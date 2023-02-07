Read full article on original website
Fentanyl Slamming Yakima County Hard Killing Residents
A record 98 overdose deaths kept authorities busy in Yakima County in 2021. Last year the record wasn't broken but still 83 people lost their lives to drug overdoses in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says about half of the deaths are connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. MORE PEOPLE...
Yakima Police Chief Talks Safety Issues In Open Letter To Community
The following is an open letter to the community of Yakima from Yakima Police Chief, Matt Murray. He shares with us his thoughts on the Memphis police scandal, thoughts about the recent triple homicide at Circle K, and why he ordered an increase to the traffic enforcement requirements for the Yakima Police Department.
Still few answers about fatal shooting at Yakima dog park
YAKIMA, Wash. — The community has more questions than answers when it comes to a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Randall Park dog park in Yakima that left 22-year-old Daniel Ortega dead. In a news release posted on Facebook less than six hours after the shooting, Yakima police said...
Prosecutor Reviewing Two Shootings Arrests Still Possible
No decisions yet from the Yakima County Prosecutors Office in two shootings last Sunday that left two people dead and no arrests made. Joe Brusic says he's awaiting completed investigative reports from Yakima Police Department Detectives. Even though no arrests were made in either shooting arrests could happen in the future depending upon the decision from Brusic.
Yakima authorizes $2M for the construction of a domestic violence shelter
(The Center Square) – The Yakima City Council has authorized a contract with the Young Women's Christian Association of Yakima to provide $2 million of its Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to construct a domestic violence shelter. The Saint Elizabeth’s Nursing School building will be renovated with plans to have 45 emergency shelter rooms and house up to 117 people, according to the resolution. There would also be separate emergency shelter rooms for men and their children, who are unable to be sheltered...
Unfinished Construction on Yakima To Selah Interchange Could Kill Someone
The construction work on the interchange going out to Selah from First Street and merging with I82 has been done, for the most part, since this past October. While it was under construction, it was hectic and, in the bad weather, was a nightmare for some. Even though the construction part of the job is complete, I don’t believe the work is finished, and it almost caused a wreck this Saturday night.
KPD, BC deputy prosecutor break down multiple DUI charges in Kennewick crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite the consequences of driving under the influence, some who get arrested continue to drive intoxicated. Police say they can’t catch every drunk driver, but if someone is arrested for multiple DUIs, some bigger consequences come to play. According to Sgt. Matt Newton with the...
New Bill Would Give Searchers Tools to Help Find Those Missing
When someone goes missing in Washington State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker wants families, friends and authorities to have all the tools possible to find the person. It's why she's introduced House Bill 1512 called the "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons and Lucian Act" named after 4-year-old Lucian Munguia who went missing and was found dead in December of last year in the Yakima River from accidental drowning.
Yakima Police ID Victim in Home Intrusion Shooting
Yakima Police have released the identity of a man killed at a home on East Beech Street on Sunday as 29-year-old Agustin Tello of Yakima. Authorities say Tello was shot dead after he reportedly knocked on the door of the home carrying a gun. Police say Tello arrived at the...
Road rage gun incident on I-82 south of Tri-Cities leads to chase in WA and OR
A Benton County deputy forced his car to stop.
One Dead, Yakima Police Continue Investigating Home Shooting
A man was found dead in a backyard Sunday morning in Yakima. Police were called to a residence on Sunday in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 am on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased 29-year-old male. There were people inside...
Grandview PD’s new Flock cameras track license plates to find suspects
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Grandview Police Department is the latest law enforcement agency to set up Flock cameras to help track cars suspected to have been involved with crimes around the city. “If we have a suspect vehicle, now I have 20 eyes looking for it,” Assistant Chief Seth...
Tri-Cities carpenter killed walking on the highway is identified. But who hit him?
His sister said he was heading home.
Prosser Memorial Hospital is relocating to offer more services
Prosser Memorial Hospital is relocating to offer more services. "We decided that we would not do this if it means taxing the Prosser community," says Hitchcock. "It's with our own cash. We have $26-million in the bank set aside just for this."
Poll: What store or restaurant do you want to see come to Tri-Cities?
Another Costco, the first Trader Joe’s or something else entirely. Which do you think the Tri-Cities needs the most?
No dental insurance? No problem at free Tri-Cities dental day
Uninsured Tri-Cities area residents can receive one free service, including an extraction or a filling.
Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park
Yakima Police Department officials say the 22-year-old victim, identified as Daniel Ortega of Yakima, was shot after a man in the dog park reportedly began acting aggressively toward an unidentified man, his son, and other people at the dog park as well. After interrogation with YPD detectives, the man who...
22-year-old man shot dead near dog park in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Yakima Police received several calls of a man acting out near Randall Dog Park off S 48th Ave and W Washington Ave. According to Lt. Chad Janis with YPD, the 22-year-old man walked up to another man and a child near the park.
I-82 West closed in Yakima near Yakima Ave due to semi crash
YAKIMA -- The interstate is closed for all traffic headed west near milepost 33 in Yakima due to a semi collision. Traffic is backed up but has been able to get off the interstate on the nearby exit and detour on local roads. It appears one semi crashed into the...
29-year-old man found dead in a backyard in Yakima Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Beech St. When Yakima Police Officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the house. People were in the home at the time and were interviewed by...
