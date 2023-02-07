ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

 

WRAL

Bad news: Consumer prices actually climbed in December

CNN — December consumer prices rose from the month before and did not fall as previously thought, according to revised data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday. The newly calibrated Consumer Price Index shows that prices rose 0.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis in December from November...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL

Strong jobs, lower inflation push consumer sentiment to 13-month high

CNN — Easing inflation and a strong labor market are helping consumers feel better about the economy this month, according to a closely watched survey released Friday by the University of Michigan. The preliminary consumer sentiment index for February increased to 66.4 from 64.9 in January, the university reported...
WRAL

UK avoided recession last year by narrowest of margins. It might not be so lucky in 2023

CNN — The UK economy flatlined in the fourth quarter of 2022, meaning that it just managed to avoid falling into a recession. Gross domestic product (GDP) had fallen 0.2% in the July-September period, and two consecutive quarters of contraction would have pushed the country into a recession. GDP for the December quarter showed zero growth.
WRAL

A subsidy arms race is kicking off between Europe and America

CNN — When US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, he enacted the biggest climate investment in American history — a landmark moment for a nation that pumps more carbon into the atmosphere than any country bar China. "Our Department of Energy estimates that...
WRAL

South Africa's energy crisis poses 'existential threat' to its economy

CNN — South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national state of disaster in response to the country's drawn-out energy crisis, calling it "an existential threat" to Africa's most developed economy. Setting out the government's key objectives for the year in a state of the nation address Thursday,...
WRAL

In a market that's gone mad, investors can embrace these dependable stocks

CNN — Many people don't have the time or inclination to do deep research on stocks. It's often easier to buy an exchange-traded fund that owns a basket of the top blue chips, like Apple, Microsoft and Amazon. Other investors like to bet on themes and memes instead of poring over a company's financial statements and regulatory filings. Hence the recent craze for momentum stocks like GameStop and AMC.
WRAL

US restricts 6 Chinese companies tied to airships and balloons

CNN — The US Commerce Department is restricting six Chinese companies tied to the Chinese army's aerospace programs from obtaining US technology without government authorization. The move comes after a Chinese balloon suspected of carrying out surveillance flew over the US last week, raising political tensions between the world's...
WRAL

Stock buybacks could beat last year's record $1.2 trillion

CNN — Companies have been eager to please Wall Street in what has so far been a lackluster earnings season by repurchasing shares and boosting dividends for shareholders. What's happening: Buyback announcements reached a new record of $1.22 trillion last year, and they're already on track to beat that high in 2023.

