VALENTINE’S WINE & CHOCOLATE STROLL SATURDAY IN CHAPPELL HILL
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce invites everyone and their sweethearts to its Valentine’s Wine & Chocolate Stroll tomorrow (Saturday). Businesses along Main Street in Chappell Hill will have various wines and chocolates to sample from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dale Ramey, a member of the event committee,...
LA FIEBRE TO REPLACE RICK TREVINO AT TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH
There has been a lineup change for the musical entertainment at the Texas Birthday Bash in downtown Navasota. The City of Navasota says La Fiebre will replace Rick Trevino on Friday, March 3rd, after the city learned late last week that Trevino had been double booked and would be unable to perform.
BJHS STUDENTS SCORE HIGH ON THE PSAT 8/9
Brenham ISD is congratulating a group of five Brenham Junior High School students on reaching new heights. Aldyn Jaks, Claire Huff, Charles White, Reese Warmke, and Austin Ethridge achieved the top score for their grade level on the PSAT 8/9 Test. The PSAT 8/9 is a college readiness test that...
DR. MICHAEL ALTMAN RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION TO BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
A Brenham dentist is seeking his third term on the Brenham School Board. Dr. Michael Altman was first elected as a trustee in 2015. He and his wife, Sabrina, started Altman Dentistry in 1994. His school board race is contested, as he is facing Archer Archer for the position. Dr....
CUBS GOLF WINS WALLER INVITATIONAL
The BHS boy’s golf team won first place at the Waller Invitational Tournament at Mustang Cat Golf Course on Thursday, February 9. Dalton Winkelmann was the overall champion, shooting a 76. Grant Chisholm shot an 86 to take 3rd place overall. The rest of the winning team’s score are: Ashton Behrens-91, Michael Jozwiak-86, Jake Forland-98, Matthew Black-100, Jackson Van Dyke-127.
BRENHAM CUBS EARN ANOTHER DISTRICT VICTORY FRIDAY NIGHT
The Brenham Cubs will wrap up the season on the road Tuesday night at A&M Consolidated. Tip-off is set for 6:30.
RUTH J. SIMMONS TO RESIGN EARLY AS PVAMU PRESIDENT
Prairie View A&M University President Ruth J. Simmons has announced she will step down from her position at the end of the month, four months sooner than anticipated. In a letter today (Friday) to the university community, Simmons said she was recently informed that she could only continue as president with “limited presidential authority.” She intended to resign June 1st.
LADY PANTHERS WIN, CUBETTES ELIMINATED ON FRIDAY NIGHT
Burton will be 3rd place and Iola 4th place in playoff seedings. Montgomery will be 4th place in district, Cubettes eliminated from playoffs.
BUILDING PROJECTS, FIRE DEPARTMENTS, MORE TO BE DISCUSSED IN WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONER WORKSHOP
Washington County Commissioners will take up several topics during what looks to be a lengthy workshop on Tuesday. First up for the court will be building projects, including talks on a helipad for the EMS Station No. 3 in Burton, a sixth EMS station to be located at Lake Somerville, a storage facility, the courthouse exterior and landscape programming.
FOUR SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT
Four people pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday in 21st District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. 24-year-old Tredarien Daion Shepard of Brenham was sentenced to four years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Alfredo Pena of Brenham received 5 years’...
WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM
Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
THREE BRENHAM CUBS MAKE TSWA 5A ALL STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
The Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association has released the Class 5A All State Football Team, and the Brenham Cubs placed three members on it. OL Logan Marshall was named Third Team All State, while QB Rylan Wooten and LB Ricky Brown were named Honorable Mention All State. Marshall made the...
TWO ARRESTED FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Two people were arrested on marijuana charges Thursday in Brenham. Around 3:15 p.m., Brenham Police Cpl. Jose Perez stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 1700 block of East Tom Green Street. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, 19-year-old Jermain Drelen Johnson of Brenham, and noted a strong odor...
SAN ANTONIO MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
A San Antonio man was arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 9:10, Corporal Armando Guerra initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Highway 290 East for a traffic violation. A search of the vehicle resulted in narcotics being located in the vehicle. The driver, Sean Joseph Unger, 38 of San Antonio, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and for Possession of a Dangerous Drug.
