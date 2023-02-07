ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto is dead and the Super Bowl proves it

By Ariana Baio
 5 days ago

The crypto advertisements featuring well-known celebrities, high budgets, and punchy taglines from last year’s Super Bowl commercials will not be making a comeback this year.

It seems everyone has learned their lesson about promoting cryptocurrency after the volatile industry experienced massive hardships last year.

Between gameplay in Super Bowl LVI, viewers at home watched as countless celebrities appeared in advertisements promoting crypto exchanges.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, and Larry David promoted FTX which filed for bankruptcy just nine months later and is now under federal investigation.

Matt Damon and LeBron James appeared on behalf of Crypto.com where they insinuated investing in crypto is a great long-term decision only for the crypto markets to crash three months later.

Even Coinbase’s floating QR code ad aged poorly as shares of it has gone down more than 60 per cent.

So this year, Super Bowl LVII will likely not feature crypto ads.

Fox Sports confirmed there will be no crypto ads on their end according to Sports Business Journal. According to the report, Fox did sell several ad spots to crypto companies but they had to back out.

Although crypto ads can still run, the likelihood that big-name crypto companies will appear on the big screen next Sunday is unlikely.

EToro, a crypto trading platform that had a commercial air last year, told CNN they would not be investing in a pricy Super Bowl ad this year either.

Instead, viewers can expect to see familiar favorites like Anheuser-Busch, Doritos, M&Ms, automakers, and more.

