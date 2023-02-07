ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Meet the Maserati MC20, Robb Report’s 2023 Car of the Year Runner Up

By Viju Mathew
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQhwc_0kfDpyPC00

Not all model debuts are created equal. Some present next-gen versions of a longstanding line while others basically introduce newly branded packaging cobbled from existing platforms. Occasionally, though, a new vehicle is revealed that is far more than the sum of its parts; one that not only carries the legacy of the marque but, more importantly, could determine its very viability down the road. The most recent example of this is the unveiling of the 621 hp Maserati MC20 . The car, crucial to the automaker, was the Robb Report editorial team’s unanimous vote for our 2023 Car of the Year (COTY), although ballot results from the field of reader-judges ultimately placed it third overall.

The Maserati name once eclipsed that of its neighbor Ferrari due to a longer history as a high-performance automaker and early motorsport powerhouse. From 1937 through 1940 alone, Maserati garnered back-to-back wins at the Indianapolis 500 and four first-place finishes at the Targa Florio—seven years before the first Ferrari-badged car came to fruition. Then, in the 1950s, famed drivers such as Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio piloted the trident logo to further glory, the latter winning the Formula 1 World Championship with a Maserati 250F in 1957.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNTjH_0kfDpyPC00
The Maserati MC20, third-place finisher in Robb Report’s 2023 Car of the Year.

Subsequent decades, though, saw a dilution of the brand, as it was first sold to Peugeot in 1968, followed by the Fiat Group—which also owned Ferrari—in the 1990s. With the new millennium came a new production push. But greater volume is diametric to exclusivity, and as the price points inevitably lowered, so did the level of prestige. Among the exceptions was the primarily motorsport-developed MC12 racer introduced in 2004, the most closely related predecessor to the MC20, but of which only a scant number of street-legal versions were made. This brief backstory puts in context how much was riding on the MC20 supercar when it was first unveiled in 2020, just months prior to the Covid pandemic that dominated the world stage for the next two years.

“The MC20 is the first car of the new generation—a new generation in terms of propulsion, a new generation in terms of process and a new generation in terms of approach.” That was how Federico Landini, the vehicle line executive for sport vehicles at Maserati, explained the importance of the model in a conversation with Robb Report after we originally experienced the car first-hand in Modena, Italy. And it was easy to be immediately smitten by its versatile prowess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6Gok_0kfDpyPC00
The MC20 not only carries the legacy of Maserati but, more importantly, could determine its very viability down the road.

Brawn is provided by the Nettuno 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V-6, an engine built in-house by Maserati that premiered on the MC20. Generating 538 ft lbs of torque, the mill also features an F1-derived twin-spark-plug, pre-chamber combustion system for greater efficiency, and output is managed through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that allows the vehicle to cover zero to 62 mph in approximately 2.9 seconds before topping out at 202 mph. As the MC20’s muscle flexes, there is nominal lag, though the staccato bursts from the turbochargers’ air management could be unsettling to some.

As for handling, the 3,306-pound (curb weight) coupe—built on a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis—dove in and out of apexes with aplomb at Autodromo di Modena’s 1.24-mile circuit, thanks to decisive and immediate response from the steering, which Landini described as having a “feel that is always linear, super smooth and super precise.” Though he may be a bit biased, we found his assessment spot on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNGhM_0kfDpyPC00
The Nettuno 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V-6 engine and eight-speed dual-clutch transmission allow the MC20 to cover zero to 62 mph in approximately 2.9 seconds before topping out at 202 mph.

Those steering inputs are translated seamlessly to the Bridgestone Potenza Sport rubber and regulated by Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes (six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in back). The deft automotive choreography served equally well on the narrow byways and coiling roads of the surrounding countryside, though the MC20 took on a more genteel persona, as the performance-focused suspension presented surprising refinement. And inside the Alcantara-clad cockpit, a 695-watt, 12-speaker sound system from Italy’s own Sonus Faber amplifies the overall haute aesthetic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yjPA_0kfDpyPC00
The Alcantara-clad cockpit features two displays—including a 10.25-inch center touchscreen—and a 695-watt, 12-speaker Sonus Faber sound system.

The net result is a $212,000 base model that competes with the 671 hp McLaren Artura in price and performance, and can even draw some comparisons to the 819 hp Ferrari 296 GTB , which outperforms it but carries a starting cost that’s over $110,000 more than the Maserati. We would have loved a showdown with all three, especially as the latter two are hybrids powered by both a V-6 and electrification, but neither were available for the duration of our judging period.

That timeframe comprised eight waves of evaluations in total, with testing on wine-country roads in Napa Valley, Calif., and specific drills on a segmented circuit at the Concours Club in Opa-locka, Fla. After putting the car through its paces on such disparate proving grounds, Robb Report ’s three editorial team members came away convinced that, with the MC20, Maserati had delivered in the clutch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCvs1_0kfDpyPC00
Starting at $212,000, Maserati’s MC20 competes with the 671 hp McLaren Artura in price and performance.

Although the remainder of judges were more mixed in their opinions, the general consensus seemed to confirm that the MC20 is indeed the vehicle by which Maserati can best restore its storied name. “The fact that Maserati finally made another proper supercar is something to be celebrated,” stated COTY judge Hugi Hilmisson. Believe us, Hugi, we hear you.

