Minneapolis, MN

The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Channel 3000

In a market that's gone mad, investors can embrace these dependable stocks

Many people don't have the time or inclination to do deep research on stocks. It's often easier to buy an exchange-traded fund that owns a basket of the top blue chips, like Apple, Microsoft and Amazon. Other investors like to bet on themes and memes instead of poring over a company's financial statements and regulatory filings. Hence the recent craze for momentum stocks like GameStop and AMC.

