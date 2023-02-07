Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra aces JerryRigEverything's durability test
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched earlier this month, and we’ve already seen one durability test video pop up online, the one from PBKreviews. Well, a second one popped up, from the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel, a channel many of you are familiar with. The Galaxy S23 Ultra does great...
Phone Comparisons: OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
The OnePlus 11 is a brand new smartphone at this point. It’s the best OnePlus has to offer, and we continue our series of comparisons with the best of Google. In this article, we’ll compare the OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro arrived in September last year, and it’s currently Google’s flagship. It’s considered by many to be one of the best, if not the best camera smartphone for stills. It will be interesting to see how the OnePlus 11 compares to that, amongst other things.
Android 13 gets a wide rollout for Galaxy A23 5G in the US
Samsung has released the Android 13 update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy A23 5G in the US. The big Android update for these phones comes more than a month after their factory-unlocked counterparts picked it up. International models gained the new Android version more than two months ago.
Xiaomi intros Hello Kitty smartphone, because why not?
Xiaomi has announced a limited edition Hello Kitty smartphone. It basically gave one of its existing smartphones a makeover. This is the Xiaomi Civi 2, in a Hello Kitty costume. Xiaomi announces a Hello Kitty smartphone, but you probably can’t get it. As many of you have immediately guessed,...
Samsung updates Galaxy S10 Lite to February security patch
Samsung has begun rolling out the February 2023 Android security patch to the Galaxy S10 Lite. The device is currently picking up the latest security update in Europe. A wider rollout should follow in the coming days. The handset received the January SMR (Security Maintenance Release) in the US just a few days back. So users stateside may have to wait a few weeks to get the new security release.
OPPO Find N2 Flip is going global on February 15 to battle Galaxy Z Flip 4
OPPO has just confirmed that the global variant of the Find N2 Flip will launch on February 15. The event will be hosted in London, UK, and it will kick off at 2:30 PM GMT / 3:30 PM CET / 9:30 AM EST / 6:30 AM PST. The OPPO Find...
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 is here with bug fixes, new security patch
About a week ago, we reported that Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 is rolling out to Pixel phones. Well, now, Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 has started reaching Pixel devices, with some bug fixes, and a new security patch. Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 is rolling out to Pixel smartphones.
What is Google Bard? Everything you need to know
For years, Google has been spending a ton of money on AI or Artificial Intelligence. It’s built into your smartphone, even if you don’t use an Android phone. So when OpenAI launched ChatGPT, and it showed just how good it was, it was clear that Google was behind. So it launched Bard. It’s own AI chatbot, that should be really good. After all, it has the power of Google Search behind it. Though it’s first demo didn’t go as planned.
New Google Messages notification icon starts popping up
The brand new Google Messages notification icon has finally started popping up for users. This comes three months after Google announced it. As some of you may recall, Google changed the Messages icon entirely. New Google Messages notification icon is finally appearing for users. The new icon has been present...
Alibaba starts internally testing its ChatGPT competitor
ChatGPT has created a sudden fervor for conversational AI in the tech industry, and everyone wants to be the master of it. Alibaba is the latest company to enter this race. The Chinese tech giant is reportedly conducting internal testing of its ChatGPT competitor. It hasn’t officially announced a launch date for the solution, which doesn’t yet have a name, at least not known to the public.
Previously banned accounts are making Twitter millions of dollars
Elon Much made some major changes to Twitter, bringing forth a new age for the bird app. This included bringing back accounts that were once exiled from the platform. Well, it turns out that Twitter is going to make millions of dollars from previously banned accounts. So, Twitter has gone...
How to sign up for Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing
Microsoft announced this week, that it has integrated ChatGPT into Bing. However, this is not yet available for everyone, and it’s only available in a preview for now. So you’re going to need to sign up for the Microsoft’s new Bing waitlist. And that’s what we’re going to show you how to do today. How to sign up, and also how you can move up on the waitlist.
The Steam Deck will now load faster for game hoarders
The Steam Deck doesn’t have obscenely long startup time, but that doesn’t meant it couldn’t benefit from that time being reduced. Luckily for some users, that’s exactly what the latest Steam Deck client update is offering. In a post today Valve says it has pushed the latest client update out to the Steam Deck. It introduces a handful of fixes and feature improvements, and is available to all Steam Deck owners via the stable channel.
Samsung donates $3 million Turkey after massive earthquake
Samsung has announced a donation worth $3 million to aid the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey. The earthquake earlier this week flattened thousands of buildings and killed tens of thousands of people across Turkey, Syria, and surrounding regions. Google, Apple, Amazon, and many other companies have also donated relief items for the victims.
Netflix is bringing Squid Game to life in a multiplayer VR experience
Ever since its release back in 2021, “Squid Game” has captured the hearts and minds of millions of viewers worldwide, becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched shows of all time. Now, fans of the hit Korean TV show have one more reason to be excited, as Netflix has partnered up with Sandbox VR to develop a virtual reality version of the game.
