How “Double Network (DN) Hydrogels & Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT)” Will Impact Cancer Therapy in the Near Future?

Read full article on original website
Related
medtechdive.com
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
Medagadget.com
Skin Replacement Market: Digital disruption along with increasing penetration of 3D printing technology is expected to drive the market growth | Platelet BioGenesis, Tengion, and Cellular Dynamics International
In the last few years, the success story of cosmetic industry had been profound in comparison to other consumer products. The cosmetic industry is gaining recognition of which the market of skin replacement is having its major share across the world. The tendency is credited mainly to injuries related to burn and technological uses in the treatment of several skin-associated issues. Skin which has undergone burning enhances the chances of microbial and bacterial growths that eventually lead to fast reduction in body fluids. Therefore, in order to give protection to the skin, traditional skin grafts from the cadavers or from the donors were used. Though, approval of these alternatives was hindered owing to likelihood of rejection of graft and unapproachability of large skin patch. Henceforth, to solve this problematic situation of synthetic skin alternatives comes to light the option of treating deep skin wounds which stimulates artificial skin regeneration. These advancements in technology resulted to increase the chances of survival of burned patients and recently various skin replacement products have been applied in treating chronic injuries. The market for skin replacement is probably to mature at a relatively reasonable pace from 2016– 2020 before taking upsurge drift to 2023. The average sale is anticipated to rise above 1.5X from 2016 to 2023.
Medagadget.com
Anti-Suicide Drugs Market Development Analysis Contributing Top Vendor Landscape and Economic Growth 2028 | Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company
The prime problem of healthcare related in the world is the problem of depression which lowers the productivity level and in many serious cases can lead to the tendency of committing suicides. At the time of economic crisis and social negligence, anti-depressant and anti-psychotic drugs demand rises up. The drugs help in preventing suicidal attempts and thoughts and thereby act as a therapy to the individual. Though, drugs of this kind if taken in high doses can be deadly, so proper medical advice should be taken from the physician before its consumption. Widespread research in relation to the treatment of suicide is anticipated to offer an improved resolution to the world population in the concluding part of the predicted period from 2019 to 2027. This would expand the world outlook in the market of the anti-suicide drugs and would aid in lessening deaths owing to suicide.
Medagadget.com
Pediatric Medical Devices Market Expected to Witness a Sudden Rise with an Incredible CAGR of 8.7% | GE Healthcare (GE Company), Atom Medical Corporation, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt Ltd.
Globally, the market for pediatric medical devices (PMD) was priced at US$ 31,726.3 million in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 57,035.3 million by the end of the year 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2028. The market for PMD is observing robust development owing to the increasing incidence of prolonged diseases amongst the pediatric populace and rise in emphasis on the healthcare of the pediatric. Furthermore, rise in need for PMD and increase in R&D (research and development) worldwide is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like pediatric device advances threat and dearth of expert personnel are anticipated to hinder the market for PMD across the globe.
Medagadget.com
Neurofeedback Systems Market Is Booming Worldwide 2023-2030 | Neurocare Group AG, Bee Medic Gmbh, Thought Tech Ltd.
Globally, the market for neurofeedback system was priced at US$ 1,069.6 million in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 1,779.7 million by the end of the year 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028. The market for neurofeedback sysyem across the world is anticipating robust development owing to the rise in problem of neurogenerative diseases and rising prevalence of brain dysfunction across the world. Furthermore, rise in need for neurofeedback systems and increase in problem of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like time consuming techniques and neurofeedback system cost being high are anticipated to hinder the market growth.
Medagadget.com
Anesthesia Gases Market Size is Estimated to be Valued at $ 2,266.9 Mn by 2030 | Growing Geriatric Population have Created a Demand for Surgeries
“Coherent Market Insights offers a 45% discount on Anesthesia Gases Market Reports on Single User Access and Unlimited User Access“. The market for anesthesia gases worldwide is observing robust development owing to the rise in incidence of prolonged diseases and rise in the elderly (geriatric/aging) population worldwide. Furthermore, increase in need for anesthesia gases and rise in the figure of surgical processes globally is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like after effects of anesthesia gases and increase in standard usage of anesthesia are anticipated to hinder the market growth.
Medagadget.com
7.5% CAGR for Gastric Buttons Market to Hit $617.9 Million by 2028 – Comprehensive Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners’ latest study on “Gastric Buttons Market Size, Share, Growth and Global Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Offerings, Application, Usage, and End User, and Geography,” the market is expected to reach USD 617.9 million by 2028 from USD 400.0 million in 2022, with an estimated CAGR of 7.5%. The gastric buttons market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer, neurological disorders, diabetes, and gastrointestinal diseases, and the rising geriatric population.
Medagadget.com
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Projected to Reach US$ 2,865.42 Million by 2028 – The Insight Partners
According to our new research study on “Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 2,865.42 million by 2028 from US$ 1,780.98 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights major market drivers and prominent companies along with their key developments in the market.
Medagadget.com
Cosmetic Surgery Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 61.20 billion by 2030 | MRFR
Cosmetic Surgery Market Information By Gender (Female and Male), By Age Group (13 To 29, 30 To 54, and 55 & Above), By Procedure (Breast Augmentation, Eyelid Surgery, Liposuction, Rhinoplasty, and Others), By End-User (Ambulatory Surgical Facility, Hospital & Clinic, and Office & Cosmetic Surgical Center), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest Of The World)—Forecast Till 2030.
