New Study Shows Companies Struggling With Mobile Device Management Due to Employee Turnover, Security, and Supply Chain

Report findings show that 62% of consumers won’t purchase from a retailer without the promise of free shipping at checkout. A new report released today from Shippo, a leading shipping platform for growing e-commerce businesses, reveals that free shipping is becoming increasingly essential to drive consumer spending, while the cost to meet expectations remains the number one challenge for e-commerce merchants. Shippo’s “State of Shipping Report” polled more than 1,000 respondents each from both the e-commerce merchant and e-commerce consumer communities on shipping and fulfillment industry headwinds, trends and shifting consumer expectations year-over-year.

2 DAYS AGO