At one time Sears was a staple department store in most towns. Not too many places you can shop to purchase new shoes, back-to-school clothing, a lawn mower, a new suit, bed sheets, a birthday gift and perfume all on the same receipt. Over the years they have shut down more and more stores with our Sears in Yakima standing strong for so many years. Now that it's empty outside of a 'coming soon' sign hanging behind the cage, I'm curious to know what's going to go in that location.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO