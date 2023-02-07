Read full article on original website
BRENHAM CUBS EARN ANOTHER DISTRICT VICTORY FRIDAY NIGHT
The Brenham Cubs will wrap up the season on the road Tuesday night at A&M Consolidated. Tip-off is set for 6:30.
THREE BRENHAM CUBS MAKE TSWA 5A ALL STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
The Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association has released the Class 5A All State Football Team, and the Brenham Cubs placed three members on it. OL Logan Marshall was named Third Team All State, while QB Rylan Wooten and LB Ricky Brown were named Honorable Mention All State. Marshall made the...
LADY PANTHERS WIN, CUBETTES ELIMINATED ON FRIDAY NIGHT
Burton will be 3rd place and Iola 4th place in playoff seedings. Montgomery will be 4th place in district, Cubettes eliminated from playoffs.
BLINN THUMPS PARIS 10-2 AT BRAZOS VALLEY INVITATIONAL
The Blinn College baseball team opened the Brazos Valley Tournament with a 10-2 victory over Paris Junior College on Thursday at Nutralbolt Stadium in Bryan, Texas. The Buccaneers earned the win in eight innings and improved to 6-2 overall. Blinn did a chunk of its damage early with a four-run...
CUBS GOLF WINS WALLER INVITATIONAL
The BHS boy’s golf team won first place at the Waller Invitational Tournament at Mustang Cat Golf Course on Thursday, February 9. Dalton Winkelmann was the overall champion, shooting a 76. Grant Chisholm shot an 86 to take 3rd place overall. The rest of the winning team’s score are: Ashton Behrens-91, Michael Jozwiak-86, Jake Forland-98, Matthew Black-100, Jackson Van Dyke-127.
DR. MICHAEL ALTMAN RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION TO BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
A Brenham dentist is seeking his third term on the Brenham School Board. Dr. Michael Altman was first elected as a trustee in 2015. He and his wife, Sabrina, started Altman Dentistry in 1994. His school board race is contested, as he is facing Archer Archer for the position. Dr....
LA FIEBRE TO REPLACE RICK TREVINO AT TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH
There has been a lineup change for the musical entertainment at the Texas Birthday Bash in downtown Navasota. The City of Navasota says La Fiebre will replace Rick Trevino on Friday, March 3rd, after the city learned late last week that Trevino had been double booked and would be unable to perform.
BJHS STUDENTS SCORE HIGH ON THE PSAT 8/9
Brenham ISD is congratulating a group of five Brenham Junior High School students on reaching new heights. Aldyn Jaks, Claire Huff, Charles White, Reese Warmke, and Austin Ethridge achieved the top score for their grade level on the PSAT 8/9 Test. The PSAT 8/9 is a college readiness test that...
BRENHAM POLICE, CPAAA, AND COPs HOLD AWARDS BANQUET
The Brenham Police Department along with the Citizens on Patrol and Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association had their annual awards banquet recently. Members of the Citizens on Patrol and Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association were recognized for their countless volunteer hours that they contribute to the Brenham Police Department, City of Brenham, and to the community this past year. It was shown that they contributed to over 8,000 volunteer hours. Also selected from the volunteer organizations and recognized was Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association Member of the Year, Rob Aguilar, and Citizens on Patrol Member of The Year, Frank Nowak. Both of these awards from the volunteer organizations were voted amongst their peers.
AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY PROGRAM AT CANNERY KITCHEN
The next installment of the James Emerson Dennis Jr. African American History Forum Series will be held this Monday night. The theme for the Forum Series is “Remembering the Past & Preparing for the Future.”. The forums are being held every Monday night during February, which is also African...
BUILDING PROJECTS, FIRE DEPARTMENTS, MORE TO BE DISCUSSED IN WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONER WORKSHOP
Washington County Commissioners will take up several topics during what looks to be a lengthy workshop on Tuesday. First up for the court will be building projects, including talks on a helipad for the EMS Station No. 3 in Burton, a sixth EMS station to be located at Lake Somerville, a storage facility, the courthouse exterior and landscape programming.
WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM
Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
FOUR SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT
Four people pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday in 21st District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. 24-year-old Tredarien Daion Shepard of Brenham was sentenced to four years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Alfredo Pena of Brenham received 5 years’...
RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR EMERGE NATURALLY BY EMALEIGH
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Friday) for a skin care service in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member, Emerge Naturally by Emaleigh, with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. at 2542 Ryan Street. Treatments provided include facials, waxing, eyelash and eyebrow tinting...
SAN ANTONIO MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
A San Antonio man was arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 9:10, Corporal Armando Guerra initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Highway 290 East for a traffic violation. A search of the vehicle resulted in narcotics being located in the vehicle. The driver, Sean Joseph Unger, 38 of San Antonio, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and for Possession of a Dangerous Drug.
RUTH J. SIMMONS TO RESIGN EARLY AS PVAMU PRESIDENT
Prairie View A&M University President Ruth J. Simmons has announced she will step down from her position at the end of the month, four months sooner than anticipated. In a letter today (Friday) to the university community, Simmons said she was recently informed that she could only continue as president with “limited presidential authority.” She intended to resign June 1st.
BRENHAM PREGNANCY CENTER TO HOLD 21ST ANNUAL GALA
The Brenham Pregnancy Center is getting ready to host their 21st Annual Fundraising Gala. The gala is going to be held on Thursday, March 2, at Deep in the Heart Farms on Highway 105 just outside of Brenham. The Pregnancy Center is a non-profit organization founded in 2002 with a...
VALENTINE’S WINE & CHOCOLATE STROLL SATURDAY IN CHAPPELL HILL
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce invites everyone and their sweethearts to its Valentine’s Wine & Chocolate Stroll tomorrow (Saturday). Businesses along Main Street in Chappell Hill will have various wines and chocolates to sample from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dale Ramey, a member of the event committee,...
THE JERSEY TENORS TO PERFORM FEB. 25 AT THE BARNHILL CENTER
An assortment of hit songs from Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli to Queen to Figaro is coming to The Barnhill Center in Brenham. The Jersey Tenors, produced by Off Broadway Group, will perform on Saturday, February 25th at 7 p.m. Backed by a six-piece band, the genre-bending group of four has a large collection of Broadway and operatic credits, with rock and pop hits from several eras.
