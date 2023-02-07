Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good Question: Are there international flights at the Rochester airport?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Does the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport still have international flights?. The next time you’re at the Rochester airport, take a look at the arrivals and departures list. You’ll notice that all of them are domestic, staying within the United States. What, then, makes our airport international? That’s what one of you wanted to know.
First Alert Forecast: Winter not expected for most of the week
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- A sprawling high-pressure system is extending from New England, the Great Lakes and into the Ohio Valley which will provide an extended period of uncommonly pleasant winter weather. It appears there will be another five days of calm and mainly dry conditions for Western New York. At this point in the season, Rochester is running almost four feet below normal for snowfall and there is little chance this snow deficit will be made-up in the near future.
Fire on Grand Avenue started by space heater
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday morning on Grand Avenue. Officials say the fire started at single family residence. An adult female was alert by a smoke detector and saw flames in a back room on the second floor. She was able to gather everyone in the home and all safely exited the home before fire crews arrived.
Turkish Society raises money for earthquake victims with food fundraiser
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monday morning marks a full week since two powerful earthquakes hit both Turkey, and Syria killing over 25,000 people, and injuring thousands more. Since then, Rochester’s Turkish community has been busy raising money to help with earthquake relief. News10NBC has the details of this weekend’s...
First Alert Forecast: Spring is arriving about five weeks early
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Spring does not officially arrive until March 20, but this is the kind of mild weather that we normally enjoy during the latter half of March. Each day during the upcoming work week we will have unseasonably warm weather. In fact, by Wednesday and Thursday it will be pushing closer towards record high temperatures. And the record for Wednesday has stood for 74 years in Rochester.
First Alert Weather: A “Super” warm up expected this week with potential record warmth
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Waking up to a chilly start to the day today but don’t worry, we are expected mild weather today and through a good chunk of this week. After the chilly start this morning, the abundant sunshine expected this afternoon will let our afternoon highs reach the mid and upper 40s! The pleasant weather will continue through this evening for any Super Bowl parties, but just grab the jacket as temperatures will cool off by the games end.
McDonald’s on Mount Hope Avenue robbed through the drive-thru
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Mount Hope Avenue McDonald’s that happened around 10 p.m. Friday. Police say two men pulled into the drive-thru lane and walked up to the window. One of them sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray at the worker and stole the cash register. Both men then ran back to the car.
Fire crews respond to structure fire on Meigs Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester fire crews are battling a structure fire this morning on Meigs Street. Our crew on the scene says the fire has shut down at least a block surrounding the area. We are working to get more information at this time including what may have started...
Tony D’s restaurant is moving to University Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Italian restaurant Tony D’s in the Corn Hill Neighborhood is moving its location to University Avenue, the owner announced on Facebook Thursday. Tony’s D’s will close its doors at 288 Exchange Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 18 and reopen at 1290 University Avenue in early to mid-March. Owner Jay Speranza says the move is a new chapter for the restaurant that’s served the Corn Hill community for 15 years.
Body found on Dunbar Road Saturday evening
PARMA, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Dunbar Road Saturday evening for reports of a dead person. Officials say when they arrived, a dead person was found at the location. This investigation is currently ongoing and there is no danger to the public.
Event at David Gannt R-Center promotes equitable healthcare access
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester held a health and wellness pop-up event at the David Gannt R-Center on North Street to bring equitable healthcare access. Around 40 health, wellness, and other quality-of-life service providers were there to give out information, services and resources free of charge. These events were started with the goal of bringing better access to the neighborhoods that need them most.
Owner of “People’s Choice Kitchen” held funeral for Hancock Street fire victim, Christine Cannon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The same day authorities revealed the man suspected of causing her death was arrested, a funeral was held for Christine Cannon on Saturday. After legally changing her name decades ago, her family lost touch with her and her body went unclaimed until she was finally identified. Her service was organized by local military veterans and “People’s Choice Kitchen” owner Van Stanley.
WATCH LIVE: Monroe County provides update on mask guidance for healthcare facilities
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and others are speaking at 1:30 p.m. on Friday about mask guidance for healthcare facilities. You can watch it live here.
Arrest made in deadly Hancock Street fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest has been made in the investigation of the deadly fire on Hancock Street that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon. Cannon was trapped on the third floor as the house was engulfed in flames on Jan. 27. Police say the residents of an apartment in the...
State lawmakers, advocates push to reduce the BAC limit from .08 to .05
ROCHESTER, N.Y. For the 10th year in a row, some state lawmakers and advocates are trying to reduce the drunk driving standard from .08 to .05. Every year the attempt has failed. But now advocates say there are some data that show it makes a difference and saves lives. The...
State dropping mask requirement for hospitals, but some Rochester-area facilities will keep them
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is dropping its COVID-era mask requirements for hospitals and healthcare facilities. But you’ll still need to don one in Rochester-area healthcare facilities. The leaders of both Rochester Reginal Health and UR Medicine say while there may be areas where masks are no...
Astronaut speaks to RCSD students about work, entertainment, and food aboard International Space Station
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION — Astronaut Josh Cassada, who earned his doctorate in physics from the University of Rochester, showed students of the Rochester City School District how he eats, sleeps, and works in space. Cassada appeared on a video call live from the International Space Station on Friday to...
Amerks honor longtime voice of team, Don Stevens
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Amerks honored longtime play-by-play voice of the team Don Stevens, naming the press box after him. The hall of fame broadcaster has called more than 3,000 Amerk games over 37+ years. He started for them in 1986.
State Police investigate fatal crash in Farmington
FARMINGTON, N.Y. – On Friday, the New York State Police responded to Shortsville Road, west of County Road 28, in the town of Farmington for a car into a tree. The car was fully engulfed in flames and the driver was trapped inside. Shortsville Fire Department put out the fire, but the driver had died. State Police identified him as 35-year-old Cole Estey of Clifton Springs.
Shoplifting suspect at Greece Ridge Macy’s threatened security and threw items
GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Police Department needs your help identifying a shoplifting suspect after an incident Friday evening. Police say the it happened at 5:15 p.m. at the Macy’s in the mall at Greece Ridge. Officials tell us a man threatened security and threw items around while making threats. When he learned police were on the way, he left in a truck. Luckily, no one was injured.
