Toast Teams Up with Google to Launch a New Ordering Channel to Help Restaurants Meet Guests Where They Are

Prime Focus Technologies’ CLEAR now available in AWS Marketplace
Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the creator of the Supply Chain Automation platform CLEAR®, today announced that customers can now purchase CLEAR® and its Artificial Intelligence (AI) module in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. It is a digital catalog with software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.
HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center Named as Best Predictive Dialer Software in India 2023 by SoftwareSuggest
HoduCC has been named the best Predictive Dialer Software in India for 2023 by SoftwareSuggest. HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center, a product from one of India’s leading unified communications software makers HoduSoft, has been listed by SoftwareSuggest as the ‘25 Best Predictive Dialer Software for Call Center in India.’
Keap Recognized on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards
Customer reviews praise the company’s sales products and marketing & digital advertising. Keap, the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing on the Sales Products list and Marketing and Digital Advertising list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
Olo Expands Borderless Functionality for Accelerated Guest Checkout
Additional features launched this quarter empower hospitality through optimized operations. Olo Inc., a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint, today announced additional availability of Borderless functionality for all Olo Pay customers, unlocking the benefits of streamlined payment across a broader set of Olo’s network of 600 brands, transforming the checkout experience for guests. This feature along with several additional product innovations are now available to help its restaurant customers deliver superior hospitality and do more with less.
Video Prospecting for Salespeople – Why More Sellers Should Use Video in 2023
Videos; they are the most popular tools in recent times. A video is a remarkable way to increase brand awareness and capture the attention of potential customers. Nevertheless, do you know it can act as an enabled for your sales team? Videos will make sales prospecting easy and help your sales reps build a strong rapport with their leads and bring new clients on board.
