Section III boys basketball steal leaders, sorted by year in school, through Feb. 8. Stats provided to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. Minimum 12 games played.
High school roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse hockey caps regular season on 4-game win streak
Cicero-North Syracuse ice hockey capped its regular season on a high note by knocking off Division I foe Cazenovia 7-5 and bumping its win streak to four games on Saturday.
Section III playoff volleyball roundup: CBA fights off injury bug, edges South Jefferson in Class B quarters
The second-seeded Christian Brothers Academy girls volleyball squad didn’t know what to expect of its Class B quarterfinal round match against seventh-seeded South Jefferson on Friday. CBA was dealing with a few key injuries -- senior Grace Catalano and junior Abigail Uryniak -- to its starting lineup. This prompted...
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Feb. 10
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 10. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
High school roundup: Liverpool boys basketball edges West Genesee in OT for division title
Liverpool boys basketball needed to beat West Genesee Friday night to secure the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division title.
Watch: All-CNY boys basketball player of the year posterizes defender with thunderous jam (video)
New Hartford senior Zach Philipkoski was named last season’s All-Central New York basketball player of the year, he became his school’s all-time scoring champion last month, and on Friday night he sent shockwaves through the gym with a thunderous dunk over a Utica Proctor defender.
Liverpool girls basketball coach gets win No. 500; most came during 20 years coaching at college level
Liverpool girls basketball coach Mike Wheeler earned his 500th-career coaching victory Friday night in the regular season finale of his first year leading the team. His Warriors won 17 games this season to go along with the 483 games he won during the 20-years he led the Onondaga Community College women’s basketball program.
