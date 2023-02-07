Read full article on original website
Related
Futurism
Small Chunk Breaks Off the Sun, Does a Little Dance
The Sun apparently got a little goofy as scientists observed a small, strange chunk of it break off and doing a little jig. As Space.com reports, this rare "polar vortex" was captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory earlier in February — and beyond that observation, scientists are still trying to figure out exactly what was going on here.
Royals Review
It’s Official: NASA Scientists Discovered Another Earth
Astronomers have discovered a planet nearly the same size as Earth that orbits in its star’s habitable zone, where liquid water could exist on its surface, a new study said. The presence of liquid water also indicates the planet could support life. This newly found world, Kepler-1649c, is 300...
Futurism
Scientists Discover Molten Hell Zone Beneath Earth's Tectonic Plates
Hell, or something like it, may be a little closer than we thought. As a new study published in Nature Geoscience reveals, geologists at Cornell and the University of Texas have discovered a "hidden" layer of uber-hot molten rocks just underneath Earth's crust. "The molten layer is located about 100...
NASA Took an X-Ray of the Sun and It’s Trippy AF
Despite being the closest star to Earth, there’s still a whole lot we don’t understand about the sun. For example, the sun’s outer atmosphere—or the corona—reaches temperatures 100 times hotter than its surface and researchers still don’t fully understand why this is.That’s why NASA recently took the Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR), one of the agency’s most powerful x-ray telescopes, and pointed it at the sun. Since it’s able to make x-ray observations, the probe is capable of picking up on light from areas of the star that might be the source of the corona’s insanely hot temperatures.The agency created...
One Green Planet
Zoogoer Throws Water Bottle at Captive Chimpanzee and the Animal Strikes Back
A tourist at a zoo threw a water bottle at a captive chimpanzee provoking the animal to strike back at the zoogoers. Footage shows a man throwing a plastic water bottle into a chimpanzee enclose at Changsha Ecological Zoo in southern China last week. The chimpanzee, Diu Na Xing, saw the bottle after it was thrown into his enclosure and he grabbed the bottle and started hitting it on the ground before throwing it back into the tour of loud and obnoxious tourists.
Satire: Groundhog Predicts a ‘Hell on Earth’ Winter by Dying.
Groundhogs predict how many weeks are left in winter. The tradition was brought to North America from Germany. On an old religious holiday called "Candlemas Day," the Germans paid attention to the badger. Candlemas Day was the midpoint between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. If the badger saw its shadow, it meant a "second winter" was coming.
scitechdaily.com
Climate Change Could Cause an Ocean “Disaster”
Strong warming causes the deep overturning circulation to collapse. The University of California, Irvine Earth system scientists have found that the Atlantic and Southern oceans’ deep circulation patterns are slowing down due to climate-driven heating of seawater. If this continues, the ocean’s ability to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere will be greatly hindered, intensifying the effects of global warming.
americanmilitarynews.com
Elon Musk to reveal human race ‘Master Plan 3’
Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced plans to reveal his “Master Plan 3” for the planet on March 1 which will include a “bright” future for humanity. Musk intends to share the presentation during the next Tesla shareholder meeting to unveil the next stage of efforts for his electric vehicle company.
Industrial Distribution
How to Shelter from a Nuclear Explosion
There is no good place to be when a nuclear bomb goes off. Anything too close is instantly vaporized, and radiation can pose a serious health threat even at a distance. In between, there is another danger: the blast wave generated by the explosion, which can produce airspeeds strong enough to lift people into the air and cause serious injury.
Australia most likely to survive nuclear apocalypse: Study
Doomsday preppers, take note — some far reaches of the South Pacific have the best prospects of making it through the end of times. New research has found that, when judgment day arrives, a number of factors put the odds in favor of Australia faring the least poorly. In a study recently published in the journal Risk Analysis, two New Zealand-based scientists report that their continental neighbor — as well as their own island nation — are better equipped to survive a nuclear apocalypse than anywhere else. ‘Straya and the kiwi kingdom “might survive a severe sun-reducing catastrophe such as nuclear winter and...
Trail of Smoke Rings in the Sky Might Not be What People Expected
And it's certainly not "chemtrails".
Study reportedly suggests Earth's core has stopped spinning. Astronomer explains what would happen if it did.
A recent scientific study has been gaining a lot of attention in the headlines claiming the Earth’s core may have stopped spinning. Is it true? On a new episode of All Over the Space Mike Murray of the Delta College Planetarium has an emphatic answer
Freethink
New evidence that teeth can fill their own cavities
Pretty much anyone can do a disturbingly accurate imitation of the sound of a dentists’s drill at varying speeds as it prepares a tooth cavity for filling. It’s not an experience most people savor, and it takes a special kind of person to choose to spend eight hours a day — except Wednesdays — inside other people’s mouths.
Comments / 0