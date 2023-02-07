Nike Releases Its Most Cushioned Running Shoe Ever Made

The Nike Invincible 3 road running shoe is the brand's most cushioned road-running shoe.

For one reason or another, many people give up their New Year's resolutions by early February. Luckily for athletes and weekend warriors, Nike just released its most cushioned road running shoe.

The Nike Invincible 3 was released last week and is already receiving rave reviews from the running community. The third installment of the Nike Invincible series touts new technology that is designed to keep you on the run. Below is everything online shoppers must know before they buy the performance running shoes.

Nike Invincible 3 Information

A side view of the Nike Invincible 3. Nike

The Nike Invincible 3 is available for $180 in men's and women's sizes on Nike's website . The men's shoe was launched in four colorways; aqua, navy, white, and black. Meanwhile, the women's shoes launched in earth, pink, blue, and black colorways.

Nike calls it the brand's most cushioned road-running shoe thanks to its sleek ZoomX foam, which offers supreme softness and lightweight support. The ZoomX cushioning provides a plush feeling underfoot. More importantly, it gives runners a powerful energy return with an extra bit of spring in every stride.

The design team's mission for this shoe is to keep runners on track for their goals and feel ready and reinvigorated after each run. Nike Senior Footwear Designer Charles Han said, “With this foam, I truly believe that every step is a pleasure. When I think of the softness in this foam and the way we've designed and tuned it, you can enjoy your easy runs.”

Nike Invincible 3 Details

A rear view of the Nike Invincible 3. Nike

Comfort is what the revolutionary running shoe will be remembered for, but that is only a small part of what makes the model special. The Nike Invincible 3 has high-support technology with cushion and stability strategically placed and shaped to protect feet from pronation.

Several advancements were made from its predecessor. The Nike Invincible 3 has an evolved Flyknit upper that is strong and durable, with zones designed to increase breathability where feet heat up the most.

Nike's design team also shrunk the heel clip and placed it in a more precise location. In addition, the shoe's wider midsole adds extra stability to prevent containment issues.

According to Nike, a men's size ten shoe has a 9mm offset and weighs just 310 grams. It is hard to design a running shoe that offers so much impact protection while remaining lightweight. It is nearly impossible to find all that for $180. It is clear that Nike wants to keep us running and reaching our goals.

