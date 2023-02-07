Read full article on original website
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston Officials Hold Planning Session for 2023 City Goals
Hermiston’s elected leaders and city staff spent Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3 planning the city’s goals and priorities for the coming year. Working with SSW Consulting and using input gathered from residents to help guide the conversation, the city is developing a set of clearly stated goals and benchmarks for the year. The goals will be refined and adopted at an upcoming Hermiston City Council meeting.
Tri-Cities Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing. Here’s the list of others in the region
The store had survived several previous rounds of closures.
northeastoregonnow.com
Knights of Columbus to hold Mardi Gras Fundraiser on Feb. 18
The local council of the Knights of Columbus will present a Mardi Gras fund-raising event on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. The event goes from 5:30 to 10 p.m. There will be a dinner, silent auction, cake dash, best costume contest, and dancing to the music of Brass Fire Band.
northeastoregonnow.com
Good Shepherd Offering Free Class for Caregivers in Febuary, March
Good Shepherd Health Care System is offering the free Powerful Tools for Caregivers workshop from Feb. 15 through March 22. This six-week workshop gives caregivers skills to take care of themselves while caring for someone else. Classes will be on Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m., and can be attended virtually or in person. Call 541-667-3509 or email healthinfo@gshealth.org for more details or to register.
opb.org
Umatilla County cuts transportation funding for seniors and disabled residents
Umatilla County has slashed its public transit budget despite local demand. As first reported by the East Oregonian, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners voted on Wednesday to make a 20% cut to its transportation improvement fund, a development that will lead local public transit programs to slash their senior and disabled transportation programs.
northeastoregonnow.com
City of Pendleton Receives $625,000 Grant for McKay Creek Project
The city of Pendleton has received a $625,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to take the next step toward restoring the banks of McKay Creek and lowering flood risks to areas damaged during the 2019 flood. Fed from McKay Reservoir, McKay Creek flows through a mixture of...
Family ‘willing to forgive’ hit-and-run driver who left their loved one to die on Hwy 240
“I just want them to know it’s not in our heart to punish.”
Tri-Cities carpenter killed walking on the highway is identified. But who hit him?
His sister said he was heading home.
northeastoregonnow.com
Boardman Entering into Negotiations with City Manager Candidate
Boardman Mayor Paul Keefer announced during the Boardman City Council neeting this week that the council is in negotiations with one of the candidates for the city manager position. The city is working with Strategic Government Resources (SGR) of Keller, Texas to recruit candidates to fill the position left vacant...
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
Walla Walla police replace windshield of victim of attempted extortion
WALLA WALLA — The Walla Walla Police Foundation and an area glass shop teamed up recently to replace a vehicle windshield for a man who had just been the victim of an alleged extortion attempt, according to the Walla Walla Police Department. WWPD spokesperson Nick Loudermilk said the victim,...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: missing Benton County man located
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE FEBRUARY 8, 2023. 5:35 a.m. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Mark Hinkle was located around 5:40 p.m. on February 7. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Jail is ready for Craigen’s return
UMATILLA COUNTY – Once-convicted killer George West Craigen is returning to Umatilla County for a new trial in the murder of Cecil “Rob” Carter in 2014 in Milton-Freewater. During his last stay there, he was found guilty of having a shiv in his cell. Sheriff Terry Rowan says the county has not yet been notified about when Craigen will return.
northeastoregonnow.com
Bruce McCune Passes Away at 91
Bruce Charles McCune of Hermiston died on Feb. 4, 2023 in Hermiston at the age of 91. He was born on Jan. 10, 1932 in Ellensburg, Wash. Services will be announced at a later date. Please share memories of Bruce with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is...
