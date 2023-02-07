ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

13News Now

Virginia Beach pet groomers charged with multiple counts of 'inadequate care'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach couple who owns a pet grooming business is accused of mistreating their animals, and several of their dogs have been seized. Vicki Piva is facing 15 charges of failing to provide adequate care, treatment, and transportation. This includes 12 counts of failure to provide adequate care under 3.2-6503, a Class 4 misdemeanor punishable by up to a $250 fine.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
850wftl.com

6-year-old who shot teacher had history of violent behavior at school, assistant principal failed to act: Lawyer

(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) — The teacher shot in class by her 6-year-old student in Newport News, Virginia, claims the shooter had a history of violent behavior at school and accused the school’s assistant principal of failure to act despite being told repeatedly that the student had a gun at school, her lawyer alleged in a letter notifying the district of the intent to file a lawsuit.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
FOX 28 Spokane

Parents at school where boy, 6, shot teacher prepare to sue

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The families of two students at a Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher have filed notices of potential legal action against the school system. The parents of a first-grader say their daughter was in the classroom when the shooting occurred and “suffered emotional harm as a result.” A letter from the second child’s family cites “injuries sustained” during the shooting. It does not elaborate but authorities have said no children were physically harmed. The notices are the latest fallout from a shooting that has sent shockwaves through Newport News. Police say the student intentionally shot teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary last month. She is recovering after two weeks in the hospital.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

VB hit-and-run victim still searching for justice

The moment that Jeremy Hough's life changed forever was all caught on camera. Hough was walking to the bus stop on Virginia Beach Boulevard near Kellam Road last July when he was hit by a car and left for dead. It was caught on surveillance video by a nearby business. He's still on the path to recovery as he seeks justice for what happened.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
wfmynews2.com

Middle school student stabbed in the ear a with pencil

WINDSOR, Va. — Some parents in Isle of Wight County told 13News Now they are worried about school safety and communication, after sheriff's deputies said a student at Georgie Tyler Middle School stabbed a fellow student Thursday with a sharpened pencil. Officials also told 13News Now the lead became...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Norfolk man sentenced in drug deal gone wrong that left teen paralyzed

A Norfolk man was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison for shooting a teenager in a drug done deal gone wrong that left the teen paralyzed. Dearon Earnest Mosley, 22, pleaded guilty last March to aggravated malicious wounding and to the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. On Friday, Circuit Court Judge Michelle J. Atkins sentenced Mosley to serve 20 years in prison, with 10 years and four months suspended, for aggravated malicious wounding, and three years for the use of a firearm.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice

Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
NORFOLK, VA

