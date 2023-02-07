ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Breaking Barriers: Osage Casino hires first woman CEO

By Abbie de Vera
Osage Casino has a new CEO.

Kimberly Pearson is the first woman in the casino’s history to step into the role.

Pearson describes the position as a 24/7, 365-day operation running seven different casinos throughout Green Country.

“The best part of the job for me I think is just leading my tribe, this organization into the future,” said Pearson.

FOX23 asked Pearson what advice she would give young women aspiring to follow in her footsteps.

“My advice to give them is to focus on their education, focus on listening. I think that is the most important thing in business. There’s lots of talking, but when you settle in and you’re really listening, it gives you the opportunity to find solutions to the problems and move forward. I always tell women, and one of my biggest things is, always demand your place at the table. Don’t be afraid to step forward and if you have a solution, bring it,” said Pearson.

Pearson is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and she earned a master’s at Southern Nazarene University. She started working at Osage Casinos about 15 years ago.

She says everything she does is to help support the tribes.

