ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideTheRangers

Ian Kinsler Explains Rangers Return

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBk27_0kfDomEt00

Ian Kinsler looks forward to a shorter commute and helping the Rangers return to contention.

The Texas Rangers didn’t require much of a sales pitch to get Ian Kinsler to come home.

The Rangers introduced their former second baseman — and recently minted Rangers Hall of Fame — as a special assistant to general manager Chris Young on Monday, after he spent the last three seasons in a similar position with the San Diego Padres.

The Padres treated him well, Kinsler said. He had a good relationship with general manager AJ Preller, a former Rangers staffer under previous general manager Jon Daniels.

But Petco Park isn’t 30 minutes away from his Dallas-Fort Worth based house.

“This feels like home to me,” Kinsler said on Monday.

He spent the majority of his Major League career with the Rangers and was inducted into the club's Hall of Fame last August. Kinsler joins five other Rangers who fill a special assistant role — Ivan Rodriguez, Michael Young, Darren Oliver, Colby Lewis and Nick Hundley.

Kinsler won’t be with the Rangers right away. He is managing Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic. Kinsler intends to hit Rangers Spring Training in Surprise after the WBC.

Kinsler did most of the legwork to work out a deal with Preller to move to the Rangers. After three seasons of helping the Padres, he felt it was time to be closer to home and wanted to be a part of what he hopes will be a Rangers resurgence.

“I grew up here,” Kinsler, 40, said. “I was drafted by this organization. There are a lot of people throughout this organization that have made an impact on my career. Having CY (Young) here now, it just seemed like the pieces were all falling in the right place. I’m truly excited about it.”

Kinsler was the second baseman for the Rangers during their 2010 and 2011 World Series runs.

The Rangers drafted Kinsler in the 17th round of the 2003 MLB Draft, and he worked his way through the minor league system to earn a roster spot coming out of spring training in 2006, replacing Alfonso Soriano at second base. Kinsler played eight seasons for the Rangers, hitting .273 with 156 home runs and 539 RBI. He was a three-time All-Star.

Kinsler also became the fourth Ranger for the cycle while going 6-for-6 on April 15, 2009, which also happened to be Jackie Robinson Day. He had at least 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases for the Rangers twice and left the franchise as its stolen base leader.

He was traded to the Detroit Tigers for Prince Fielder after the 2013 season. Kinsler played four season in Detroit, earning another All-Star Game berth and winning his first Gold Glove. He spent 2018 with the Los Angeles Angels before he was traded to Boston. He helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series, along with former Rangers teammate Mitch Moreland.

He ended his career with San Diego in 2019.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Need to get ready for Spring Training? Check out our Rangers Spring Training Tracker

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder back in States after 4 seasons in Japan

Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Leonys Martin is back in the United States after parts of four seasons in Japan. Martin has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners, the Seattle Times reported this week. Martin, who turns 35 next month, played for the Tigers in 2018 before being...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension

The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year

The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros beat All-Star in arbitration hearing

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has lost his arbitration case, the Associated Press reports. He’ll be paid at the team’s filing rate of $5M instead of the $7.5M his camp had sought. That $2.5M gap was the largest of any player and team who had gone to an arbitration...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder

The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to sign a former Silver Slugger outfielder as Spring Training nears. The Dodgers signed former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta on Friday. Peralta spent nine seasons with the D-Backs before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays last season. Peralta entered free agency in the offseason and Read more... The post Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Update on Mets legend Keith Hernandez-SNY contract talks

When will SNY and Keith Hernandez figure out a deal?. There reportedly is progress. The New York Post’s Mike Puma tweeted Thursday: Hearing there has been progress in the contract talks between SNY and Keith Hernandez. The two sides are considered not far apart on a new multi-year agreement, but there is still work to be done before it can be completed.’
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy