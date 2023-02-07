ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Dissenting members welcome Boyd to Cleveland Heights council, offer take on process

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Welcoming Janine Boyd to City Council, three colleagues issued a joint statement Saturday clarifying their views on how her appointment played out. In response to questions from residents “who would like to know why the mayor (Kahlil Seren), and not city council made this decision,” council members Tony Cuda, Gail Larson and Davida Russell “would like to be very clear about this,” their press release stated:
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Expert extols benefit of planned unit development process in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- To avoid confusion about zoning requirements when considering future planned unit development (PUD) projects, planning consultant Jay Stewart of Stewart Land Use recently provided City Council a PUD process overview at Mayor Cyril Kleem’s request. A 69-unit, 12-building townhouse development proposed for Berea’s north end has...
BEREA, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Three Lorain City Council candidates disqualified from ballot

SHEFFIELD TWP — Three potential candidates for Lorain City Council have been disqualified from the May primary ballot after they failed to get enough valid signatures on their petitions to run for office. The Lorain County Board of Elections voted unanimously on Thursday to disqualify Brittany Nazario, Democrat for...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Western Reserve Land Conservancy showing guts in leading community effort to turn mobile home park into lakefront park: Opinion

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It takes guts, vision, and perseverance to create new public space on Lake Erie in a region where waterfronts are dominated by privately-owned industrial, commercial, and residential properties that block access to the shoreline. That’s what the nonprofit Western Reserve Land Conservancy is showing in its...
CLEVELAND, OH
ocj.com

CAUV changes in Lorain County￼

After several meetings with Lorain County Farm Bureau members, County Auditor Craig Snodgrass will be making some major changes in how his office applies Ohio’s Current Agricultural Use Value program. CAUV allows farmland devoted exclusively to commercial agriculture to be valued based on its value in agriculture, rather than...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Lorain lays out roadwork for next two years

LORAIN — Lorain plans to pave about 60 roads in the city between 2023 and 2025, according to a list provided to City Council. Deputy Director of Engineering Guy Singer sent a list of planned projects in every ward ahead of Monday’s Council meeting. Those include repaving projects done in-house by the city’s Street Department and work outsourced by the Engineering Department, he said.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights seeks to shut down late-night lawn mowing

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After numerous complaints by residents over the years regarding late-night shenanigans by disruptive neighbors, City Council is currently looking to update its noise ordinance. “We’re in the beginning stages of looking at a noise ordinance that is sensitive to residents’ needs around early morning and late-night...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Easter activities are plentiful this season: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

It’s never too early to get a jump start on planning your Easter activities including pictures with the Easter Bunny. The mild winter is making it feel like spring is here. The French Creek Foundation in Avon is hosting a Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt March 25 at Avon Middle School, 3445 Long Road. Breakfast is at 9 a.m. and the Egg Hunt (children ages 2-8) begins at 10:30 a.m. Sponsors include Trust In Equity Mortgage Group, LLC, Snip-Its Avon, and Marketing Solutions 101. Tom’s Country Place will be providing the pancakes and sausage. Tickets are $10 for adults and children ages 9 and up. Tickets for children ages 2-8 are $5, and kids under 2 are free. Tickets will go on sale soon. For more information and updates, go to FrenchCreekFoundation.com.
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Attorney leery of $1,000 ‘inconvenience’ checks Norfolk Southern is offering victims of East Palestine train derailment

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Norfolk Southern has been offering $1,000 checks to residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, but Rocky River attorney Michael O’Shea wants concrete assurances that they aren’t an attempt to limit potentially larger payouts stemming from last week’s fiery train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the air.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

A small city with big problems: East Cleveland’s new police chief battles to fix a department filled with past troubles

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Gerhard is settling into one of the biggest challenges any law enforcement officer could face. He became East Cleveland’s police chief last fall amid an investigation that led to charges against nine city officers, including the department’s former leader, Scott Gardner. Two of the officers have admitted in court to taking a bribe while in uniform in front of the police station. Others are accused of fleecing and pummeling suspects.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Why are our elected leaders so blind to the scourge of gun deaths? Brent Larkin

CLEVELAND -- On the most perilous issue of our time, the one that threatens our ability to function as a normal society, our government’s surrender has been unconditional. Daily gun deaths have turned the United States into a killing field, a country far more dangerous than many of the planet’s more civilized places. Elected officials who live in mortal fear of the gun lobby and its followers have made a conscious decision to tolerate the slaughter of children and the mass shootings that have become an almost everyday presence in our daily lives.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard accused of making racially biased statements; union calls for his termination

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard is under fire among the police rank-and-file for recent comments many are calling racially and culturally biased. Earlier this week, Howard touted an all-Black psychological team his office uses to vet recruits, and he described American policing origins as Irish “to the point that we have bagpipes and kilts and all this green when we celebrate it.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief

LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
LORAIN, OH
