ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Did Lauren Boebert pray for Joe Biden's death?

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

People are speculating that Lauren Boebert just prayed for Joe Biden's death.

The U.S. representative for Colorado's 3rd congressional district delivered a sermon where she quoted Psalms 109:8.

Speaking during the sermon, which was streamed by the Storehouse Dallas church in Texas, Boebert said: “Joe Biden’s president. We don’t know what to do, Lord!”

She added: “It’s all right, we pray for our presidents. You know, it says, ‘Let his days be few and another take his office.’”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While Boebert spoke about impeachment during the sermon, the quote is associated with calling for the death of an enemy.

“That’s why I filed articles of impeachment for Joe Biden,” Boebert also said. “Unfortunately, he does have a really great insurance policy named Kamala Harris.”

According to ConnectUS , the line quoted from Psalms 109:8 is written from the point of view of the “Psalmist [who] is asking that God take the life of the evil accuser. It is also right to consider that when the Christian prays this prayer he is cursing Satan.”

The full psalm Boebert was quoting from reveals a more sinister nature, reading: “8. Let his days be few; and let another take his office. 9. Let his children be fatherless, and his wife a widow. 10. Let his children be continually vagabonds, and beg: let them seek their bread also out of their desolate places. 11. Let the extortioner catch all that he hath; and let the strangers spoil his labour. 12. Let there be none to extend mercy unto him: neither let there be any to favour his fatherless children. 13. Let his posterity be cut off; and in the generation following let their name be blotted out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAXxZ_0kfDoeB500


It’s not the first time Boebert has attracted criticism for such remarks, after she used the same quotation in a speech about Biden last June.

Last summer, Boebert was also reported to the FBI after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter.

“We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 14

Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Mashed

This Is What Jill Biden Really Eats

If you're looking for some New Year's inspiration for how to sustain your mind body, and spirit, then look no further than the current first lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden. With her dedication to moderation in all aspects of life, staying active, sharing knowledge, and helping others, per Parade, it seems like the FLOTUS knows what's up.
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government

Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
WASHINGTON STATE
HuffPost

Kevin McCarthy Refuses To Stand

Rep. Kevin McCarthy decided not to stand up and applaud as President Joe Biden talked about the United States overcoming the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Television Star Running For Congress

There is obviously a long history of actors and other famous celebrities jumping into the ring of politics, and seeking public office. Former President Donald Trump obviously jumps to the minds of some, but before that many others tried their hands at politics, of course including another former President, Ronald Reagan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy