Yakima County, WA

yaktrinews.com

Still few answers about fatal shooting at Yakima dog park

YAKIMA, Wash. — The community has more questions than answers when it comes to a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Randall Park dog park in Yakima that left 22-year-old Daniel Ortega dead. In a news release posted on Facebook less than six hours after the shooting, Yakima police said...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Prosecutor Reviewing Two Shootings Arrests Still Possible

No decisions yet from the Yakima County Prosecutors Office in two shootings last Sunday that left two people dead and no arrests made. Joe Brusic says he's awaiting completed investigative reports from Yakima Police Department Detectives. Even though no arrests were made in either shooting arrests could happen in the future depending upon the decision from Brusic.
YAKIMA, WA
The Center Square

Yakima authorizes $2M for the construction of a domestic violence shelter

(The Center Square) – The Yakima City Council has authorized a contract with the Young Women's Christian Association of Yakima to provide $2 million of its Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to construct a domestic violence shelter. The Saint Elizabeth’s Nursing School building will be renovated with plans to have 45 emergency shelter rooms and house up to 117 people, according to the resolution. There would also be separate emergency shelter rooms for men and their children, who are unable to be sheltered...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Unfinished Construction on Yakima To Selah Interchange Could Kill Someone

The construction work on the interchange going out to Selah from First Street and merging with I82 has been done, for the most part, since this past October. While it was under construction, it was hectic and, in the bad weather, was a nightmare for some. Even though the construction part of the job is complete, I don’t believe the work is finished, and it almost caused a wreck this Saturday night.
SELAH, WA
107.3 KFFM

New Bill Would Give Searchers Tools to Help Find Those Missing

When someone goes missing in Washington State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker wants families, friends and authorities to have all the tools possible to find the person. It's why she's introduced House Bill 1512 called the "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons and Lucian Act" named after 4-year-old Lucian Munguia who went missing and was found dead in December of last year in the Yakima River from accidental drowning.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police ID Victim in Home Intrusion Shooting

Yakima Police have released the identity of a man killed at a home on East Beech Street on Sunday as 29-year-old Agustin Tello of Yakima. Authorities say Tello was shot dead after he reportedly knocked on the door of the home carrying a gun. Police say Tello arrived at the...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park

Yakima Police Department officials say the 22-year-old victim, identified as Daniel Ortega of Yakima, was shot after a man in the dog park reportedly began acting aggressively toward an unidentified man, his son, and other people at the dog park as well. After interrogation with YPD detectives, the man who...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

22-year-old man shot dead near dog park in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Yakima Police received several calls of a man acting out near Randall Dog Park off S 48th Ave and W Washington Ave. According to Lt. Chad Janis with YPD, the 22-year-old man walked up to another man and a child near the park.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

I-82 West closed in Yakima near Yakima Ave due to semi crash

YAKIMA -- The interstate is closed for all traffic headed west near milepost 33 in Yakima due to a semi collision. Traffic is backed up but has been able to get off the interstate on the nearby exit and detour on local roads. It appears one semi crashed into the...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

29-year-old man found dead in a backyard in Yakima Sunday morning

YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Beech St. When Yakima Police Officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the house. People were in the home at the time and were interviewed by...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

