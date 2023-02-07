Read full article on original website
Related
You Can Play a Lifesized Chutes and Ladders at this WA State Park
When I was a kid my dad took us to Sea World. Yeah, there were dolphins and whales and whatever else but what blew my mind the most was a life-sized chess board where you could play chess with full-sized pieces. Or, if you had enough people you could play chess using real people. I thought that was the coolest thing in the world when I was 8 years old.
Washington, Oregon, California Still Enjoy Daylight Saving Time?
It's that time of year when we look forward to shedding those winter blues and welcoming spring sunshine. Springing forward one hour with Daylight Saving Time always helps us to progress to that goal, offering more daylight hours. But wait, are we still doing Daylight Saving Time this year? Didn't...
Pour Decisions? Top 10 Drunkest Cities in Washington
Almost every great story starts with, "Hold my beer and watch this!" Okay, most of the incredible stories from MY family start this way (thank you, Uncle Floyd). Thank goodness for smartphones and YouTube, so we can capture and relive those moments, as well as share in the laughter and disgrace that can come from a pour decision (Yes, I intentionally used that version of pour).
88 Unsolved Missing Persons in Washington. Have You Seen Them?
Every day, someone goes missing in Washington, Oregon, and California. Sometimes, some of these instances are quickly solved, perhaps a miscommunication, and the person that was once believed to have gone missing returns home. But all too often, years may pass, without the slighted word of the mother, father, sister, brother, or friend who is gone, but not forgotten. The worry and the anguish continue for families who are left desperately wondering.
California Mystery: The Case of the California Acorn Snatchers
This story is kind of unbelievable: Sonoma County, California pest control workers discovered a huge stash of around 700 POUNDS of acorns hidden behind a wall in a homeowner's house. We have either a pair of very greedy or hungry woodpeckers to blame. This story is currently making national news because the amount of stashed acorns is wild. (We've got 5 pics of the disaster below.)
Lawmakers Consider Bill Forcing You To Vote in Every Election
When it comes to voting in an election at least half the people in the state of Washington ignore the ballot. Voter turnout ranges from a low of 25% in Eastern and Central Washington to a high of 51% in King County in western Washington. Auditors around the state have looked for ways to increase voter involvement but many remain frustrated because voter turnout remains low.
Newest Washington State Vanity Plate Features the Tri-Cities
In the 2022 Legislative Session, the State House and Senate passed HB 1530 which authorize the creation of another special license plate for Washingtonians to purchase. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill into law in march of 2022. The new plate celebrates the wine industry in Washington State and is...
New Bill Would Give Searchers Tools to Help Find Those Missing
When someone goes missing in Washington State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker wants families, friends and authorities to have all the tools possible to find the person. It's why she's introduced House Bill 1512 called the "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons and Lucian Act" named after 4-year-old Lucian Munguia who went missing and was found dead in December of last year in the Yakima River from accidental drowning.
Wait! Was Bill Murray Secretly in Yakima and Nobody Else Knew?
Every once in a while you hear of something in your own town, in your own backyard but nobody told you otherwise. Several times has someone like Kyle McLachlan been home for a charity function or something, but it's not like he's doing a meet and greet, he's just home probably spending time visiting family and friends. Or the time Betty White was in Yakima and only people at the ceremony knew about it.
Top 3 Restaurants in the Three Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon
EAT TO LIVE, LOVE TO EAT... Spring "road trip" weather is just around the corner and I’ve been dying to travel to Oregon when it starts warming up. I want to do a foodie's road trip experience when I go!. I am always looking for recommendations for the best...
Fentanyl Slamming Yakima County Hard Killing Residents
A record 98 overdose deaths kept authorities busy in Yakima County in 2021. Last year the record wasn't broken but still 83 people lost their lives to drug overdoses in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says about half of the deaths are connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. MORE PEOPLE...
Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas
Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
SHUT UP! Washington Coffee Stands Need To Start Doing This!
So what do you do if you are "socially shy" but love coffee? Usually, you ask your significant other to drive. That way, he is forced to make small talk with the barista while getting you a drink. Your "ultra venti skinny caramel macchiato with just a touch of cinnamon and two pumps of espresso, with ice and a regular lid with a straw. On her gold card so that she can get her star."
Yakima Police Chief Talks Safety Issues In Open Letter To Community
The following is an open letter to the community of Yakima from Yakima Police Chief, Matt Murray. He shares with us his thoughts on the Memphis police scandal, thoughts about the recent triple homicide at Circle K, and why he ordered an increase to the traffic enforcement requirements for the Yakima Police Department.
12 Of The Dirtiest Sounding City Names in CALIFORNIA
You know that one friend who can take anything you say and twist it to make it sound dirty, naughty, strange, or just plain silly? Today, I am channeling that zany person in your life. I'm a bit silly sometimes, what can I say? A friend and colleague of mine in Buffalo just made a hilarious list of the dirtiest sounding names in the state of New York and that got me curious to see if any cities in California had a similar vibe. HINT: It does!
3 Businesses that Need to Movie Into the Old Sears Location
At one time Sears was a staple department store in most towns. Not too many places you can shop to purchase new shoes, back-to-school clothing, a lawn mower, a new suit, bed sheets, a birthday gift and perfume all on the same receipt. Over the years they have shut down more and more stores with our Sears in Yakima standing strong for so many years. Now that it's empty outside of a 'coming soon' sign hanging behind the cage, I'm curious to know what's going to go in that location.
Unfinished Construction on Yakima To Selah Interchange Could Kill Someone
The construction work on the interchange going out to Selah from First Street and merging with I82 has been done, for the most part, since this past October. While it was under construction, it was hectic and, in the bad weather, was a nightmare for some. Even though the construction part of the job is complete, I don’t believe the work is finished, and it almost caused a wreck this Saturday night.
10 COOL Indoor Ice Skating Rinks Located in WA
YOU MISS 100% OF THE SHOTS YOU DON'T SKATE... This time of year is perfect for some cool indoor ice skating at rinks in Washington. There is not much else going on event-wise in the month of February in Washington, save celebrating a Groundhog's Day, Valentine's Day, or Galentine's Day event or two. Even Punxatawney Phil says we've got at least six more weeks of cool winter weather, so let's spend it indoors at one of the many cool Washington ice skating public sessions. So let's get to it!
Yakima Lab Getting Ready To Fight Local Crime
Yakima County is getting ready to ramp up the fight against crime. Work is underway to develop the new regional crime lab opening later this year in Zillah. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell is the Chair of the regional crime lab operations board who says they're now awaiting construction of offices at the facility to be finished. County officials are also in the hiring process looking for technicians.
Red Light Runners Still Causing Crashes in Yakima
Yakima Police speed emphasis patrols continue. The Officers are involved in ongoing emphasis patrols in which each officer to required to make 3 to 4 stops every day. The patrols have been focused on areas where traffic is heavy and where crashes are being reported. Despite the ongoing patrols the number of collisions has stayed steady or grown every week.
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0