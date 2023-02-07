Did Lauren Boebert pray for Joe Biden's death?

People are speculating that Lauren Boebert just prayed for Joe Biden's death.

The U.S. representative for Colorado's 3rd congressional district delivered a sermon where she quoted Psalms 109:8.

Speaking during the sermon, which was streamed by the Storehouse Dallas church in Texas, Boebert said: “Joe Biden’s president. We don’t know what to do, Lord!”

She added: “It’s all right, we pray for our presidents. You know, it says, ‘Let his days be few and another take his office.’”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While Boebert spoke about impeachment during the sermon, the quote is associated with calling for the death of an enemy.

“That’s why I filed articles of impeachment for Joe Biden,” Boebert also said. “Unfortunately, he does have a really great insurance policy named Kamala Harris.”

According to ConnectUS , the line quoted from Psalms 109:8 is written from the point of view of the “Psalmist [who] is asking that God take the life of the evil accuser. It is also right to consider that when the Christian prays this prayer he is cursing Satan.”

The full psalm Boebert was quoting from reveals a more sinister nature, reading: “8. Let his days be few; and let another take his office. 9. Let his children be fatherless, and his wife a widow. 10. Let his children be continually vagabonds, and beg: let them seek their bread also out of their desolate places. 11. Let the extortioner catch all that he hath; and let the strangers spoil his labour. 12. Let there be none to extend mercy unto him: neither let there be any to favour his fatherless children. 13. Let his posterity be cut off; and in the generation following let their name be blotted out.”







It’s not the first time Boebert has attracted criticism for such remarks, after she used the same quotation in a speech about Biden last June.

Last summer, Boebert was also reported to the FBI after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter.

“We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.