Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra aces JerryRigEverything's durability test
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched earlier this month, and we’ve already seen one durability test video pop up online, the one from PBKreviews. Well, a second one popped up, from the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel, a channel many of you are familiar with. The Galaxy S23 Ultra does great...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
The OnePlus 11 is a brand new smartphone at this point. It’s the best OnePlus has to offer, and we continue our series of comparisons with the best of Google. In this article, we’ll compare the OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro arrived in September last year, and it’s currently Google’s flagship. It’s considered by many to be one of the best, if not the best camera smartphone for stills. It will be interesting to see how the OnePlus 11 compares to that, amongst other things.
Android Headlines
Samsung updates Galaxy S10 Lite to February security patch
Samsung has begun rolling out the February 2023 Android security patch to the Galaxy S10 Lite. The device is currently picking up the latest security update in Europe. A wider rollout should follow in the coming days. The handset received the January SMR (Security Maintenance Release) in the US just a few days back. So users stateside may have to wait a few weeks to get the new security release.
Android Headlines
Coca-Cola smartphone is now official with two-tone design
We knew that the Coca-Cola smartphone is coming. Realme confirmed it earlier this month, while also sharing some images of the device. Well, now the Coca-Cola smartphone is finally official, and we know all the details. A Coca-Cola smartphone is now official, and it comes from Realme. As expected, this...
Android Headlines
Android 13 gets a wide rollout for Galaxy A23 5G in the US
Samsung has released the Android 13 update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy A23 5G in the US. The big Android update for these phones comes more than a month after their factory-unlocked counterparts picked it up. International models gained the new Android version more than two months ago.
Android Headlines
Some Pixel 7 Pro users are reporting their volume buttons falling off
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are undoubtedly one of the best phones to have launched last year and have received widespread praise from the tech world for their excellent software and cameras. However, just like every other phone from Google, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have had several hardware issues over their short lifetime. Last month, reports of camera glass shattering for no apparent reason began to surface, and now some users have started to report their volume button falling off randomly on the Pixel 7 Pro.
Android Headlines
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 is here with bug fixes, new security patch
About a week ago, we reported that Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 is rolling out to Pixel phones. Well, now, Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 has started reaching Pixel devices, with some bug fixes, and a new security patch. Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 is rolling out to Pixel smartphones.
Android Headlines
OPPO Find N2 Flip is going global on February 15 to battle Galaxy Z Flip 4
OPPO has just confirmed that the global variant of the Find N2 Flip will launch on February 15. The event will be hosted in London, UK, and it will kick off at 2:30 PM GMT / 3:30 PM CET / 9:30 AM EST / 6:30 AM PST. The OPPO Find...
Android Headlines
Qualcomm brings 5G to smartwatches and IoT with Snapdragon X35
Qualcomm has just made 5G available for a wide range of smaller gadgets, such as smartwatches, smart glasses, and IoT (internet of things) devices. The semiconductor giant has launched the Snapdragon X35 5G modem to fuel a new wave of 5G devices. The Snapdragon X35 5G is the world’s first...
Android Headlines
Google Messages lets you react with any emoji
Google Messages is the company’s SMS messaging platform, and it’s been gaining certain features over the years. One feature is the ability to use emojis as a reaction. Now, Google Messages let you react using any emoji. Google Messages brought emoji reactions back in 2020, but there’s been...
Android Headlines
Netflix is bringing Squid Game to life in a multiplayer VR experience
Ever since its release back in 2021, “Squid Game” has captured the hearts and minds of millions of viewers worldwide, becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched shows of all time. Now, fans of the hit Korean TV show have one more reason to be excited, as Netflix has partnered up with Sandbox VR to develop a virtual reality version of the game.
Android Headlines
How to sign up for Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing
Microsoft announced this week, that it has integrated ChatGPT into Bing. However, this is not yet available for everyone, and it’s only available in a preview for now. So you’re going to need to sign up for the Microsoft’s new Bing waitlist. And that’s what we’re going to show you how to do today. How to sign up, and also how you can move up on the waitlist.
Android Headlines
The Steam Deck will now load faster for game hoarders
The Steam Deck doesn’t have obscenely long startup time, but that doesn’t meant it couldn’t benefit from that time being reduced. Luckily for some users, that’s exactly what the latest Steam Deck client update is offering. In a post today Valve says it has pushed the latest client update out to the Steam Deck. It introduces a handful of fixes and feature improvements, and is available to all Steam Deck owners via the stable channel.
