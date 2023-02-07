ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanNation Kicks

Nike Releases Its Most Cushioned Running Shoe Ever Made

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
FanNation Kicks
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40nQiJ_0kfDnSZS00

The Nike Invincible 3 road running shoe is the brand's most cushioned road-running shoe.

For one reason or another, many people give up their New Year's resolutions by early February. Luckily for athletes and weekend warriors, Nike just released its most cushioned road running shoe.

The Nike Invincible 3 was released last week and is already receiving rave reviews from the running community. The third installment of the Nike Invincible series touts new technology that is designed to keep you on the run. Below is everything online shoppers must know before they buy the performance running shoes.

Nike Invincible 3 Information

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hrik_0kfDnSZS00
A side view of the Nike Invincible 3.

Nike

The Nike Invincible 3 is available for $180 in men's and women's sizes on Nike's website . The men's shoe was launched in four colorways; aqua, navy, white, and black. Meanwhile, the women's shoes launched in earth, pink, blue, and black colorways.

Nike calls it the brand's most cushioned road-running shoe thanks to its sleek ZoomX foam, which offers supreme softness and lightweight support. The ZoomX cushioning provides a plush feeling underfoot. More importantly, it gives runners a powerful energy return with an extra bit of spring in every stride.

The design team's mission for this shoe is to keep runners on track for their goals and feel ready and reinvigorated after each run. Nike Senior Footwear Designer Charles Han said, “With this foam, I truly believe that every step is a pleasure. When I think of the softness in this foam and the way we've designed and tuned it, you can enjoy your easy runs.”

Nike Invincible 3 Details

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eku4t_0kfDnSZS00
A rear view of the Nike Invincible 3.

Nike

Comfort is what the revolutionary running shoe will be remembered for, but that is only a small part of what makes the model special. The Nike Invincible 3 has high-support technology with cushion and stability strategically placed and shaped to protect feet from pronation.

Several advancements were made from its predecessor. The Nike Invincible 3 has an evolved Flyknit upper that is strong and durable, with zones designed to increase breathability where feet heat up the most.

Nike's design team also shrunk the heel clip and placed it in a more precise location. In addition, the shoe's wider midsole adds extra stability to prevent containment issues.

According to Nike, a men's size ten shoe has a 9mm offset and weighs just 310 grams. It is hard to design a running shoe that offers so much impact protection while remaining lightweight. It is nearly impossible to find all that for $180. It is clear that Nike wants to keep us running and reaching our goals.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Comments / 5

Related
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” Releasing Holiday 2023

Jordan Brand has been giving some undivided attention to the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” colorway from 1992. The recent release of the Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” utilizes the aqua blue and yellow to give it some pop, while the upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Olive Concord” combines its own OG colorway with the same touches. There’s no explaining this spike in “Aqua”, but there are no complains as long as the color-blocking is properly executed.
sneakernews.com

A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”

First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change

The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample

The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
HipHopWired

Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report

Sales of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line, which is in partnership with adidas, are reportedly down 50%. The news certainly raises eyebrows since anything affiliated with Queen Bey is easy money, right? While Ivy Park certainly sells, it seems like it didn’t live up to adidas’ projections, which are being described as “weak sales.” Reports […] The post Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
sneakernews.com

“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95

“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
sneakernews.com

This Murky GS Nike Air Max 95 Receives An Infusion Of “Royal Blue”

The Nike Air Max 95’s clad compositions have coordinated a seldom number of releases since the Summer but as the hallowed Air Max Day approaches, the silhouette is beginning to diversify its increased slate of offerings with a return to its pitch-dark efforts, such as this grade-school exclusive option featuring hits of “Royal Blue”.
sneakernews.com

Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears In Their Pantone 1837 Blue

Luxury — especially that of Tiffany & Co. — is timeless. And even beyond the world of jewels and opulence, the brand exerts quite a bit of influence, with Diamond Supply previously celebrating their heritage through a collaborative bout with none other than Nike SB. Now, quite a few years thereafter, the renowned jewelers are finally joining the Swoosh in an official capacity, which has taken the form of a simple yet tasteful interpretation of the Air Force 1.
The US Sun

I wore same dress to six stores changing rooms to test mirrors – one made me look so bad I wanted to join Slimming World

FROM lighting to the size of the mirror and cleanliness, shop fitting rooms can have a big influence on your decision to make a purchase. Writer Tanith Carey, 55, who is a size 10 top and size 12 bottom, wore the same fuchsia dress in six different store cubicles in central London and reveals which made her want to splash out and which had her rushing for the exit.
sneakernews.com

Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 Appears In Fourth “Fossil” Colorway

Since 2020, Stussy’s collaborative portfolio with Nike has been all over the place. Things got started with the Zoom Spiridon Cage, a shoe that is arguably one of the best sneaker collabs period over the last half-decade. They hopped around to Air Force 1s, brought back both their Air Huaraches, and even lent a hand with the slightly modified take on the Air Max 2013. Their most recent team-up with Nike turns its attention to the game of basketball, specifically the Air Penny 2 signature shoe.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max CB ’94 Is Returning In 2023 In Black/Game Royal

In 1994, Nike and Charles Barkley proclaimed that the 92-93 MVP was “not a role model.” What followed was not only a change in scenery from Philly to sunny Phoenix but the arrival of his first true solo signature silhouette, the Nike Air Max CB ’94. While the 1994 model has most recently been stashed away in the Beaverton brand’s archives, a 2020 rendition of Barkley’s famed signature is set to return in Holiday 2023, according to @bubblekoppe.
Fortune

A pair of huge cartoonish boots are about to go on sale for $350 and the internet is obsessed with them

MSCHF will put the boots on sale Feb. 16 for $350. StockX, an online reseller and marketplace for sneakerheads, is already listing the resale value at $1,789. Fashion is something that’s innately personal, but you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who thinks the oversized red boots released by art house/retailer MSCHF are haute couture. But that’s not stopping the online world from going crazy over them.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air More Uptempo Slides Are Releasing In The OG “Black/White”

Hate it or love it, the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have only begun to stake their claim within the Beaverton brand’s slip-on catalog. Continuing to add a diverse level of design language into the Scottie Pippen-endorsed silhouette, a monochromatic black/white ensemble invigorates the latest ensemble. Last receiving the...
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
572
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy