Governor Cooper appoints two Cape Fear residents to State Council, Review Board

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced numerous North Carolina boards and commissions appointments and nominations. Two of those appointments were for Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Nadirah Pippen of Wilmington to the North Carolina Internship Council. Pippen is the Director of the Career Center at...
Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
Arguments in Onslow County Board of Education lead to removal of attendees

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Emotions were high in a heated Onslow County Schools Board of Education meeting earlier this week. One topic causing arguments between the board and audience members was school safety. Multiple parents attended the meeting to address their concerns within the school system until they were thrown out. “Take those people on […]
Carteret authorities seeking two subjects for questioning

CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — Authorities in Carteret County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects related to an attempted break-in at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says the subjects in the clips are wanted for questioning for an attempted...
New facility for Southport Police Department in the works

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
New Hanover school board reverses policy for transgender students in sports

On Tuesday night, a split vote on the New Hanover County School board effectively banned middle school athletes from playing sports according to their gender identity. The board’s old policy, passed in 2021, allowed transgender and nonbinary students to participate on whatever team they chose. The new policy requires those students to play on teams according to their birth certificate, unless it violates state law.
Area Death Notices - Feb. 5. 6 & 7

Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.
Local residents witness shoot-down of balloon

As recovery efforts continue offshore near Myrtle Beach, S.C., the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday that made national and international headlines was a spectacle witnessed along much of the Brunswick County coast. Many videos and still images of the balloon and its fate were posted by locals...
