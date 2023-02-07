Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Charges pending against 18-year-old after high-speed chase in Middle PeninsulaWatchful EyeGloucester County, VA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerVirginia State
2 bridge closures scheduled for Gwynn's Island in MathewsWatchful EyeMathews, VA
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside DistrictAlexandrea SumuelNorfolk, VA
Related
Virginia Beach pet groomers charged with multiple counts of 'inadequate care'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach couple who owns a pet grooming business is accused of mistreating their animals, and several of their dogs have been seized. Vicki Piva is facing 15 charges of failing to provide adequate care, treatment, and transportation. This includes 12 counts of failure to provide adequate care under 3.2-6503, a Class 4 misdemeanor punishable by up to a $250 fine.
850wftl.com
6-year-old who shot teacher had history of violent behavior at school, assistant principal failed to act: Lawyer
(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) — The teacher shot in class by her 6-year-old student in Newport News, Virginia, claims the shooter had a history of violent behavior at school and accused the school’s assistant principal of failure to act despite being told repeatedly that the student had a gun at school, her lawyer alleged in a letter notifying the district of the intent to file a lawsuit.
Virginia school without doors or walls could get $1.5M after teacher shot
Richneck Elementary School in Newport News could receive $1.5 million for renovations that would go to improve the layout of some classrooms.
FOX 28 Spokane
Parents at school where boy, 6, shot teacher prepare to sue
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The families of two students at a Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher have filed notices of potential legal action against the school system. The parents of a first-grader say their daughter was in the classroom when the shooting occurred and “suffered emotional harm as a result.” A letter from the second child’s family cites “injuries sustained” during the shooting. It does not elaborate but authorities have said no children were physically harmed. The notices are the latest fallout from a shooting that has sent shockwaves through Newport News. Police say the student intentionally shot teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary last month. She is recovering after two weeks in the hospital.
1 dead after shooting in Virginia Beach: Police
Police say one person is dead after a shooting in the 1000 block of Mineola Drive. Virginia Beach police say they have a person of interest in custody.
Innocence Lost: Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where first grader killed classmate
In the five weeks since the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, parents, educators, and police are all wondering how to prevent such an alarming incident from ever happening again
Virginia college student vanished 2 weeks ago, mom says
The Norfolk Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing teenager named Keith Anderson. The 18-year-old was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University.
Man sentenced to 25 years in killing of ODU student
10 On Your Side's Chris Horne was in the courtroom Friday and said Dooley was sentenced to 25 years with five years suspended for conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit burglary, and attempted robbery.
Judge certifies gun, abduction charges against man accused of killing Virginia Beach mother
43-year-old Gary Morton is facing a gun possession and abduction charge in Virginia Beach. This comes after a judge last month in Norfolk certified charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm.
VB hit-and-run victim still searching for justice
The moment that Jeremy Hough's life changed forever was all caught on camera. Hough was walking to the bus stop on Virginia Beach Boulevard near Kellam Road last July when he was hit by a car and left for dead. It was caught on surveillance video by a nearby business. He's still on the path to recovery as he seeks justice for what happened.
Student stabbed with sharpened pencil at school in Isle of Wight County: Sheriff
An investigation is underway after an Isle of Wight County student stabbed another student with a pencil Thursday.
wfmynews2.com
Middle school student stabbed in the ear a with pencil
WINDSOR, Va. — Some parents in Isle of Wight County told 13News Now they are worried about school safety and communication, after sheriff's deputies said a student at Georgie Tyler Middle School stabbed a fellow student Thursday with a sharpened pencil. Officials also told 13News Now the lead became...
Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing son, former NSU student
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In the fall of 2021, Number 74 made his mother proud at Maury High school with another of what he branded the Let’s Go tackle. After graduation, Keith Anderson decided to enroll at Norfolk State University to stay close to home. Last month, his mother, Mesha Anderson, thought it was academics […]
Augusta Free Press
Norfolk man sentenced in drug deal gone wrong that left teen paralyzed
A Norfolk man was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison for shooting a teenager in a drug done deal gone wrong that left the teen paralyzed. Dearon Earnest Mosley, 22, pleaded guilty last March to aggravated malicious wounding and to the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. On Friday, Circuit Court Judge Michelle J. Atkins sentenced Mosley to serve 20 years in prison, with 10 years and four months suspended, for aggravated malicious wounding, and three years for the use of a firearm.
Accused clown mask robber arrested in multiple Suffolk incidents: Police
A city spokesperson says the robberies in question date back to last November. One of the reported instances occurred on Friday, Feb. 3 at a Happy Shopper
2nd of three suspects sentenced in Hampton child abduction case
During a court hearing Thursday in North Dakota, Michael Hamilton plead guilty to hindering law enforcement and was sentenced to five years in prison.
WAVY News 10
Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice
Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
Boy suffers life-threatening injury from Cedar Lane shooting in Portsmouth
According to Portsmouth Police, a juvenile male has suffered a life-threatening injury related to a shooting on Cedar Lane.
Funeral arrangements underway in Norfolk following arrest in 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – More than a decade after the body of a little girl was discovered in Alabama, she will finally be laid to rest this month in Norfolk. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. She’s been referred to as the Opelika Jane […]
Food distribution giveaway held for Norfolk residents impacted by Family Dollar fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Staff members from a local food bank came to Norfolk to distribute food for people in need on Friday. Residents near the Family Dollar store on Church Street still are living in a food desert, months after a fire destroyed the store. No one else has moved into the space.
Comments / 0