023 season

Reply
15
Gerald Briggs
5d ago

What is your problem?? Look at the coaches Saban has chosen over the years and where a large majority are now. Every team in college football has to retool every year. BÀMA has the number one class again this year and Saban is the same coach again. So ROLL TIDE ROLL

Reply
11
Fayetteville, AR