Click here for more photos of the Maserati MC20, third-place finisher in Robb Report’s 2023 Car of the Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDJ9y_0kfDpyPC00
The Maserati MC20.
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Meet the Aston Martin DBX707, Robb Report’s 2023 Car of the Year Runner Up

We haven’t been as excited by an SUV since 2019, when Lamborghini’s Urus was our victor. That result was more than just making it an automotive cause célèbre but also recognizing that the Raging Bull had issued an industry-wide mandate that the SUV was the new platform for performance. And while other leading luxury marques have accepted the challenge, Aston Martin’s latest version of the DBX is the only SUV we’ve seen that can square off with Sant’Agata Bolognese’s best-selling model and be considered more than comparable. That’s why the 697 hp Aston Martin DBX707 finished second in the 2023...
Robb Report

The 10 Contenders for Robb Report’s 2023 Car of the Year, From Audi to Rolls-Royce

Robb Report’s editors never could have imagined that what began as a casual gathering of a few pals and fun cars would grow into an internationally recognized automotive competition, held on two coasts and attended annually by hundreds of car enthusiasts over the course of several weeks—but here we are. Robb Report Car of the Year started 20 years ago with modest ambitions and nary a thought that it would develop into not just an eagerly anticipated date on our editorial calendar but also a storied tradition. Yet word got out, and just one year after the event’s inception, things...
Robb Report

Car of the Week: Mercedes Made Only One 300 SL in This Rare Green. Now It Could Fetch $2.2 Million.

From March 28 through April 1, Mecum Auctions will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., for five days of auction action, culminating with a sale featuring high-profile collector cars that include this 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL. A quintessential classic, the 300 SL “Gullwing” coupe and its successor, the 300 SL Roadster, are considered bellwethers of the health of the collector-car market as a whole. With only 1,400 examples of the coupe made between 1954 and 1957, the model is as rare as it is esteemed. Of these, only one is known to have been delivered in Mittelgrun (Medium Green,...
GLENDALE, AZ
Robb Report

We Joined Lamborghini at Daytona: Here’s Everything to Know About Its New Race Cars

Lamborghini entered a new EVO2 generation of the Huracán GT3 race car at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona at the end of last month, where former F1 driver Romain Grosjean also made his debut with the factory team. This year’s endurance contest at Daytona also marked a new era of motorsport, as Porsche, Cadillac, Acura and BMW competed in the Le Mans Daytona hybrid (LMDh) prototype class—an all-new category.  Lamborghini plans to join the LMDh field next year. For the 2023 competition, though, the marque brought a quintet of GT3 EVO2 racers to run in two classes: GTD Pro and...
Robb Report

Meet the Bentley Continental GT S, Robb Report’s 2023 Car of the Year

Nearly 20 years ago, Bentley introduced its W-12-powered Continental GT, breaking new ground with an ultra-luxe “personal” GT that delivered blistering performance in keeping with the marque’s prestigious pedigree. We well remember inviting the brand-new Bentley Continental GT to participate in the 2004 Robb Report Car of the Year (COTY). Our editorial team knew it was a groundbreaking car for Bentley, the brand recently acquired by the Volkswagen Group at the time and making a best effort to catapult itself into the 21st century. We shouldn’t have been surprised when it was named that year’s winner, given the brilliant 12-cylinder engine,...
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back

EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
msn.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Slide 1 of 16: Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles. Keep reading to check out which vehicles have the best life expectancy, based on the website’s analysis of more than 14.9 million cars sold in 2021. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Autoweek.com

This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Classic Chevy Camaro RS Found Abandoned In Italian Mansion

An abandoned 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS found in the basement of an ex-rich person is all the proof you need that when times get tough, even the most prized possessions will get left behind. This classic muscle car was discovered in a basement in Italy after its previous owner abandoned...
Robb Report

Darling Digs: Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Glitzy Palm Springs Hideaway Just Hit the Market for $3.8 Million

The former home of late Hollywood legend Zsa Zsa Gabor is up for grabs, and it’s just as over-the-top as you’d expect. The socialite’s glitzy Palm Springs pad was originally custom-built in 1964 for her sister, Magda, by her fourth husband, Arthur “Tony” Gallucci. Though, Zsa Zsa lived there after her sibling passed away in 1997. In the years since it’s been given a modern and maximalist refresh thanks to its current owners. Interior designer Tracy Turco and her husband, Jerry, who’s a real estate developer, scooped up the three-bedroom residence back in 2020, reported Mansion Global. “When we found out the Gabor...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Robb Report

The Best Watches We Saw at the Grammys, From Jay-Z’s Patek to Pharrell’s Richard Mille and More

The Grammy Awards, music’s biggest night, typically offers one of the most stylish (or at least outré) red carpets of the entertainment-industry attention festival we’ve come to know and love as awards season. But perhaps what’s most impressive about Sunday night’s proceedings is that many of the well-dressed men at the event chose their own watches, and not something a major horological brand paid them to wear. To wit: Jay-Z, whose wife, Beyoncé, broke the record for the most Grammys won by a single individual during the broadcast, wore a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime that became available in 2017 at the...
msn.com

Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?

Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Detroit News

Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption

Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
Motor1.com

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Tries To Hit Top Speed On Autobahn

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is a four-door that arguably oozes with style. However, the Italian sedan isn't just about the looks; its Quadrifoglio version comes with power figures to back up that sporty styling – and this Autobahn top-speed run, courtesy of AutoTopNL, is a testament to that. The...
Top Speed

Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks

The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Robb Report

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy