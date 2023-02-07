Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SanDiego.com
2023 Guide to the Del Mar Fair
Nothing says summer like a visit to San Diego’s Del Mar Fair! Each year over a million visitors flock to the fair during its 21-day season. On a visit to the fair, you can enjoy countless activities for the whole family. Enjoy live music and performances, thrilling rides, delicious local food, craft beer, and wine, and of course, meet plenty of animals. Whether you’re traveling to San Diego for the first time, or you’re a local who has experienced the Del Mar Fair year after year, there are plenty of opportunities to eat, explore, and shop at the 2023 San Diego Country Fair.
localemagazine.com
Slip on Your Little Black Dress—These 7 Bars in San Diego Are Perfect for a Little ‘Roleplay’
Spice Things Up With Your S/O at These Moody Hotspots. Ready for a sexy night out in San Diego? From the Gaslamp Quarter to La Jolla, San Diego’s bar scene is full of unique gems that set the scene for a sultry evening out on the town. That said, if you’re hoping to spark some romance and spice things up, what better place to visit than a speakeasy? These immersive and moody establishments can easily transport you to another time and place, encouraging you to let loose and maybe even dabble in some innocent (or maybe not so innocent) roleplay. Ready to get into character? Here’s our list of the seven most romantic bars and speakeasies in San Diego. It’s time to break out that little black dress.
theresandiego.com
Cococabana Offers Taco Tuesdays Full Of Fun And Great Vibes
San Diego’s popular Caribbean-style restaurant in Oceanside, Cococabana, invites you to enjoy delicious taco plates on the roof fueled by margaritas and DJ beats! Located at the historic Brick Hotel in the heart of Oceanside, Cococabana is the panoramic rooftop bar offering a trendy tropical atmosphere, stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, and beautiful sunsets.
'Moving in a positive direction': La Jolla Shores group hears about median improvements at 'The Throat'
New plants were installed Feb. 4, to be followed by a magnolia tree, according to the San Diego Parks & Recreation Department.
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego
Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
coolsandiegosights.com
Smiles at City Heights Multi-Cultural Festival of Love!
Today the City Heights Multi-Cultural Festival of Love was held in Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park. The annual event roughly coincides with Valentine’s Day. City Heights is one of San Diego’s most culturally diverse neighborhoods, and the heart-filled festival celebrates all the many people who make this community so vibrant!
The Modern Churro Opening in Downtown Vista
Cuban Coffee, Sandwiches, and Desserts Planned at Vista Cafe
This popular Los Angeles flea market can now be found in San Diego
San Diegans would used to have to travel up north to get to one of these quintessential Los Angeles marketplaces, but not anymore as one of the most popular of these bazaars, Silverlake Flea, has come down south with a new satellite location: Moonlight Marketplace in Encinitas.
La Jolla Shores Association gives initial OK to bylaw changes that would allow meetings to stay online
As a nonprofit corporation, LJSA is not bound by the state's Brown Act requirements 'unless there's specific activity that you do that is required to do that," its president says.
San Diego weekly Reader
A farmer's life in Valley Center
At the end of a winding asphalt road, past boulders and gated ranches, past riotous tumbles of magenta bougainvillea, past dirt roads that disappear into orange groves dappled with midday sun, you'll find Peter Schaner. On the back porch of a rambling farmhouse, Schaner sits in a wooden chair and shoos the five dogs milling about. He tends to Joseph, the youngest of his eight children. (December 30, 2004)
Groundbreaking for new Bankers Hill park, AIDS memorial
Construction broke ground Friday for a new park that will also have an AIDS victim memorial in the Bankers Hill neighborhood.
San Diego airport captured stormwater for this repurpose
Thousands of gallons of stormwater runoff was captured by the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority last year to be reused in sustainability efforts.
New affordable rental apartments open in San Diego
New affordable rental apartments will become available to those looking for a home in the Chollas View neighborhood, housing officials announced Thursday.
San Diego weekly Reader
Lia’s Lumpia wraps up a world of food favorites
Finally, I caught up to Lia’s Lumpia. As a food truck, it’s repeatedly eluded me: starting service after I’d left a food truck park, or ending service before I showed up at a brewery where it was booked for the day. That’s how it goes sometimes: food trucks are always on the move, working limited hours, and the same could be said about me.
NBC San Diego
Planning a Beach Bonfire? City of San Diego Imposes New Rules on Wood-Burning Beach Fires
One of San Diego’s favorite activities during the summer months, when the days are warmer and longer, are beach bonfires. But, soon, the experience may cost you either more money or more time. The San Diego City Council approved a ban on wood-burning fires outside of city-provided rings on...
theatlasheart.com
21 Best Restaurants in Oceanside, California [Must-Try Places]
Find the best restaurants in Oceanside for fine dining, beachside breakfasts, chic cocktails, and all the fish tacos you can eat. Oceanside, a laid-back beach town in San Diego County’s northern corner, is fast becoming the hottest SoCal destination for foodies. With several top-notch gastropubs setting up shop in...
Disabled seniors still trapped in Lemon Grove apartment building
SAN DIEGO — A new sign on the elevator at the Citronica II senior apartment building in Lemon Grove says elevator ropes replacement work is scheduled for Feb. 13 through Feb. 17 and normal service will resume as soon as completed. That means people on floors 2 through 4...
Tiny Mouse at San Diego Zoo Safari Park Sets Guinness World Record
His name is Pat and his species of Pacific pocket mice are almost extinct.
Car crashes into Ocean Beach apartment complex
A car hit an apartment complex in Ocean Beach Sunday while the driver was having a medical issue, police said.
Navy Pier will be converted into 'Freedom Park'
SAN DIEGO — The California Coastal Commission Thursday issued a permit for a plan to convert Navy Pier into a public park along San Diego Bay's North Embarcadero, in what project proponents are calling a major milestone. The Port of San Diego and USS Midway Museum are spearheading the...
Comments / 1