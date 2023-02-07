Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints two Cape Fear residents to State Council, Review Board
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced numerous North Carolina boards and commissions appointments and nominations. Two of those appointments were for Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Nadirah Pippen of Wilmington to the North Carolina Internship Council. Pippen is the Director of the Career Center at...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County
OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
Arguments in Onslow County Board of Education lead to removal of attendees
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Emotions were high in a heated Onslow County Schools Board of Education meeting earlier this week. One topic causing arguments between the board and audience members was school safety. Multiple parents attended the meeting to address their concerns within the school system until they were thrown out. “Take those people on […]
WECT
Parents’ Bill of Rights passes in the North Carolina Senate
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site. The ordinance would ban food trucks from setting up at the dam restoration project sites once it gets started, which could be as soon as next month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Town of Bladenboro issued...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Homelessness issue fallout after New Hanover County ordinance approval
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The issue of homelessness a hot topic for city and county leaders and for people and organizations who help those without a place to stay. This comes as New Hanover County recently passed an ordinance preventing anyone from sleeping in or on county-owned property overnight.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Petitions submitted to recall Oak Island Town Council Members over paid parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Oak Island Town Council’s decision to implement paid parking isn’t sitting well with some residents. “As far as I know, I think God put the ocean out there. I don’t think our city council did,” said Sandy Crenshaw, long time Resident of Oak Island.
whqr.org
"This is our life": Homeowners still in limbo over four years after Hurricane Florence
Over four years after Hurricane Florence's drenching assault on the North Carolina coast, John is still trying to move on. Weaving through studs, he described the former layout of his house. “This is my son's room. This is our formal dining room. This is our breakfast nook in our kitchen...
wcti12.com
Carteret authorities seeking two subjects for questioning
CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — Authorities in Carteret County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects related to an attempted break-in at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says the subjects in the clips are wanted for questioning for an attempted...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New facility for Southport Police Department in the works
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
globalconstructionreview.com
Balfour Beatty awarded $242m design-and-build contract for Interstate 70 in North Carolina
UK contractor Balfour Beatty has been awarded a $242m design-and-build contract to upgrade the Interstate 70. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has tasked it with improving mobility for the military and increasing safety on 10km of road between the Havelock Bypass and Thurman Road in Craven County. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Efforts continue to restore 2nd oldest Black Masonic Lodge in NC located in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work to preserve a building serving the second oldest Black Masonic temple in the state of North Carolina continues. The Giblem Lodge has a partner helping them try to save the building. Built in 1871, the Giblem Lodge is the second-oldest Black Masonic temple in...
WECT
Two women sentenced for operation of illicit massage parlors in Wilmington and Cary
NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - Two women from Wilmington and Flushing, N.Y., have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison and a $1000 fine, while...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Black History Month: Wilmington recognizes Abraham Galloway, NC’s first black elector
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Black History Month, and Wilmington is recognizing an important figure in its history. Wilmington native Abraham Galloway was born in Southport in 1837. Galloway grew up enslaved and moved to Wilmington when he was 10 years old, working as a brick mason. When...
North Carolina felon gangster busted with 5 guns, including Glock, large capacity ammunition: Department of Justice
A convicted felon, that was also proved to be in a street gang, was convicted to four-and-a-half years in prison after multiple gun busts while out on multiple bonds.
publicradioeast.org
New Hanover school board reverses policy for transgender students in sports
On Tuesday night, a split vote on the New Hanover County School board effectively banned middle school athletes from playing sports according to their gender identity. The board’s old policy, passed in 2021, allowed transgender and nonbinary students to participate on whatever team they chose. The new policy requires those students to play on teams according to their birth certificate, unless it violates state law.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Feb. 5. 6 & 7
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.
WECT
“Any vacant land that you see is going to be developed” Leland town manager talks future development, expansion
Court of appeals supports motion to intervene in EPA and Chemours legislation. A federal appeals court will allow several groups to intervene in the legal battle between Chemours and the Environmental Protection Agency. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Over the past couple of weeks both Sunset Beach and Holden Beach...
The State Port Pilot
Local residents witness shoot-down of balloon
As recovery efforts continue offshore near Myrtle Beach, S.C., the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday that made national and international headlines was a spectacle witnessed along much of the Brunswick County coast. Many videos and still images of the balloon and its fate were posted by locals...
WECT
Person removed from vehicle, hospitalized after car wreck on U.S. 421
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department was called to a car wreck that injured one on U.S. 421 on Thursday, Feb. 9. According to the WFD, a patient was removed by crews and transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The North Carolina Department...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s office is looking for missing person
LELAND, NC (WWAY)–The Brunswick County Sheriff’s office is looking for missing person. 23 year-old Noah Douglas Jackson was last seen leaving his house on Kay Todd Rd in Leland, and then traveling by foot on HWY 17 on Thursday, February 9. He was wearing a dark green shirt, black jeans, and black shoes.
