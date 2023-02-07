ROCHESTER, N.Y.- A sprawling high-pressure system is extending from New England, the Great Lakes and into the Ohio Valley which will provide an extended period of uncommonly pleasant winter weather. It appears there will be another five days of calm and mainly dry conditions for Western New York. At this point in the season, Rochester is running almost four feet below normal for snowfall and there is little chance this snow deficit will be made-up in the near future.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO