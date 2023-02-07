ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

107.3 KFFM

You Can Play a Lifesized Chutes and Ladders at this WA State Park

When I was a kid my dad took us to Sea World. Yeah, there were dolphins and whales and whatever else but what blew my mind the most was a life-sized chess board where you could play chess with full-sized pieces. Or, if you had enough people you could play chess using real people. I thought that was the coolest thing in the world when I was 8 years old.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Lawmakers consider banning octopus farms in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington's lawmakers are making a push to ban an industry before it takes root. That industry is octopus farming, a controversial idea that has gathered interest globally. Legislators took public testimony on the issue in Olympia Wednesday during a House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources hearing.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mega 99.3

Pour Decisions? Top 10 Drunkest Cities in Washington

Almost every great story starts with, "Hold my beer and watch this!" Okay, most of the incredible stories from MY family start this way (thank you, Uncle Floyd). Thank goodness for smartphones and YouTube, so we can capture and relive those moments, as well as share in the laughter and disgrace that can come from a pour decision (Yes, I intentionally used that version of pour).
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Top cop criticizes police culture in Washington: Today So Far

Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr says police culture has to change for progress to be made. King County and Seattle are dropping a Covid vaccine requirement. Someone in Washington has a winning Powerball ticket. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 7, 2023. Years...
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

WA geographical sites renamed after Black homesteaders

A lake and a wetland in Washington state are soon to have new names in honor of two early Black settlers on the Kitsap Peninsula. A 10.5-acre acre lake near Tahuya, Wash. will soon be called "Nathaniel Sargent Lake." Sargent was a Black man born into slavery who homesteaded near Seabeck. He died in 1954.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

88 Unsolved Missing Persons in Washington. Have You Seen Them?

Every day, someone goes missing in Washington, Oregon, and California. Sometimes, some of these instances are quickly solved, perhaps a miscommunication, and the person that was once believed to have gone missing returns home. But all too often, years may pass, without the slighted word of the mother, father, sister, brother, or friend who is gone, but not forgotten. The worry and the anguish continue for families who are left desperately wondering.
WASHINGTON STATE
107.3 KFFM

Lawmakers Consider Bill Forcing You To Vote in Every Election

When it comes to voting in an election at least half the people in the state of Washington ignore the ballot. Voter turnout ranges from a low of 25% in Eastern and Central Washington to a high of 51% in King County in western Washington. Auditors around the state have looked for ways to increase voter involvement but many remain frustrated because voter turnout remains low.
WASHINGTON STATE
107.3 KFFM

California Mystery: The Case of the California Acorn Snatchers

This story is kind of unbelievable: Sonoma County, California pest control workers discovered a huge stash of around 700 POUNDS of acorns hidden behind a wall in a homeowner's house. We have either a pair of very greedy or hungry woodpeckers to blame. This story is currently making national news because the amount of stashed acorns is wild. (We've got 5 pics of the disaster below.)
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Washington Could Legalize Single-Staircase Buildings

A bill proposed in the Washington State Senate would legalize “point access blocks,” a type of multi-story building with a single stairway and elevator that supporters argue would allow for more affordable housing construction. Writing in The Urbanist, Mike Eliason explains why he supports the bill, outlining the benefits of one-staircase buildings for affordability and building design.
WASHINGTON STATE
OnlyInYourState

Best Places To Stay In Washington: 10 Perfect Vacation Rentals

No matter what time of year you visit, Washington is just a picture-perfect travel destination. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite places to stay in Washington, ranging from cozy studios to family-friendly houses with incredible views. From the moment you check-in, you’ll quickly fall in love with these amazing vacation rentals. We’ve included both city rentals that put you in the heart of downtown and secluded spots that offer nothing but peace and quiet, so regardless of what your idea of a perfect vacation is, there’s a rental for you in this list.
WASHINGTON STATE
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

