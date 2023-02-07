ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

SanDiego.com

2023 Guide to the Del Mar Fair

Nothing says summer like a visit to San Diego’s Del Mar Fair! Each year over a million visitors flock to the fair during its 21-day season. On a visit to the fair, you can enjoy countless activities for the whole family. Enjoy live music and performances, thrilling rides, delicious local food, craft beer, and wine, and of course, meet plenty of animals. Whether you’re traveling to San Diego for the first time, or you’re a local who has experienced the Del Mar Fair year after year, there are plenty of opportunities to eat, explore, and shop at the 2023 San Diego Country Fair.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

Slip on Your Little Black Dress—These 7 Bars in San Diego Are Perfect for a Little ‘Roleplay’

Spice Things Up With Your S/O at These Moody Hotspots. Ready for a sexy night out in San Diego? From the Gaslamp Quarter to La Jolla, San Diego’s bar scene is full of unique gems that set the scene for a sultry evening out on the town. That said, if you’re hoping to spark some romance and spice things up, what better place to visit than a speakeasy? These immersive and moody establishments can easily transport you to another time and place, encouraging you to let loose and maybe even dabble in some innocent (or maybe not so innocent) roleplay. Ready to get into character? Here’s our list of the seven most romantic bars and speakeasies in San Diego. It’s time to break out that little black dress.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theresandiego.com

Cococabana Offers Taco Tuesdays Full Of Fun And Great Vibes

San Diego’s popular Caribbean-style restaurant in Oceanside, Cococabana, invites you to enjoy delicious taco plates on the roof fueled by margaritas and DJ beats! Located at the historic Brick Hotel in the heart of Oceanside, Cococabana is the panoramic rooftop bar offering a trendy tropical atmosphere, stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, and beautiful sunsets.
OCEANSIDE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego

Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Smiles at City Heights Multi-Cultural Festival of Love!

Today the City Heights Multi-Cultural Festival of Love was held in Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park. The annual event roughly coincides with Valentine’s Day. City Heights is one of San Diego’s most culturally diverse neighborhoods, and the heart-filled festival celebrates all the many people who make this community so vibrant!
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

A farmer's life in Valley Center

At the end of a winding asphalt road, past boulders and gated ranches, past riotous tumbles of magenta bougainvillea, past dirt roads that disappear into orange groves dappled with midday sun, you'll find Peter Schaner. On the back porch of a rambling farmhouse, Schaner sits in a wooden chair and shoos the five dogs milling about. He tends to Joseph, the youngest of his eight children. (December 30, 2004)
VALLEY CENTER, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Lia’s Lumpia wraps up a world of food favorites

Finally, I caught up to Lia’s Lumpia. As a food truck, it’s repeatedly eluded me: starting service after I’d left a food truck park, or ending service before I showed up at a brewery where it was booked for the day. That’s how it goes sometimes: food trucks are always on the move, working limited hours, and the same could be said about me.
theatlasheart.com

21 Best Restaurants in Oceanside, California [Must-Try Places]

Find the best restaurants in Oceanside for fine dining, beachside breakfasts, chic cocktails, and all the fish tacos you can eat. Oceanside, a laid-back beach town in San Diego County’s northern corner, is fast becoming the hottest SoCal destination for foodies. With several top-notch gastropubs setting up shop in...
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Navy Pier will be converted into 'Freedom Park'

SAN DIEGO — The California Coastal Commission Thursday issued a permit for a plan to convert Navy Pier into a public park along San Diego Bay's North Embarcadero, in what project proponents are calling a major milestone. The Port of San Diego and USS Midway Museum are spearheading the...
SAN DIEGO, CA

