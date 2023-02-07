Read full article on original website
Dissenting members welcome Boyd to Cleveland Heights council, offer take on process
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Welcoming Janine Boyd to City Council, three colleagues issued a joint statement Saturday clarifying their views on how her appointment played out. In response to questions from residents “who would like to know why the mayor (Kahlil Seren), and not city council made this decision,” council members Tony Cuda, Gail Larson and Davida Russell “would like to be very clear about this,” their press release stated:
Expert extols benefit of planned unit development process in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- To avoid confusion about zoning requirements when considering future planned unit development (PUD) projects, planning consultant Jay Stewart of Stewart Land Use recently provided City Council a PUD process overview at Mayor Cyril Kleem’s request. A 69-unit, 12-building townhouse development proposed for Berea’s north end has...
The Boyds are back in town: Cleveland Heights mayor makes council appointment
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As anticipated, Janine Boyd rated the nod as Mayor Kahlil Seren’s choice to fill the vacancy on City Council. “This appointment marks Janine Boyd’s return to city service,” Seren said in his “welcome back” post on Facebook Friday (Feb. 10). “Janine is a life-long resident, former state representative and friend to us all.”
Chronicle-Telegram
Three Lorain City Council candidates disqualified from ballot
SHEFFIELD TWP — Three potential candidates for Lorain City Council have been disqualified from the May primary ballot after they failed to get enough valid signatures on their petitions to run for office. The Lorain County Board of Elections voted unanimously on Thursday to disqualify Brittany Nazario, Democrat for...
Western Reserve Land Conservancy showing guts in leading community effort to turn mobile home park into lakefront park: Opinion
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It takes guts, vision, and perseverance to create new public space on Lake Erie in a region where waterfronts are dominated by privately-owned industrial, commercial, and residential properties that block access to the shoreline. That’s what the nonprofit Western Reserve Land Conservancy is showing in its...
Election year in Parma includes familiar names and new challengers
PARMA, Ohio -- When looking at the list of candidates running for re-election or office in Parma, it’s easier to start with the unchallenged partisan incumbents and current seat holders. That list includes Mayor Tim DeGeeter, seeking his fourth term in office, as well as newly appointed City Council...
ocj.com
CAUV changes in Lorain County￼
After several meetings with Lorain County Farm Bureau members, County Auditor Craig Snodgrass will be making some major changes in how his office applies Ohio’s Current Agricultural Use Value program. CAUV allows farmland devoted exclusively to commercial agriculture to be valued based on its value in agriculture, rather than...
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain lays out roadwork for next two years
LORAIN — Lorain plans to pave about 60 roads in the city between 2023 and 2025, according to a list provided to City Council. Deputy Director of Engineering Guy Singer sent a list of planned projects in every ward ahead of Monday’s Council meeting. Those include repaving projects done in-house by the city’s Street Department and work outsourced by the Engineering Department, he said.
Parma Heights seeks to shut down late-night lawn mowing
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After numerous complaints by residents over the years regarding late-night shenanigans by disruptive neighbors, City Council is currently looking to update its noise ordinance. “We’re in the beginning stages of looking at a noise ordinance that is sensitive to residents’ needs around early morning and late-night...
Easter activities are plentiful this season: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s never too early to get a jump start on planning your Easter activities including pictures with the Easter Bunny. The mild winter is making it feel like spring is here. The French Creek Foundation in Avon is hosting a Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt March 25 at Avon Middle School, 3445 Long Road. Breakfast is at 9 a.m. and the Egg Hunt (children ages 2-8) begins at 10:30 a.m. Sponsors include Trust In Equity Mortgage Group, LLC, Snip-Its Avon, and Marketing Solutions 101. Tom’s Country Place will be providing the pancakes and sausage. Tickets are $10 for adults and children ages 9 and up. Tickets for children ages 2-8 are $5, and kids under 2 are free. Tickets will go on sale soon. For more information and updates, go to FrenchCreekFoundation.com.
Police union officials want Cleveland’s safety director fired over comments
Police union officials are calling for the city’s safety director to be fired for what they say are “racist” comments.
Attorney leery of $1,000 ‘inconvenience’ checks Norfolk Southern is offering victims of East Palestine train derailment
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Norfolk Southern has been offering $1,000 checks to residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, but Rocky River attorney Michael O’Shea wants concrete assurances that they aren’t an attempt to limit potentially larger payouts stemming from last week’s fiery train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the air.
A small city with big problems: East Cleveland’s new police chief battles to fix a department filled with past troubles
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Gerhard is settling into one of the biggest challenges any law enforcement officer could face. He became East Cleveland’s police chief last fall amid an investigation that led to charges against nine city officers, including the department’s former leader, Scott Gardner. Two of the officers have admitted in court to taking a bribe while in uniform in front of the police station. Others are accused of fleecing and pummeling suspects.
Ohio COVID-19 county map improves to the best that it has been since July; Cuyahoga, most of Northeast Ohio yellow: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and most northern Ohio counties stayed yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, while most of the rest of the state turned green for low spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. There were 75 counties classified as green, the highest number...
Why are our elected leaders so blind to the scourge of gun deaths? Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- On the most perilous issue of our time, the one that threatens our ability to function as a normal society, our government’s surrender has been unconditional. Daily gun deaths have turned the United States into a killing field, a country far more dangerous than many of the planet’s more civilized places. Elected officials who live in mortal fear of the gun lobby and its followers have made a conscious decision to tolerate the slaughter of children and the mass shootings that have become an almost everyday presence in our daily lives.
Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard accused of making racially biased statements; union calls for his termination
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard is under fire among the police rank-and-file for recent comments many are calling racially and culturally biased. Earlier this week, Howard touted an all-Black psychological team his office uses to vet recruits, and he described American policing origins as Irish “to the point that we have bagpipes and kilts and all this green when we celebrate it.”
Squeezed by I-480, abused section of Cuyahoga River tributary West Creek to become more fish friendly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – West Creek, a 9-mile meandering tributary of the Cuyahoga River that drains a large portion of Parma and parts of several neighboring suburbs, has received a lot of attention from conservationists over the years. One section has even been incorporated into Cleveland Metroparks, the string of...
Confederate flag displayed at Akron school
The display included a Confederate Flag background with photos on it.
East Cleveland Council president under investigation after video shows her unplugging clerk’s computer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland Council President Korean Stevenson is under investigation after a city hall security camera captured her entering the clerk of council’s office in December and unplugging the computer while the clerk, whom Stevenson claimed to have fired, worked from home. The clerk, Tracy Udrija-Peters, was...
Chronicle-Telegram
Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief
LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