Medagadget.com
Southern Blotting Market: Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 | Masimo Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Medtronic plc
Molecular biology has added substantial impetus in the previous decade with rising research and development (R&D) expenditure on the growth of the drugs required for therapy. It has extensive part in the several healthcare industry verticals-most noticeable in medical trials and diagnostic purposes. In the middle of this technology, southern blotting has expanded noteworthy adhesion providing important opportunities in the market for the companies in the value of chain. The method was first presented in the year 1970 in detecting the existence of DNA fragment in samples. The method aids in molecular research and development and also in detecting some prolonged diseases like genetic and cancer diseases predominant in the world.
Medagadget.com
Vacuum Blood Collection System Market Incredible Opportunities, Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030 | Terumo, Shandong Wego, Hebei Xinle Sci&Tech Co.,LTD
The tubes used for vacuum blood collection (VBC) has expanded substantially in terms of estimation in the in the few decades that past lately. Evolved forms of technological development resulted in a noticeable fall in the global contamination of blood; though providing easiness of application and precision in blood to additive ratios. Consequently, various laboratories are considered fine by the existence of VBC tubes. The market share of VBC owned a major portion at the start of the year 1970 where several market players leading at that time came with new competitors that developed in the market. Subsequently, however the development was amazing it made its major leap at the initiation of the 21st Century. The industry of blood collecting tubes is anticipated to make important opportunities in the market in the predicted period from 201-2023. The VBCS is a type of double pointed needle with a plastic holder and series of vacuum tubes with stoppers fixed at the end.
Medagadget.com
$927.09 Mn, Medical Scheduling Software Market to Outstrip 13.4% of CAGR by 2028 – The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners’ latest study on “Medical Scheduling Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Software, End User, and Geography,” the market is expected to reach US$ 927.1 million by 2028 from US$ 435.2 million in 2022, with an estimated CAGR of 13.4%. The medical scheduling software market growth is attributed to the rising adoption of a patient-centric approach by healthcare providers, the surge in the use of smart devices for monitoring health, and the shortage of nursing staff and doctors.
Medagadget.com
Beauty Devices Market Size Projection, Future Trends, Growth Outlook and Insights by 2030
Beauty Devices Market Information by Product (Hair Care Devices, Facial Care Devices, Skin Care Devices, Oral Care Devices and Others), by End User (Beauty Clinics, Spas and Salons and Home Care Settings), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2030. The beauty devices market size...
Medagadget.com
Aesthetic Medicine Market Size to Outstrip $102.25 Billion, Globally, by 2028 – Growth Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Aesthetic Medicine Market Size, Share, Growth and Revenue Forecasts to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Gender (Male and Female), Procedures [Invasive (Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Nose Reshaping, Eyelid Surgery, Tummy Tuck, and Others) and Non-invasive (Botox Injections, Body Shaping & Carbon Peeling, Soft Tissue Fillers, Chemical Peel & Rejuvenation, Acne Treatment & Drainage Tonification, Permanent Hair Removal & Tattoo Removal, Microdermabrasion & Vascular Lesions, and Others)], Technologies (Acoustic Wave, Radiofrequency, Pressomassage, Oxygen Therapy, Diode Laser, and Others), End User (Hospital & Clinics, Medical Spas, Home Care, Beauty Centers, and Others), and Geography”; The aesthetic medicine market is expected to reach USD 233.84 billion by 2028 from USD 102.25 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2028.
Medagadget.com
Medical Perfusion Technology Market Expected to Reach US$ 962.60 Million by 2027
According to our new research study on “Medical Perfusion Technology Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Technique, Organ Type, and Component,” the market is expected to reach US$ 962.60 million by 2027 from US$ 707.10 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.
Medagadget.com
Solvent Evaporation Market Projected to Reach USD 821.41 Million with CAGR of 6.7% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Solvent Evaporation Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Rotary Evaporators, Nitrogen Blowdown Evaporators, Centrifugal Evaporators, and Spiral Air Flow Evaporators); End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industry, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Research and Academic Institutes) and Geography.
Medagadget.com
Microcatheters Market Predicted to Reach US$ 773.1 Million by 2027
According to the latest study on “Microcatheters Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Indication and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 410.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 773.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2020–2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and restraining the market growth.
Medagadget.com
Acute Lung Injury Market Expected to Reach USD 741.98 Million with CAGR of 4.7% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Acute Lung Injury Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Therapy (Mechanical Ventilation, Fluid Management, Pharmacotherapy, and Adjunctive Procedures) and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others) and Geography. “Acute Lung Injury Market is expected to...
Medagadget.com
$1.22 Bn, Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growing at 9.2% CAGR by 2028 – The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners’ new research study on “Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Growth and Trends Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Technology, Method, Test Type, Pathogen, and End User,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 661.83 million in 2021 to US$ 1,226.52 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors governing the growth of the market. Rising demand for rapid diagnostic tests leading to increasing product launches is expected to accelerate the overall sepsis diagnostics market revenue during the forecast period. However, the lack of skilled professionals limits the market growth.
Medagadget.com
Asthma Drugs Market Projected to Reach USD 34,136.10 Million by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Asthma Drugs Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Medications (Quick Relief Medications and Long-Term Control Medications), Route of Administration (Inhaled, Prefilled Syringes/Vials, and Others), and Distribution Channels (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies) “Asthma Drugs...
Comments / 0